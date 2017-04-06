Chocolate > Vanilla.

When you see returns on a chart, what returns are you looking at?

When stock investors talk about returns, what do they mean?

The returns from a stock come in two forms: price changes and dividends. That sounds simple enough.

But when you read about a stock's "return," what are you looking at? Price changes only? Dividends only? Price changes +dividends? Total returns if you reinvest the dividends?

It's not always obvious. Here's a chart from Seeking Alpha's quote page. Based on its labels, what does it show?

I would submit that it is not clear what the chart shows. We can safely assume that price is included, but what about dividends? Are dividends included or not? If included, does the chart show the impact of reinvesting them?

Apparently, it is a price-only chart. The 52-week high price shown as $129 in the right panel appears to match the high point on the chart. It is a price chart.

Let's look at Morningstar. Here is the same time frame for the same stock from its Quote page:

Ah. This chart is clearly labeled. "Price."

Notice the link in the upper right that says "More…" What is there? Let's click on it. This chart comes up.

Once again, there is no label. The ending value is the same as the day's closing price ($124.80), so we can assume this is a price-only chart.

If we press the Indicators tab, we get drop-down menus, one of which lets us click Dividends. Let's choose that.

Now we get little flags indicating when dividends were paid (or possibly the ex-dividend dates), but there is no change in the values on the chart. It is still a price chart.

Morningstar has another choice on its main page called Performance. If we click that, here's what we get:

Again, the chart is unlabeled. But since it purports to show Growth of 10,000, it's safe to assume that it's showing total returns of some kind.

But which kind? Price + dividends? Price + dividends + dividends reinvested? You can't tell.

Many investors are interested in total return, not just price changes. How is total return defined? Here's Investopedia's definition.

Total return, when measuring performance, is the actual rate of return of an investment or a pool of investments over a given evaluation period. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions realized over a given period of time. Total return accounts for two categories of return: income including interest paid by fixed-income investments, distributions or dividends and capital appreciation, representing the change in the market price of an asset.

That definition is clear: Total return includes price changes + dividends. But it does not mention the impact of reinvesting dividends.

That seems like a strange omission. We read all the time about the benefits of saving and compounding your savings over long periods of time. Compounding implies reinvesting, because compounding is making money on money already made. A dividend is money already made. You won't make money on it if you just let it sit there or spend it. You have to invest (or reinvest) it to make more money on it.

In that sense, this sentence in Investopedia's explanation of total return is not always true:

Total return determines an investment's true growth over time. It is important to evaluate the big picture and not just one return metric when determining an increase in value.

If you are reinvesting dividends and distributions, total return as defined by Investopedia does not determine your investment's true growth over time. That's because it omits compounding. Investopedia mentions nothing about reinvestment or compounding in its definition of total return.

Other sites, fortunately, are more explicit about what returns they are showing, and they clearly present the impact of compounding that you get from reinvesting. One of my favorites is Dividend Channel. When you go there, you get an input screen, which I have filled out to get the five-year returns on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

The output is two clearly labeled charts; one showing returns with dividends reinvested, the other without.

The total return with dividends reinvested is about 9% more than without dividends reinvested. That is a significant difference, one that needs to be clearly understood by investors.

Another site that I like is ETFReplay. Unfortunately it is limited just to ETFs, but again it clearly illustrates returns with dividends reinvested. Instead of comparing them to returns without dividends reinvested, it compares them to price-only returns.

Here is the S&P 500 (via the ETF called SPY) over the past five years:

Again the difference is significant: 18% over five years.

To me, there is a definitional dilemma. When many people use the term "total return," they mean the grand total that you get if you reinvest dividends and interest. But, as we saw, Investopedia's definition of total return omitted reinvestments. As we have also seen, chart labels are not always clear about what they are showing you.

I propose that we solve the dilemma by clearly noting that there are two kinds of total return:

Total return vanilla is the same as Investopedia's definition: Price change + dividends, without the dividends reinvested.

Total return chocolate includes the reinvestment of dividends.

Since dividends are always positive, we can state a fundamental rule about investing: Chocolate > Vanilla. That is, the total return you will get from an investment will always be more if you reinvest the dividends or interest than if you do not.

The reason is plain. The reinvested dividends buy more shares. The value of those shares is added to your investment, but that's not the most important thing. What's more important is that those extra shares can increase in value and they also begin sending out their own dividends…which you can then reinvest. You are making money on money already made.

The impact of not only receiving but also reinvesting dividends can be significant. Surprisingly, it can vault the total return of boring dividend growth stocks over the total return of "growth" or even "aggressive growth" stocks.

I have explored this phenomenon a couple of times before:

In each of those articles, I included a table showing how reinvesting dividends boosts total return to total return chocolate, which is more than both price return and total return vanilla. I want to update the table again this year.

I originally chose the stocks at random in 2015. Last year I added Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to illustrate what a really successful growth stock can accomplish. Chuck Carnevale has pointed that out in a few powerful articles, such as this one: For Maximum Total Return, Go for Growth (2013).

This year I substituted Realty Income (NYSE:O) for HCP (NYSE:HCP), because the latter's spinoff of some assets last year muddied its return picture.

The table is sorted by total return chocolate:

The results of these comparisons have not changed much over the years. The most noticeable change this year is that PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) vaulted up a few spots.

The result that I usually like to highlight is that the 10-year total returns (chocolate) from boring utility Con Ed (NYSE:ED) have once again outpaced the total returns (chocolate) from "aggressive growth" Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Of course, Berkshire does not pay a dividend, so its price return = total return vanilla = total return chocolate. The surprising outcome - that an old utility has beaten Buffett over the past 10 years - is a great illustration of the power of compounding dividends.

As stated earlier, chocolate > vanilla is a mathematical reality if you reinvest dividends. But, as I emphasized last year, it is also a behavioral observation. Last year I called total returns "investor returns," because your returns as an investor depend not only on the returns you receive from your investments, but also on what you do with them. As I said then:

As a stock investor, you are actually running your own investment business. One of the most important functions of any business owner is capital allocation. If you own dividend growth stocks, much of your total return will be determined by the capital allocation decisions that you make with your dividends. If you reinvest them, you can generate "extra" returns beyond the returns provided by the stocks that you own.

Many of you are probably aware of the proliferation of statistics showing that, on average, investors underperform the investments that they own. In a nutshell, the reason is that, on average, investors trade too much. They tend to sell on the way down (locking in losses), then get back in too late on the way up. That behavior leaves money on the table each cycle.

Such behavior, obviously, is an issue. But it is not the only behavioral issue facing stock investors. The reinvestment of dividends is also a factor in returns that depends on the behavior of the investor, namely, the decision to reinvest them. The total return of your investment operation comes from all the layers of returns.

As illustrated in the table above, the layers of returns are:

Price returns

Dividends

Reinvestment of dividends

It is in the last step that investor returns depart from passive stock returns. The reinvestment of dividends is an activity of the investor, not of the companies that he or she holds. Indeed, the companies send the dividends to you. That was their decision. Your decision is what to do with them.

Let's briefly review the layers of investment returns:

Layer of returns What is it caused by? 1. Price changes The market 2. Dividends The company's decision to pay dividends 3. Reinvestment of dividends You

One of the reasons that I wrote this article is to provide a different perspective on the reflexive tendency to reject or downplay the use of dividend stocks for people in their accumulation years.

It is common to see comments like, "A high-yielder like ED might be great for retirees when they need the income to live on, but when you're in your 40s, you need growth." But a glance at the table above suggests that the most growth for the investor (as distinguished from the company) does not necessarily come from stocks that are labeled "growth" nor from stocks that have the fastest EPS growth.

Obviously, if you choose the right growth stocks, they will in fact provide the best total returns, as the example of Apple illustrates. Every generation has its rocket ships, and no amount of dividend reinvestment will match them in total return.

But the conventional wisdom that all high-yield or slow-growth stocks deliver less total returns than aggressive growth stocks is not correct. One can build quite a nice nest egg by buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends. Compounded over many years, such a portfolio may end up with better total returns than a "growth" portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MCD, O, KMB, JNJ, PEP, KO, CVX, PG, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.