Introduction To Canadian REITs

I was recently reading an blog post by Burton G. Malkiel (Professor of Economics, Emeritus, and Senior Economist at Princeton University), "What long-term returns should I expect from US stocks?" He has postulated that in the coming decade investors should likely expect muted returns on stocks in the range of 4% to 6% per annum rather than around 10% investors have enjoyed from 1926 to 2016. One way to diversify and enjoy greater returns is to invest outside the U.S. Surprisingly to some, there are some excellent opportunities in Canada. REITs with solid dividend yields are thriving in Canada. Canada has a lot going for U.S. and global investors. One U.S. dollar is worth $1.30, so you can buy a lot more assets. U.S. investors will also get nice yields, instant diversification, and a true hands-off investment while getting exposure to Canada's currency and real estate market. While many of these REITs can be traded on the OTC exchange, for full liquidity it's better to trade them on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Conceptually, Canadian REITs are very similar to U.S. REITs. They are unincorporated businesses structured legally as trusts. They trade on the stock exchange and offer "flow through" tax character, i.e. distributions are not taxed at the entity level but in the hands of the investor. It should be noted, however, that foreign unit holders are subject to Canadian government withholding tax. For U.S. investors withholding tax is 15% and the amount can be claimed as a credit in your tax returns. For Canadian investors there is no withholding.

Here are some examples of four of the largest Canadian REITs that you may want to explore. These names are reasonably leveraged, have a broad portfolio and pay a good distribution.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN) ( OTCPK:HRUFF) is good combination of security and an attractive payout. The company is Canada's second-largest REIT with a market cap of Cad $6.5 Billion. H&R REIT owns over 500 office, retail and industrial properties, including many trophy properties, comprising about 47 mln sq.ft. in Canada and the U.S., with long-term leases to high-credit tenants. It owns everything from office towers to retail malls to industrial space. It has even been expanding into residential, acquiring more than 3,200 apartments in the United States. Shares currently yield 6%. Debt to capital is 45.75%. While FFO is barely covering distribution currently, H&R is in the process of delivering and capital recycling. Analysts at CIBC and TD have outperform ratings on this defensive name and expect the share price to rise by 10% to 20% in the next 12 to 18 months.

RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) (OTCPK:RIOCF) is Canada's largest REIT, with over 300 retail properties across Canada. Riocan has a market cap of CAD $8.5 Billion. RioCan focuses on stable, low-risk retail properties, particularly new format retail centres in the six largest Canadian metropolitan areas: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Concentrating on the major urban markets allows RioCan to capture the positive effects associated with the higher density and above-average income and population growth rates experienced in these major cities. The REIT also owns dominant unenclosed new format retail properties in secondary markets such as Kingston, Sudbury, Moncton and Quebec City. It pays a dividend of 5.4% and had a debt to capital ratio of 41.46%. The dividend is well covered by FFO. RioCan has a large development pipeline. CIBC rates RioCan as an outperformer with a price target of $29.50 in 12 to 18 months.

SmartREIT (TSX:SRU.UN) (OTC:CWYUF) was formed as a result of acquisition of SmartCentres by Calloway REIT in 2015. It has a market cap of 4.3 Billion. It pays a dividend of 5.2% and has a debt to capital ratio of 45.2%. SmartREIT invests in unenclosed retail centres, mainly anchored by Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) across Canada. The REIT (~23%-owned by Mitch Goldhar) owns 152 centres with 31.9 mln sq.ft. SmartREIT focuses on two distinct asset classes, retail and mixed-use. The retail group will be branded as SmartCentres, and the mixed-use group, which includes office and residential developments, SmartUrban. CIBC rates SmartREIT as an outperformer with a 12 - 18 month price target of C$36.50

Allied Properties (TSX:AP.UN) ( OTC:APYRF) is an office building REIT focused on Class I office space in Canada's major Urban Centres like Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. Allied has a market cap of CAD $3.1 Billion and payout a distribution of 4.24%. It has a debt to capital ratio of 40.56%. Allied Properties has a portfolio of 11.8 mln sq.ft. of leasable space concentrated in Canada's largest cities. CIBC deems it an outperformer with a target price of $38. The dividend is very well covered by FFO.

A complete list of Canadian REITs with key metrics is appended below. While I have not researched them, as the names above, the list is a good starting point for your own research into REIT opportunities in the great white North.

Symbol Company Price Market Cap(Mil) Industry Equity to Asset Tangible Book Price to Tangible Book FFO_yield% Trailing Dividend Yield Payout - Div/FFO REI.UN.Canada Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust C$26.20 C$8,557.31 REIT - Retail 0.6 C$24.08 1.1 8.03 5.38% 67% HR.UN.Canada H&R Real Estate Investment Trust C$23.07 C$6,549.45 REIT - Diversified 0.5 C$24.35 0.9 5.94 6.06% 102% SRU.UN.Canada Smart Real Estate Investment Trust C$32.67 C$5,067.89 REIT - Retail 0.4 C$24.47 1.3 7.66 5.11% 67% CAR.UN.Canada Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investme C$33.30 C$4,475.14 REIT - Residential 0.5 C$30.94 1.1 10.09 3.75% 37% REF.UN.Canada Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust C$48.48 C$3,550.38 REIT - Diversified 0.6 C$45.60 1.1 3.82 3.77% 99% AP.UN.Canada Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust C$36.09 C$3,058.07 REIT - Office 0.6 C$35.66 1 10.66 4.18% 39% CUF.UN.Canada Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust C$14.40 C$2,625.62 REIT - Diversified 0.5 C$20.01 0.7 9.3 10.21% 110% GRT.UN.Canada Granite Real Estate Investment Trust C$46.52 C$2,189.84 REIT - Industrial 0.7 C$41.84 1.1 13.58 5.36% 39% AX.UN.Canada Artis Real Estate Investment Trust C$13.23 C$1,992.15 REIT - Diversified 0.5 C$15.31 0.9 4.76 8.16% 171% MST.UN.Canada Milestone Apartments REIT C$21.58 C$1,736.72 REIT - Residential 0.4 C$19.82 1.1 2.86 3.44% 120% AAR.UN.Canada Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust C$6.09 C$1,497.90 REIT - Industrial 0.5 C$5.51 1.1 10.22 5.12% 50% DRG.UN.Canada Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust C$9.62 C$1,322.16 REIT - Office 0.5 C$10.74 0.9 10.7 8.32% 78% NVU.UN.Canada Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust C$21.83 C$1,217.23 REIT - Residential 0.4 C$20.66 1.1 6.77 7.46% 110% MRT.UN.Canada Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust C$15.93 C$965.37 REIT - Diversified 0.5 C$25.66 0.6 3.6 6.03% 168% KMP.UN.Canada Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust C$12.68 C$937.79 REIT - Residential 0.4 C$11.06 1.1 7.87 4.75% 60% NWH.UN.Canada Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Invest C$10.55 C$821.26 REIT - Healthcare Facilities 0.2 C$8.06 1.3 15.81 7.58% 48% IIP.UN.Canada InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust C$7.67 C$633.03 REIT - Residential 0.4 C$7.44 1 6.13 3.08% 50% HOT.UN.Canada American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP C$10.75 C$606.02 REIT - Hotel & Motel 0.5 C$9.23 1.2 7.29 7.93% 109% RUF.UN.Canada Pure Multi-Family REIT LP C$8.92 C$501.92 REIT - Residential 0.4 C$8.78 1 12.57 5.53% 44% MRG.UN.Canada Morguard North American Residential Real Estate In C$14.80 C$498.15 REIT - Residential 0.3 C$22.28 0.7 6.42 4.17% 65% PLZ.UN.Canada Plaza Retail REIT C$4.92 C$484.56 REIT - Retail 0.4 C$4.55 1.1 5.14 5.34% 104% WIR.U.Canada WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 12.85 445.28 REIT - Industrial 0.5 11 1.2 7.63 4.43% 58% ACR.UN.Canada Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust C$11.42 C$382.08 REIT - Diversified 0.4 C$11.08 1 5.18 6.79% 131% SOT.UN.Canada Slate Office REIT C$8.04 C$327.58 REIT - Diversified 0.3 C$8.49 0.9 11.3 7.00% 62% SMU.UN.Canada Summit Industrial Income REIT C$6.49 C$274.52 REIT - Industrial 0.4 C$6.30 1 8.88 7.77% 88% BTB.UN.Canada BTB Real Estate Investment Trust C$4.77 C$201.97 REIT - Diversified 0.3 C$5.03 0.9 11.02 8.81% 80% TNT.UN.Canada True North Commercial REIT C$6.10 C$177.80 REIT - Diversified 0.3 C$6.13 1 7.74 9.74% 126% INO.UN.Canada Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust C$9.54 C$135.67 REIT - Office 0.5 C$11.19 0.8 17.25 8.65% 50% FCD.UN.Canada Firm Capital Property Trust C$6.00 C$76.80 REIT - Diversified 0.5 C$5.96 1 8.37 7.14% 85% ED.UN.Canada Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust C$1.94 C$68.93 REIT - Industrial 0.4 C$2.03 1 9.55 8.25% 86% PRV.UN.Canada PRO Real Estate Investment Trust C$2.19 C$67.77 REIT - Diversified 0.3 C$2.11 1 6.09 9.59% 157% GAZ.UN.Canada Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust C$0.60 C$35.55 REIT - Diversified 0.4 C$0.36 1.7 9 2.79% 31% NEL.UN.Canada Nobel REIT C$3.12 C$32.61 REIT - Diversified 0.4 C$4.08 0.8 13.9 5.45% 39%

Source: Gurufocus.com

REIT ETFs are easily tradable portfolios of REITs. iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE), introduced in 2002, is the bellwether among Canadian REIT ETFs. The fund is large, with about $1.2 billion in assets, and its weighted holdings include heavy investment in the large Riocan REIT, for instance. A popular competitor, representing a different investment strategy, is the BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE), launched in 2010. It has equally weighted holdings. So while XRE will be pulled this way or that by the larger REITs and larger market movements, ZRE has more of a mid- to small-cap flavor.