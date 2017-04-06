Pain Therapeutics: FDA Meeting Clears Path For Remoxy, Setting Up Company For Partnership Or Buyout

During the conference call following the FDA announcement, CEO Remi Barbier listed a dozen news items that he expects to release in the next few months related to these developments.

The company is in advanced discussions with several potential partners and suitors to commercialize Remoxy ER or to be acquired.

The company expects to successfully complete both clinical studies in 2017 and has the resources to do so. The company ended 2016 with $18.7M in cash and burns $3M/quarter.

A recent meeting with the FDA has provided the company with a clear path for Remoxy ER approval if the company completes two studies, one clinical and the other non-clinical.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) is a drug-development company based in Austin, Texas. The company's lead drug candidate is Remoxy ER, an investigational drug with a controlled release formulation of opioid-based oxycodone for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic pain. Pain Therapeutics' other drug candidates are: API-125, a novel small-molecule to treat Alzheimer's disease; and FENROCK, a transdermal patch that contains fentanyl for severe cancer pain.

Remoxy ER uses Durrect Corporation's (NASDAQ:DRRX) ORADUR technology which imparts several unique properties aimed at deterring opioid abuse through snorting, injecting, smoking, chewing, and dissolving in drinks.

In this article, I will focus on recent developments regarding the Remoxy ER, and how investors can position themselves to enjoy the benefits of a possible FDA-approval and subsequent commercialization of this drug.

The commercial opportunity for Remoxy ER (extended release) is huge. For example, a similar painkiller, OxyContin, accounted for $2.6 billion in worldwide sales in 2016. The climate for approval for effective opioid medications, with proven built-in mechanisms for preventing abuse, has never been more favorable as the opioid-abuse health-crisis was often a frequent debate topic in last year's Presidential race.

On March 20, 2017, the company announced that it had received positive regulatory guidance from the FDA regarding its lead drug candidate, Remoxy ER.

Remi Barbier, President & CEO of Pain Therapeutics commented on the FDA news:

"In recent weeks, we have worked closely with the FDA. We appreciate their guidance, we understand their new requirements and we believe we're now on track to make expeditious progress toward a resubmission of the Remoxy NDA."

The announcement was quite a surprise because investors familiar with Remoxy ER's saga assumed that the drug was dead. In fact, the program appeared to have been inflicted a death blow after receiving its third CRL on September 26, 2016. That announcement caused PTIE's share price to slump by almost 70%, and its hasn't recovered since.

The company held a conference call on March 21, 2017, to discuss details of the FDA meeting, and the expected path forward. The following are key highlights of that CC:

Additional studies required by the FDA:

Clinical study to assess the potential for the intranasal route of abuse using REMOXY ER Non-clinical abuse potential study using household solvents.

The company estimates that both studies will cost $3M to $4M and will be completed by year end.

Regarding the intranasal clinical study, CEO Barbier feels confident that these studies will be positive because REMOXY ER is a gel formulation that cannot be converted into fine powder, which is the way abusers get their high using opioids. The mortality rate inhaling opioids is one of the highest at about 10% compared to other abuse modalities. He cited a large successful animal study they've conducted before, and that they will use the same protocol to execute the upcoming study in humans.

Regarding the second, non-clinical study, it will be performed in the laboratory. Because REMOXY ER comes in a gel form, the FDA wants to company to use different solvents and household agents that could extract the active opioid oxycodone so that it could be used intravenously. CEO Barbier commented that they've previously performed similar studies yielding excellent results, and he is fully confident that these studies will be successful.

Upcoming publication of a technical paper on REMOXY ER

CEO Barbier stated that a technical paper on REMOXY ER has been accepted by a major peer-reviewed publication. The company will release the results and details from that paper as soon as they are published.

Strategy to commercialize REMOXY ER

CEO Barbier started this topic by stating "the short answer is that we will not attempt to commercialize REMOXY ourselves." CEO cited an example of a small biotech trying to commercialize a drug and commented that "it's been painful to watch."

CEO Barbier commented that they are in advanced negotiations with "more than one party." These discussions range from "potential M&A to a licensing deal." He commented that these interested parties value the drug, and the company, in ways that are "vastly different than the way investors value a company." This comment suggests to me that he believes that the company is deeply undervalued, and that we will get a significant premium for shareholders when a deal is executed.

Progress with the rest of the pipeline

CEO Barbier started this section "we continue to believe that Remoxy is a diamond to be discovered," and went into a discussion of the company's other potential blockbuster drug-candidate PTI-125 for Alzheimer's disease. He started by highlighting that the science behind this drug has been peer-reviewed by top scientists in the Alzheimer's field, and that the conclusions were published in a leading neuroscience journal.

For those of you unfamiliar with PTI-125, this drug has been formulated to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients who suffer from progressive cognitive and memory impairment. Alzheimer's is believed to be caused by a protein in the brain called amyloid. Many drug candidates for AD focus on reducing or clearing amyloid from the brain. In contrast, PTI-125 has been formulated to block the toxic signaling of amyloid to reduce abnormal "tau protein." Simply stated, tau protein promotes normal brain function by maintaining "axonal integrity," or clear thinking. However, when tau protein malfunctions in multiple neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, ALS, and other so-called "tauopathies," it aggregates into tiny fibers or clumps. These tau-protein agglomerations can corrupt neuronal dysfunction and cause eventual neuronal death.

On September 21, 2015, the company announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded the Company a $1.7 million innovation grant to continue development of small-molecule PTI-125.

CEO Barbier commented that this grant was based primarily based on well-established scientific merits of the drug. He stated that through this grant, the company "quietly performed" pre-clinical. This preclinical stage has been completed and the results have been "excellent." He said that they are now able to be able to file an IND for Alzheimer's disease with the FDA.

CEO Barbier was also bullish about the success they've had on their application for a second NIH grant. He was unsure about the date of the grant, but stated that they plan to use the proceeds from this grant to file the IND for PTI-125.

Finally, he stated that in a few weeks, a second publication regarding PTI-125 science and preclinical results will be published in a major scientific journal.

CEO Barbier went on to update on the third drug in the pipeline, FENROCK, an early-stage drug candidate. This is a transdermal patch that contains fentanyl, a strong opioid drug typically used to manage severe cancer pain. The company designed and formulated FENROCK to prevent recreational abuse of fentanyl. he stated that because of the current focus on Remoxy ER and API-125, development of FENROCK will be delayed maintaining the financial discipline that characterizes Pain Therapeutics. He hinted that it might be used as a bargaining chip in a buyout scenario since it could become a powerful one-two punch with Remoxy as part of a pain-management portfolio.

Update on expected news flow going forward

The company is not known for issuing frequent press releases, and that might be a key reason for the apparent lack of interest in the stock. But it appears that this is about to change going forward.

I will use bullets below to summarize key news items that investors might expect in upcoming weeks, and months in 2017, per CEO Barbier's comments (this list is not chronological and will depend on which event(s) occur first:

Potential announcement of a partnership to commercialize Remoxy ER.

Potential announcement of a buyout (M&A) by currently unnamed suitor(s).

Peer-reviewed publications, one on Remoxy ER, and the other on Alzheimer's drug candidate API-125

Announcement of a second NIH grant to continue the development of API-125.

IND filing for Alzheimer's drug API-125.

Clinical results of the intranasal-abuse study being performed per FDA requirements (Remoxy ER).

Non-clinical results on the study being performed to demonstrate that extracting the opioid from Remoxy ER is not feasible.

Completion of all FDA-mandated requirements to gain approval for Remoxy ER.

Pre-NDA meeting with the FDA regarding Remoxy ER.

Resubmission of Remoxy ER's NDA with priority review.

Commercial launch of Remoxy ER.

CEO Barbier concluded his presentation by highlighting the main topics discussed above, and by commenting that the company is well-funded to accomplish everything listed, including both FDA-mandated studies. My comment here is that those familiar with Pain Therapeutics should know that CEO Barbier runs this company with extreme financial discipline. The company ended 2016 with $18.7M, with no debt, after spending $12.6M in cash in 2016. The $2.5M to $3.5M quarterly cash burn has been very consistent in the last three years. The 4Q FY 2016 financial release states that the company estimates net quarterly cash-burn ranging from $2M to $2.5M for the first two quarters of 2017.

Institutional and insider ownership

For a company with a market cap of less than $40M and trading below $1 Pain Therapeutics has significant institutional ownership (42%) that I believe is growing following the recent developments with Remoxy ER. Insiders have been buyers and never sellers in the last three years.

Analyst opinion and rating

There are currently two analysts covering the stock. The consensus recommendation is a Buy with a $3.5/share average price target.

Risks and uncertainties

1) Remoxy ER has been mismanaged, and its true potential has been greatly diminished in the past, and much has been written about it. Although it appears that it could be a at point that it can finally be approved and commercialized, nothing is certain in drug development.

2) On November 18, 2016, the company received a delisting notice from NASDAQ regarding compliance with respect the minimum $1 rule. NASDAQ granted PTIE 180 days until May 15, 2017 to meet this requirement. The company will be eligible for an additional 180 days if it does not regain compliance with this requirement.

3) It is often believed that large pharma with a large share of the market in the pain-management space (or in any other medical area) might be able to influence the FDA to minimize potential success of a small biotech company. This risk will be minimized significantly if the company succeeds in its intent to partner with a large pharma company to seek FDA approval and continue into the commercial stage.

4) Could PTIE violate the well-known Feuerstein-Ratain (F-R) rule? This rule essentially states that there have been no positive Phase 3 trial outcomes from companies with less than $300M market cap (120 to 1 days prior to the readout). PTIE's current market cap is less than $40M; therefore, the F-R would suggest that the company going solo would not be able to get Remoxy ER approved. However, there have been a few companies that broke that rule in recent years. One that comes to mind is Celator (NASDAQ:CPXX), whose capitalization at the time of Phase 3 positive cancer readout was about $60M. Perhaps PTIE could be one of the few companies that could violate the F-R rule, but CEO Barbier made clear from the outset that his intentions are to find a large partner to help approve the drug and to ultimately commercialize it. The other option is to be acquired, and in that case this risk disappears completely.

5) Like most clinical-stage biotechs, failure to meet top-line results in any of the clinical programs underway would be a major setback.

6) Significantly higher than forecasted cash burn that would require equity raises before mid-2018, as expected.

7) Loss of key talent to the competition.

8) Lack of focus on drug development strategies that could end up being costly and would turn away investors.

Conclusions

Pain Therapeutics is deeply undervalued at the current 77c/share price because of the recent developments regarding Remoxy ER, 41c/share cash with no debt, solid financial discipline, and a potential blockbuster Alzheimer's drug about to enter clinical trials in humans. CEO Barbier hinted in his March 21, 2017 conference call that potential partners and suitors see the company differently than investors do. I believe that he is working very hard to get the best deal for shareholders.

CEO Barbier is confident that both studies mandated by the FDA to then proceed to Remoxy ER's NDA filing will be successful and will be completed this year. He was clear that he will not intend to commercialize Remoxy without a large pharma partner. He confidently stated that he is in advanced conversations with more than one partner to help push Remoxy all the way to commercialization. He also stated that a straight buyout is also a possibility since the company has an attractive pipeline in pain management and Alzheimer's and potentially ALS as API-125 goes to the root-cause of those diseases.

The frequent news flow discussed by the CEO in the March 21, 2017 is a departure from a normally quiet company. I believe this quietness is partly responsible for the fact that the investment community knows very little about the company. But this is about to change in earnest going forward.

The stock price is being manipulated significantly since the FDA news broke out. The initial excitement caused a 60% gain on March 21, but the stock quickly retreated below $1. I believe the company is in a better situation now at 77c than when it traded at $3/share right before the September CRL. This is because management knows exactly what needs to be done to get Remoxy ER through the final phases of clinical development and into commercialization. The company is also in a better financial position than it was then. Finally, Alzheimer drug API-125 has grown to a point that it is now ready to enter Phase 1 clinical trials.

Investors interested in PTIE stock should evaluate all the risks and uncertainties listed in the company's filings with the SEC in addition to the risks I mentioned above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTIE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.