Alphabet Should Try To Acquire Micron

The importance of NAND is being highlighted with the bids for Toshiba's memory business. Micron's 3D NAND is a gem that Google, Amazon and Apple (among others) likely desire.

IaaS is still in its infancy. AWS is king, but Alphabet could gain a hardware advantage by keeping all of Micron's advanced memory products for its own use.

One of my favorite things about Seeking Alpha is reading about new ideas and stories that are not part of the general investment community's take on a company. There is probably no one who writes about ideas that better fits that mold as contributor Stephen Breezy. Before Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Rob Crooke and Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) Mark Durcan presented 3D XPoint to the world for the first time, Breezy published what I consider the most interesting article I have seen on the site.

He also wrote an article titled "Intel Has No Plans for 10 Nanometer Chips." I could not help but immediately think of President Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office reading this story and shouting "FAKE NEWS!" The idea is borderline crazy and I thought then (and still do now) that there is a 0% chance the Intel doesn't progress to 10nm soon. Today, I am going to channel my inner-Breezy (the crazier version) and attempt to stir the rumor mill of a potential acquisition of Micron.

I firmly believe Micron is more likely than not to remain an independent company over the balance of this decade and perhaps far beyond that. However, if Micron were to be acquired, its partner in developing non-volatile memory technologies, Intel, is almost certainly the top candidate. Intel's acquisition of Micron would give the old semiconductor giant total control of the transformative 3D NAND and 3D XPoint technologies along with Micron's DRAM and other emerging memory businesses. The process of integrating Micron into Intel's business is likely to be much smoother than it would be for any other potential acquirer.

I wrote an article on this site in 2015 with the notion that Micron should be a target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearly, there's more than a few people who think the idea is absurd and there's way more hurdles to an Apple-Micron deal than would exist in an Intel and Micron combination. With talk of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) potentially making a bid for Toshiba's memory business, I began to revisit the idea of a possible combination of Micron with a current customer who could eventually consume the bulk of Micron's wafer capacity.

While the duo of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Silver Lake got most of the news coverage over the last week for its big bid of Toshiba's memory business, I still believe that Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) should still be considered the most likely company to lead a group in the acquisition of Toshiba's memory business. Amazon, Apple and Google seem like long shots at the moment as potential acquirers of Toshiba's memory business. The strategic importance of having a guaranteed stable supply of NAND (and other memory products) is critical to the expansion of all three of these companies.

I believe there's a strong case for Alphabet to acquire Micron. The four primary reasons are:

Alphabet could subsidize the cost of mobile DRAM and NAND for new smartphone manufacturers entering the low budget market that could significantly expand Google's presence in emerging markets.

In Yahoo Finance's presentation of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 2017 annual shareholder meeting, there was a quick segment about a theoretical person named "Jane Berkshire" who is supposed to represent the average person and the importance of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio companies have on her life. The basic story is as follows:

Jane wakes up with an alarm clock that runs on Duracell batteries. She jumps in the shower and uses many Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) products. She grabs a morning paper. In many places across the country, the local or regional newspaper company is a subsidiary of Berkshire. She enjoys Ore-Ida hash browns while reading. She jumps in a car that she bought from a Berkshire car dealership. That car is insured by Geico. When Jane gets to work, she uses software that runs on IBM (NYSE:IBM) servers.

While at her computer, she checks the balances of her Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) account. She goes to lunch at the cafeteria and drinks a Coke (NYSE:KO). In the afternoon, she gets a snack of See's Candy. She stops by Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to go grocery shopping. At Costco, she buys products from Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC) and Heinz. Those products arrived at Costco from a McLane truck or a BNSF train.

Jane then makes a quick stop at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) where she buys Brookes running shoes. She pays at the cash register with an American Express (NYSE:AXP) credit card. She stops by Burger King (BKW) for dinner. She stops by Dairy Queen for dessert. She relaxes at home by watching TV using DirecTV. I may have missed a few, but you get the point.

Like Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet (Google's parent company) tries to make itself critical to all phases of the average man's life. I will refer to Alphabet's version of Jane Hathaway as Joe Google. Joe begins his day by being awakened by his alarm clock from his Android-powered smartphone. He checks his Gmail on his Chromebook. He received an email from a friend telling him to watch a funny clip on YouTube. He opens up his Chrome browser on his desktop computer that connects to the Internet via Google Fiber.

He jumps in a car (that someday may become a self-driving Google-powered machine) and gets directions to his client's place of business via Google Maps and Waze. When he gets to his office, he searches for information about Micron on Google's search engine. He sees ads from Google adSense trying to sell DRAM to Joe Google. He checks his messages from his friends and family on Google Hangout. He then checks his schedule on Google calendar and he gets a reminder to review spreadsheets on Google docs. Well, you get the point.

Unlike Berkshire Hathaway, use of one of Alphabet's products significantly increases the odds that the user will use many other Alphabet products. There's an enormous synergy by combining all of these products under the Alphabet umbrella. A core recipe in Alphabet's continued success is to get as many people as possible into the Google ecosystem of products and services. One of the best ways to get people hooked into the Google ecosystem is to get someone to use an Android smartphone.

According to Gartner, 99.6% of smartphones sold in the 4th quarter of 2016 ran either Android or iOS. Windows phones held the bulk of the remaining market share with a paltry 0.3% total market share. Of the 432 million smartphones sold in the last quarter of 2016, 352 million ran on Android. According to Strategy Analytics, global smartphone penetration will increase from 39% in 2016 to 44% in 2017. That number will grow to 59% in 2022. Despite the slowdown in the growth rate of smartphone sales, there still is meaningful room for growth, particularly in emerging markets.

Google has grown its OS market share from 1.6% in Q1 of 2009 to 81.7% in Q4 of 2016. This meteoric growth of Android can be attributed to its friendly initial cost to phone manufacturers ($0), which led to more developers creating apps for the platform, which in turn spurred more phone manufacturers to adopt Android and the cycle continued until this OS has come to dominate the market. While Google gave away Android for free, the company still had significant development costs associated with Android and royalty fees have to be paid to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on each Android phone built.

The revenue/cost structure of Android would be ridiculous for any company in the world not named Google. Google gives away Android for free in order to get more users into its ecosystem, which ultimately generates significant long-term value for Google over the course of a user's lifetime. While this has made Android the most popular mobile OS by a wide margin, Apple still took the bulk of the smartphone industry's profit for years.

In fact, Apple had over a 100% share of the industry's profit in Q3 2016. Unfortunately, for Google, the vast majority of smartphone manufacturers using the Android OS, other than Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), consistently lose money. That simple fact is going to make it hard to drive prices of Android-powered smartphones significantly lower and the number of new major smartphone manufacturers will remain small for an extended number of years. One way for Google to change this narrative is for it to acquire Micron.

If Alphabet were to acquire Micron, the Mountain View company could encourage new entrants into the smartphone manufacturing business by offering (significantly) discounted LPDRAM and mobile NAND. Google has shown immense interest in spreading low cost smartphones to the emerging market with its Android One project. The ability of Alphabet to discount mobile memory chips will allow manufacturers that want to build smartphones in the $50 price range to enter the low cost smartphone market.

More Android smartphone manufacturers will keep prices in check and force innovation in a highly competitive and crowded smartphone market. The best way for Alphabet to speed up global smartphone penetration is to acquire Micron and use its mobile memory products to spur the adoption of Android smartphones across India and other key emerging markets.

Amazon's AWS (Amazon Web Services) is currently the king of the cloud. Lower cost DRAM and NAND combined with unparalleled access to high performance XPoint and the "New Memory" with DRAM-like performance could give Alphabet a chance to offer greater performance at lower costs relative to AWS.

Chamath Palihapitiya, a prominent venture capitalist, stated that Amazon has the potential to reach a $3 trillion valuation. Interestingly, he believes that half of that $3 trillion valuation is attributable to Amazon Web Services (AWS). In Q4 2016, AWS reported revenue of $3.54 billion and operating income of $926 million. That is a far cry from numbers that would be expected from a business that could someday be worth $1.5 trillion. Suffice it to say, there is at least one venture capitalist who believes AWS's strong growth will be measured across decades, not years.

If a business earns less than $1 billion per quarter in operating profit, there is going to need to be significant growth over an extended period of time to reach a $1.5 trillion valuation. While there is no doubt AWS is the current king of the cloud and has gained a strong reputation and the largest market share, this market is still in the very early innings of the game. If the market size is anywhere close to what Palihapitiya believes, we may have only witnessed the first at-bat at this stage.

If Alphabet is to compete with AWS, Alphabet's IaaS business could benefit greatly from a Micron acquisition. The massive buildout phase of the data centers needed to provide these services is going to span well over a decade. If Palihapitiya is correct about the size of the market, Alphabet could eventually consume close to all of Micron's memory internally in the buildout of its IaaS business (and other core businesses). The acquisition of Micron will guarantee supply of critical memory components indefinitely.

In the area of high performance computing, Alphabet could utilize Micron's 3D XPoint, New Memory B (a non-volatile memory with DRAM-like performance), low cost DRAM and perhaps even the Automata Processor to allow for a hardware advantage by locking out competitors from Micron's portfolio of semiconductor products. For data storage in the cloud, it is now well-established that the total cost of ownership of NAND-based SSDs (3D NAND in particular) is lower than that of HDDs.

Rumors of what Micron's New Memory B is ran rampant for years before Micron announced it will have DRAM-like latency. Before this announcement, many believed Micron is working on a non-volatile memory that is a fraction of the cost of NAND and would be essential in eventually putting a nail in the coffin of the HDD.

I believe development of such a memory commenced years ago and such a product could potentially be the ultimate solution for the cold storage market. A significant advantage in cost per bit in 3D NAND (and perhaps an even larger edge with this new memory) would give Alphabet a huge cost savings relative to AWS and other competitors during the era of building large data centers.

The autonomous car is going to need a lot of memory. It is going to be difficult to guarantee the supply of critical memory components if demand for the autonomous car is anywhere close to what Intel and Alphabet envision.

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel, stated at Automobility that self-driving cars will generate about 4TB of data per hour of driving. How much of that will need to be stored for an extended period of time? It's an interesting question with a wide range of possibilities. I want to put what 4TB per hour is in perspective. Let's assume around 180EB of NAND produced in the world in 2017. For your reference, 1EB = 1,000PB = 1,000,000TB. If every bit of NAND this year is used to store data from autonomous vehicles, there would only be enough NAND for 45 million hours of recorded data.

Americans spend about 293 hours per year in a car. If all the data generated were stored, there would only be enough NAND produced this year for less than 154,000 autonomous cars in the United States, a country where 17.6 million cars were sold in 2016. Over 88 million cars were sold globally last year.

Let's not get carried away here. Only a very small percentage of data being recorded by autonomous cars should be stored permanently. The self-navigation system does not need all the data from all of the cameras and sensors on the car throughout a trip. The most important data is the newest data and perhaps a couple of seconds of data prior to the present will be used regularly. However, no data scientist will ever turn down extra data and one should expect significantly more than the minimum amount of data required to be stored.

Once you factor in infotainment systems, redundancies and "future-proofing," the autonomous vehicle for advancements that could occur during the lifetime of the car, there is a wide range of possibilities of how much storage each autonomous vehicle will have. Whatever you believe that number to be, any reasonable estimate (somewhere between hundreds of GBs to tens of TBs) will lead you to the conclusion that the autonomous vehicle will drive NAND (and DRAM or a memory with DRAM-like latency or better) demand to levels where the current worldwide NAND wafer capacity, even under the very aggressive assumption of 40% bit growth per wafer per year, is nowhere near enough to meet what will be required from the autonomous vehicle industry that will likely come to define the 2020s decade.

Google can inject young engineering talent that frequently overlooks the possibility of working at Micron.

Working in Idaho is not exactly what top engineering students from MIT, Stanford and other elite engineering schools typically have in mind once they graduate. Google's reputation has attracted the best and brightest. Just appending the Google name to Micron's semiconductor business will likely inject new blood into an industry that is on the cusp of significant change and needing the type of research and development widely associated with Google's "moonshot" projects.

I don't make a habit of offering poker tips. In poker, if your bluffs are never getting called or rarely get called, you are likely giving up a huge amount of profits by not bluffing frequently enough. If you call with a weak hand and find yourself winning a disproportionate percentage of the time, you are likely getting bluffed left and right without even realizing it. Playing optimal poker, as is the case in any business, is nothing more than making decisions that maximize your expected return.

At times, projects with a high likelihood of failure or ones where determining the probability of success is difficult to assess produce high expected returns. Inevitably, a good number of these projects will end in failure and losses. That's the nature of the game for both poker and the tech business. Acquiring Micron presents numerous risks to Alphabet, but the potential rewards for Alphabet more than justify that risk.

If I ever wake up to the news of Micron being acquired, I expect to see the name Intel in the headlines. Alphabet would be my distant second guess. The Toshiba bidding has made it abundantly clear that there would be no shortage of suitors if Micron comes in to play someday. Even with the poison pill provision in effect and Intel's voice, Micron should now be considered an acquisition target.

