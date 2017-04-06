Comcast's Cartoons Will Help Drive Shareholder Value

I've discussed Comcast before, but I'd like to talk about some specific divisions in light of some recent data and trade-news items.

Industry site Deadline recently constructed a top-twenty list of what it has deemed the most profitable blockbusters of 2016. While studios on the list will obviously never confirm the data, the analysis from Deadline seems to be rigorous and fairly in the ballpark. As such, there is a big takeaway for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholders to be derived from that analysis.

According to Deadline, The Secret Life of Pets, made by Illumination Entertainment (an asset that is owned by Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri and NBCUniversal, as mentioned in this profile from last year over at The Hollywood Reporter), generated $374 million in profit, and a cash-on-cash return (which the site defines as total revenues divided by total costs) of over 2, which is an excellent showing. The strength of this analysis is that an ultimate profit structure is attempted -- in other words, all costs, residuals, profit participations, post-theatrical sales, etc., are taken into account and used in the calculation. This was actually the top project on the list.

However, there's another Comcast cartoon on the list, also by Illumination. That would be Sing. According to the analysis, the cash-on-cash return was almost 1.7, and the profit number came in at $194 million. This meant that the movie occupied seventh place.

Disney had a good showing on the list as well; if you check out the entire document, you will note that Moana and Finding Dory were on it. Strangely though, I had thought for certain that Rogue One would have been the most profitable movie. But, it was Pets instead. I don't believe that merchandise revenue was taken too closely into account for the profit examination, which I prefer, since as a shareholder of both Comcast and Disney, I want its movie projects to be financially strong before the synergy between corporate divisions is exploited; using a movie as a loss leader is not ideal, in my opinion.

This data should be meaningful to investors and make them look at Comcast for two reasons. First, Universal Pictures and Illumination should look to keep costs low going forward, even as they build out franchises. That's why those two movies appeared on the list and in good spots -- Illumination cartoons tend to be below average in terms of budgets, and that's important. Both Pets and Sing cost $75 million to produce (before marketing). Also of note is that Sing was released around the same time as One, something that proves Comcast can successfully release a film that can thrive in the marketplace at the same time as a Star Wars movie is selling tons of tickets. Both Moana and Sing had similar worldwide grosses -- the former at $628 million, the latter at $614 million (both stats as of this writing). I expect, too, that DreamWorks Animation, which Comcast also owns, will be pushed to make cheaper product; the cartoons it made when it was on its own were usually well over $100 million in production costs.

The second thing to focus on is the franchise potential. Both Illumination and DreamWorks Animation have powerful IP at their disposal, but probably more to the point, there will be new franchises created over time. Everyone of course knows about franchises and tentpoles, and the words are probably overused, but I think in the case of Comcast that investors don't see the same potential from that perspective as they do in Disney. Comcast owns a network (NBC), a collection of cable channels, a movie studio, and a theme park. This is in addition to its cable/Internet delivery system Xfinity. Let's not forget that Comcast also has its own subscription service in Streampix. Go ahead and laugh at me for bringing that up, I do not blame you, and I say honestly, I get why you're laughing; that service isn't exactly making Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) quake in its corporate-streaming boots. I imagine, though, that Comcast execs will eventually take a hard look at the service and try to make it competitive; over time, I expect assets like Illumination and DreamWorks Animation to be looked at in this regard. The content from those assets -- old and new content (especially new content) -- could play a significant role in increasing the value of Comcast's streaming offering; in fact, they should play a role. Streampix and other similar initiatives (surely to come) will help the company balance out some of those severed cords, as well as assist in the adaptation to a smaller-bundle world.

Let's look at the following chart:

Comcast is going to have the cash flows necessary to invest in a whole host of content initiatives, but it is my feeling that a concentration in cartoon franchises will be consciously made by the company. Obviously that's not to say Comcast is now the Illumination/DreamWorks Animation company; it is to say that I see a Disney effect set to occur, where the company will try to release two Illumination and two DreamWorks Animation projects per year. Comcast therefore is surely a buy based on that expanding library.

The natural comeback to this thesis is that eventually Universal will release successive animated flops in sequence. There will be bad films at times, but for the most part I foresee a quality slate on a go-forward basis since Hollywood seems to know what an audience wants and designs its tentpoles and marketing strategies accordingly. The other natural comeback is that this is such a small part of Comcast as a whole, but again, I have to go back to the transformative Disney-like effect that I can see coming. Executives at NBCUniversal are like any other executive in Hollywood right now -- addicted to blockbuster programming. Everything has to have name recognition, brand equity; cartoons aimed at families are one way of capturing that.

The derivative content from franchise titles such as Despicable Me will eventually prove to be profitable as well. The big opportunity I see on this front is the pursuit of live-action projects. Disney, once again, is showing the industry how it's done. Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book -- I don't need to say anything else on that count. Live-action remakes of Illumination/DreamWorks Animation product will allow Comcast to be both a powerful distribution platform and a unique, differentiated distributor of content.

How well does NBCUniversal, which is the content/broadcasting arm of Comcast, do in the marketplace? The 2016 annual report over at the investors site tells an interesting tale. The section devoted to NBCUniversal begins on page 137 of the document. Net income attributable to this division was $3.1 billion, $3.4 billion, and $4.2 billion in the years 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (page 140). Operational cash flow was $4.5 billion, $5.3 billion, and $4.9 billion in the years 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (page 142). Capital expenditures for those years ranged from $1.2 billion to almost $1.5 billion. Over time, these numbers should grow, and it will be the result of further acquisitions, further development of franchises (especially cartoons) and an increase in merchandising programs and theme-park attraction initiatives.

Look at the Deadline profit analysis. Check out NBCUniversal's contributions to the company. Consider how Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, and their continued opportunities to efficiently produce franchise animation, will drive shareholder value for Comcast, a company that is, in a sense, similar in scope to the hypothetical merger of Disney and Netflix -- that creature lives only in the imagination; Comcast, however, is a real corporate beast.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.