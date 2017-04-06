Ageas Looks Undervalued On Its Core Earnings Power, With Capital Available To Support More Growth

The UK operations continue to drag while the other European operations are in good shape; Asia is the real growth opportunity with strong ops in Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

As the insurance markets in Europe get back to normal after the various financial crises, not all of the participants have benefited equally. In my view, AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) and Allianz (OTCQX:AZSEY) moved faster to reposition themselves for the new market realities, and I believe that's at least part of the reason why their shares have outperformed Belgium's Ageas (OTCPK:AGESY) over the past three years (as well as the past year). Nevertheless, I think Ageas has gone a long way toward stabilizing and repositioning its business, and I think the company is poised to benefit from better rates in life insurance and growing opportunities in Asia.

Ageas has surplus capital, and I expect that capital will go toward M&A or back to shareholders. I don't expect exceptional profit growth or return expansion from Ageas, but mid-single-digit growth is enough to support a fair value more than 10% above today's price, and I believe that the businesses will continue to support a healthy dividend payout to shareholders. Investors should note that the ADRs are not especially liquid, so buying the Belgium-listed shares (AGS.BR) may be a better option for some investors.

Heavily Skewed Toward Life, But An Insurance Leader In Multiple Markets

Created from the rescue and dismantling of Fortis, Ageas is the largest insurer in Belgium (#1 in life, #2 in non-life), as well as a top-five player in Portugal (#1 in life, #2 in non-life) and certain markets in the UK (motor), Luxembourg (life), Turkey (non-life), Thailand, and Malaysia, and a top-10 player in China's life insurance market. Across all of its operating areas, Ageas likes to work with local distribution partners, often leading banking franchises. Ageas has been working to build up its non-life operations over the past five years, but the company's earnings are still heavily skewed toward life (75% to 85% over the past two years).

Belgium is the core of the business, generating around 50% or so of insurance earnings. The life operations are the bulk of that, with Ageas's AG Insurance holding almost a quarter of the Belgian life insurance market (more than double the size of AXA and almost three times the size of KBC (OTCPK:KBCSY)). Weak rates have led to meaningful multiyear shrinkage of the Belgian life insurance market, as customers have looked for better returns elsewhere. Relative to rivals like AXA, Ageas has been slow to change up its life business and introduce new hybrid products. On a more positive note, the company has done a good job of managing its back book and the margins (the spread between the rate guarantees and its fixed income yield) have been pretty steady over the last few years.

Ageas's Belgian non-life operations are balanced between accident/health, motor, and household, and the company is the number two player with mid-teens share, only a little behind AXA and comfortably ahead of Ethias and KBC. This is a largely broker-based business and combined ratios (excluding unusual claims like those tied to terrorist attacks) have been fairly steady in the mid-90%'s in a market that has been growing around 2% to 3% a year.

Outside of Belgium, the story is a little more convoluted. The company's UK business has been a laggard for some time, with combined ratios near 100% and a relatively unimpressive capital position that likely will need some shoring up. The company is the 10th-largest P&C insurer in the UK, around a third the size of AIG (NYSE:AIG) and Aviva (NYSE:AV), but is the second-largest player in the UK motor insurance market. The rest of the company's European operations generate about as much in terms of earnings (normalized) as the UK operations - around 11% versus 9%. Ageas has restructured its operations over the years, exiting markets like Germany and Russia (and life in Turkey), and its operations in Portugal are arguably the most interesting part (where it's a leader in life and a strong #2 in non-life), though Turkey could offer some decent growth in non-life lines.

Asia is potentially the most exciting part of the business, with this business growing from about a third of insurance earnings to close to 50% in 2016 on an unadjusted basis. This is overwhelmingly a life-based segment, with Ageas taking advantage of growing household incomes, growing interest in long-term financial planning, and relatively smaller social safety nets. This is a collection of minority-owned businesses, with the company holding strong positions in Thailand, Malaysia, and China through those investments. China is an interesting case; the market offers attractive long-term growth potential, but China Life (NYSE:LFC) and Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY) still hold about a third of the market and many insurers in this market (including Taiping Life (OTCPK:CTIHY), which Ageas owns about a quarter of) have been offering products with relatively high rate guarantees - a move that could come back to haunt them later.

The Path Forward

I don't see much growth potential in the company's core Belgian operations. There's nothing wrong with the quality of the business, but Belgium just isn't growing that fast, and I don't think significant market share gains are likely outside of M&A. Improving rates should support better results in the life business, but it's not going to be a torrid grower. There are some M&A opportunities here. First, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) is an exclusive distributor for AG Insurance and owns 25% of the business, but that 25% is subject to a put option; Ageas could look to acquire that stake and would likely generate double-digit EPS accretion from it. Buying government-owned Ethias could also be an option, as it would boost Ageas's share in both Belgian life and non-life operations and potentially generate significant synergies.

I'm not so certain about the company's plans for the UK business. The fourth quarter saw this business in the red even without one-offs. With a combined ratio of around 100% over the last five years, uncertainties tied to the Brexit, and a worse-than-expected change to the discount rate for personal injury claims, but a solid position in motor insurance (top three), this could be an asset that management looks to divest. That said, management has been talking up its pricing and cost actions aimed at improving results, so it may be reluctant to sell absent a compelling offer.

Asia is the likely growth driver for Ageas and the higher-risk/higher-reward skew of this business is a good offset to the more sedate Belgian and European operations. These businesses should be able to generate low double-digit earnings growth for several years, and there are expansion opportunities (Indonesia, China non-life, and growth in India and Vietnam) that could drive even more growth.

The Opportunity

Ageas has close to 1.5 billion euros in surplus capital, and even shoring up the weak solvency ratio in the UK (114%) won't dent that much. Ageas has already provisioned against the BNP Paribas put option, and has also reserved 1.2 billion euros for a shareholder settlement. This settlement ties back to the Fortis days, covering liabilities tied to inaccurate/insufficient disclosures on issues like subprime exposure, solvency, and discussions with government officials. The large majority of shareholders have approved this settlement and a court declaration is expected around midyear, with a payout likely to follow 12 to 18 months later.

I'd also mention the company's portfolio as a potential source of risk. Like most insurers, Ageas is heavily invested in bonds, but about around 45% of its portfolio is in sovereign bonds (with another third or so in corporates).

I expect Ageas to look to deploy that surplus capital into M&A. Acquiring the BNP Paribas stake or Ethias would represent low-risk ways to generate double-digit EPS synergy, but I don't know if that's the best use of that capital. Acquiring additional operations in Asia would be much riskier, and likely more expensive, but would offer stronger long-term growth potential. It's a tough decision and for those investors who value Ageas primarily as a (relatively) stable generator of future dividend payments, the lower-risk options may be more attractive.

I'm expecting relatively modest ROE expansion and earnings growth; I do believe higher rates will support better results in the Belgian/European life operations, but I don't see the insurance markets in developed European countries offering a lot of growth potential unless you can develop interesting new products and/or grab share (and that doesn't really fit with Ageas's core capabilities). Between the slower-growing European markets and the faster-growing Asian operations, I think Ageas can generate medium- and long-term growth in the neighborhood of 4% to 6%, supporting a fair value about 10% higher than today's price even with healthy dividend payouts and capital returns.

The Bottom Line

Ageas isn't an exciting company, but "excitement" in the insurance industry is more often than not a bad thing. I think management has done a lot of the heavy lifting to improve and reposition this business, and I expect higher rates and growth in Asia to support improving results. With a solid dividend yield and undervaluation on a core earnings basis, this looks like a name worth further consideration.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.