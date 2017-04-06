"You can laugh, but it's no joke

Gotta fix the thing that's broke

There's no meat only bone And you can't get blood from a stone The future raises so many doubts" - Blood From A Stone, The Hooters, 1983

We are set to learn the latest U.S. employment reading on Friday. Employment gains have been strong in the 200,000-plus new worker per month range over the last several years. And if the latest ADP employment report for March earlier this week is any indication, we are set for another solid jobs reading from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) is bound to like what it hears tomorrow regardless of how well the reported number turns out, it stands to reason how much more jobs gain blood we can expect to extract from the U.S. economic stone in the current economic cycle. For the historical track record for the economy and the markets is not good once this blood finally runs out.

Great Improvement

The improvement of the U.S. labor market since the calming of the financial crisis has been strong. Since peaking at 10.0% in October 2009, the unemployment rate has steadily declined in the more than seven years since to lows of just 4.7% first reached in May 2016 and revisited in both December 2016 and February 2017. This is great news for the many in the U.S. economy that were left either out of work or forced to take a significant reduction in pay to simply keep their job during the worst of the financial crisis.

While wage growth has certainly improved in the years since the financial crisis, it remains well below the peak growth rates experienced during the last economic expansion through 2007. And this prior wage growth rate paled in comparison to the growth rates enjoyed at the end of the last millennium.

Hopes are high that wage growth gains will continue to accelerate in support of consumers, which make up by far the largest percentage of U.S. GDP at roughly two-thirds of the economy and is important in fostering continued growth.

But given how far jobs gains have come and how low the unemployment rate has fallen during what is already a very long economic expansion by historical standards, how much further can we realistically expect the unemployment rate to continue falling in support of further wage gains?

How Low Can You Go?

If history is any guide, it is very possible that most if not all of the employment blood may have already been extracted from the U.S. economy stone.

Dating back to 1970, we have seen five previous troughs in the unemployment rate.

These are listed below:

October 1973: 4.6%

May 1979: 5.6%

May 1989: 5.0%

April 2000: 3.8%

March 2007: 4.4%

So where do we stand today based off of our most recent reading for February 2017? At 4.7%, we have an unemployment rate that is already lower than two of the five previous major troughs in the unemployment rate in May 1979 and May 1989. It is also roughly equivalent to two other troughs in October 1973 and March 2007. The current rate only remains meaningfully above the April 2000 low, which came at the end of not only the secular bull market that ended with the bursting of the technology bubble (NYSEARCA:XLK), but also the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

Thus, extracting further job gains and subsequently wage gains from the U.S. economy may be an increasingly difficult task going forward.

Fresh Blood?

But what about all of those folks who left the labor force during the financial crisis (NYSEARCA:XLF) and have not come back yet? Couldn't they end up coming back into the labor force to look for employment and thus prolong the time that the unemployment rate can hover at this already historically low level?

Indeed, the labor force participation rate has fallen sharply to under 63% from its peak at the end of the technology bubble at over 67%. Moreover, much of this contraction in the labor force participation rate took place since the financial crisis.

But when taking a closer look, it may very well be that many of these potential labor force participants may be gone for good. And those policy makers some are hoping to return may already be back on board. For when one looks at the labor force participation rate among those aged 25 to 54, essentially the heart of the U.S. work force, the participation rate did not fall nearly as much in the aftermath of the crisis and has been steadily on the rise since 2015. And, as of today, the participation rate among this cohort has already reverted to the mean of its trend since 2000 and is quickly approaching the peak in this downward trend. As a result, it appears that much of the contraction in the labor force can be attributed to the retirement of the Baby Boomers and is confirmed by the fact that when accounting for the unemployed and discouraged workers, we also are back to historically low levels at 5.0% today just as we are with the unemployment rate itself.

Thus, what we see today in the labor force is likely what we are going to get. In other words, little to no fresh jobs blood is left to inject into the economic stone.

So What?

So why should investors care if we have a historically tight labor market today? Because it suggests that we may soon be at the point where job gains start to run dry and wage growth gains start to stall. For in each of the past instances where the unemployment rate has entered into its current range, it was followed by a recession. And with the exception of the 1989 episode that came just after the 1987 stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) crash and the advent of the Fed "put," each of these unemployment rate troughs were followed by notable bear markets including the 1973-1974, 1980-1982, 2000-2003 and 2007-2009.

Perhaps it will be different this time. Perhaps the Baby Boomers will come out of retirement, the unemployment rate will fall below the June 1953 historical record low of 2.5%, and wage growth will continue to rise in support of consumers and the U.S. economy for years to come in the future.

Mine is a different view. We already are in the midst of one of the longest economic expansions in U.S. history, the unemployment rate already has fallen to historically low levels, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is now on the interest rate hiking course. Moreover, stock valuations at the same time already are at historical highs. This is a difficult backdrop to continue extracting robust employment gains for much longer.

So even under the best-case scenario for the employment outlook going forward, we are quickly approaching the point of diminishing returns when it comes to job growth and wage gains for the U.S. economy. Eventually the jobs market stone will run dry and something will have to give for the U.S. economy and its stock market. And that give is almost certainly not going to be to the upside for stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

So watch the unemployment rate closely coming out of Friday's jobs report and for each jobs report that follows in the months ahead. For while the party continues to rage in the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA), and oh what a party it continues to be, it may soon end abruptly if the jobs market finally starts running dry and the unemployment rate turns sustainably in the other direction.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.