KKR To Acquire Angelica Assets For Healthcare Linen Services

Assuming Angelica can cleanly and promptly exit the bankruptcy process, the deal promises to retool the company to more effectively compete in the market.

KKR has agreed to acquire the assets of Angelica from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Quick Take

Publicly-held private equity firm KKR (KKR) has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of healthcare linens provider Angelica for $125 million plus certain assumed liabilities.

Concurrent with the announcement, Angelica filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to discharge its debt load and reorganize its operations.

If the bankruptcy process is clean and efficient, KKR and Angelica may come out ready to compete more effectively.

Target Company

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Angelica was founded in 1878 to provide healthcare linen and medical laundry services to hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S.

The company is headed by President and CEO David Van Vliet, who has been with the firm since July 2012 and who has significant ‘turn-around’ experience.

Angelica has over 26 service centers nationwide and serves more than 3,800 facilities with the following offerings:

AngelTrak – on-premises linen data management system

– on-premises linen data management system AngelClean – disinfected linen services

– disinfected linen services AngelLink – web-based linen management software

– web-based linen management software AngelGuard – privacy curtain device

The company was taken private in August 2008 by Lehman Brothers Merchant Banking in a transaction valued at approximately $210 million.

Interestingly, Angelica’s website states that it serves more than 4,500 facilities, yet the acquisition press release states 3,800, so it appears the company has lost 16% of its facility customer base in recent years.

Concurrent with the announced asset purchase agreement, Angelica filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from its creditors and expects to continue operating normally throughout the process.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

KKR will be the ‘stalking horse bidder’ in the court-supervised bankruptcy sale process, and the existing agreement is subject to a higher and better offer if one is proffered.

If other qualified bids are received, the court will supervise an auction to determine the highest and best bid.

In conjunction with the proposed deal, Angelica is seeking a $65 million ‘debtor in possession’ credit facility from Wells Fargo Capital Finance to assist the company in operating smoothly during the bankruptcy process.

KKR is making the investment via affiliated funds of its Direct Lending group.

The deal appears to be an engineered transaction whereby KKR agreed to acquire the company in return for a ‘clearing the decks’ bankruptcy that serves to remove most of its debt load.

A 2016 market research report by Transparency Market Research expects a 2.4% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, reaching $7.5 billion in the U.S.

Key drivers of the 2.4% CAGR include increasing implementation of strong regulations for hygiene maintenance in facilities.

Important competitors to Angelica include Steris Corp. (STE), Healthcare Services Group (HCSG), E-town Laundry and ImageFIRST.

Assuming the deal is the best and highest bid, KKR stands to gain a turn-around situation at a good price.

The challenge for KKR and Angelica’s management will be to turn the company around and begin growing again after its debts have been discharged and it emerges from bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy process can easily take twelve to eighteen months, so this is likely not a short-term deal or ‘quick flip’ for KKR.

However, an unfortunate byproduct of the bankruptcy process is the loss of reputation in the industry, both with suppliers and customers.

Angelica and KKR will have the twin requirements or both rationalizing and streamlining its business operations, while at the same time rebuilding its credibility in the marketplace.

During bankruptcy, Angelica’s competitors will work overtime to poach its customers based on the ‘uncertainty’ of the bankruptcy process.

So, it’s a tricky process, but one in which KKR and Angelica stand to gain, assuming the bankruptcy process can be quickly concluded.

If that occurs, Angelica stands a chance to regain its standing and compete effectively in the market.

