Top 3 Reasons Why First Solar Has Not Bottomed Yet

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been trading steadily downward, with the chart below illustrating this drop off at every earnings. Last May shares were trading at $66, currently they are trading at $26 a share, which is about a 61% decline within a short period of time. My fellow contributor Chris Lau listed five reasons why FSLR has bottomed, but from my perspective there is a strong reason to believe that the stock has not bottomed yet. It will continue to trade in the downtrend direction for one more quarter at least.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by author)

Reason No. 1: Insider Sentiment

Insider Selling: It is apparent that the insider sentiment is very negative, with insiders disposing of $30 million worth of stock at an average price of about $45 a share, which is significantly above the current share price of $26 a share. Recent buying activities are at a standstill, but selling activities are very active. When insiders buy shares of their own company, there is usually one reason - they like the prospects. When insiders are selling their own shares however, this typically signals a bad time to buy since they are privy to the day-to-day operations of the company. Granted, some of this insider selling was attributable to tax withholding, but the overall lack of insider buying is a concern. In the last 12 months, purchases were 1.1 million shares versus 0.8 million shares sales, which is a 71% decrease in holding (more than the tax withholding). Selling shares at a higher price and the absence of insider buying triggers a bearish sentiment.

=1,165,215 - purchases

=823,001 - sales

= 342,214 - remaining

=(342,214 - 1,165,215) / 1,165,215 x 100

= - 71% decrease

Source: MarketWatch

Source: Finviz

Reason No. 2: Analysts Opinion

Numerous analysts have recently downgraded FSLR. Analysts research public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and the customers of a company, typically in an attempt to capture the findings for a research report. Using their investigative findings, analysts decide whether stock is a "buy," sell" or hold," according to Investopedia. In terms of recent ratings, on February 22, 2017, Credit Suisse downgraded FSLR from neutral to underperform. On January 24, 2017, JMP securities downgraded FSLR from Market Perform to Market under Perform. JMP securities analysts' further said as follows:

2017 and most of 2018 look to be difficult transition years, in our opinion. Pricing for utility-scale solar projects continue to be very aggressive; we believe the likely result is that First Solar may struggle to operate competitively until it brings its new Series 6 panel manufacturing fully on line late in 2018. Monetizing the existing backlog may help, but we still see the company's quarterly revenue run rate falling off to the $300 million level during the latter half of 2017 and staying there through the first part of 2018.

Source: Finviz

Reason No. 3: Short Interest vs. Share Price Correlation

As we can see from the below chart (short interest percent versus share price), there is a solid correlation between short interest percent and share price. When the short interest percent (green line) goes down, the share price goes up. From July 2016, the short interest percent (green line) is continuously going up and the share price is going down accordingly. I expect the share price will continue to decline.

Source: Gurufocus (notation was added by author)

Conclusion

These three main reasons outlined above, along with the declining revenue forecast for FQ1 and FQ2 2017 according to Estimize (below), make it safe to conclude that the stock will be trading in the downtrend direction and has not bottomed yet.

Source: Estimize

I would wait for the reversal before I place a buy order. I wouldn't rush to buy in this downward trend, as it will slide further.

Based on my analysis, I recommend First Solar as a sell.