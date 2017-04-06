Tesla: The Mysterious Blog Post

Earlier this week, I sparked a huge debate over demand at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) when I detailed how InsideEvs was estimating a huge drop in the company's US sales from Q3 2016 to Q1 2017. According to the site, Tesla's record breaking quarter must have come from huge sales in international markets, because US deliveries were down over 4,500 vehicles from Q3's peak. On Thursday, Tesla posted to its online blog page, a mysterious piece that only makes the debate more curious.

According to the site, Tesla has been getting a lot of questions, like should Model S owners trade in their vehicle for the Model 3? This blog post was apparently designed to reinforce the notion that the Model 3 is not Tesla's next generation vehicle, something that CEO Elon Musk spent a bunch of time on Twitter (TWTR) detailing last month. Here's the part of the post I found most interesting:

Model S is the leader in its class in every category, which is why 94 percent of our owners say they will buy Model S again. It has a 5-star safety rating and will continue to be our flagship Model with more range, more acceleration, more power, more passenger and cargo room, more displays ("two") and more customization choices. With Ludicrous+, Model S has a zero-to-60 time of 2.28 seconds as measured by Motor Trend, making it the fastest accelerating production car in the world. Model S will also continue to be the longest-range vehicle we offer, capable of a landmark 335 miles on a single charge, meaning you can travel from Los Angeles to San Francisco nonstop. Model 3 is smaller, simpler, and will come with far fewer options than Model S, but it makes driving feel effortless and offers a good range of at least 215 miles for our starting model.

Does it seem strange to you that Tesla went out of its way to detail so much about a vehicle that's been out for a number of years already? In comparison, the company barely said anything about the Model 3, other than talking about only "good range" and far fewer options, which we already knew.

It seems like Tesla is trying to pump up sales of the Model S, which seems counterintuitive to the fact that it is dumping the entry level version of the vehicle this month. It certainly seems like Tesla is trying to convert Model 3 reservation holders to Model S owners, reminding everyone that its current model has more range, better performance, and more options.

Now I bring this all up because it coincides with the notion that Tesla is production-constrained. If the company has enough demand for current models, especially the Model S, that it cannot physically meet, why the blog post to remind everyone why the vehicle is so great? If you don't have enough production to meet demand for a product, you don't try to push consumers to that product. Remember, management has already said on its recent conference call that it is not trying to make the Model 3 line longer.

In the end, I believe that this blog post supports the notion that Tesla's demand for current models is struggling. The company already saw vehicles in transit drop to their lowest point in a couple of quarters, which likely means customer deposits on the balance sheet will drop when we get the earnings report. Tesla is likely to report a sequential decline in Q2 deliveries, and that fall could only accelerate as we get closer to the Model 3 launch.

