REIT Rankings: Data Centers

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the 13 REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Data Center Sector Overview

Data center REITs comprise roughly 5% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our value-weighted data center Index, we track five of the largest data center REITs within the sector, which account for over $30 billion in market value: CoreSite (NYSE:COR) Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT), CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the five data center REITs we track. Average quality is determined by the relative value of the underlying properties. In the case of data centers, as we will discuss in further detail below, value is largely a function of the position along the "Internet backbone," the physical fiber optic network that connects every connected device across the world.

Data centers, along with the fiber optic wires that connect them, are the physical manifestation of the Internet. The "cloud" is actually a server rack housed in a nondescript, windowless building with massive air conditioning units, generators capable of powering entire cities, and oftentimes security that rivals nuclear missile silos.

Even data centers play by the same rules of real estate: location, location, location. Proximity to the physical backbone is critical for optimization, which means that there's a limited supply of available space to build these centers. Renters that require optimal positioning along the physical Internet pay a premium for this space. CoreSite and Digital Realty focus on these "network dense" data centers.

Other renters don't need the speed and efficiency that comes along with the prime location, but need plenty of physical server space to hold the millions of terabytes of data including video content. DuPont Fabros focuses exclusively on these "enterprise" data centers, which are on the periphery of the fiber optic network and can be built in less populated areas where energy prices or other costs are cheaper.

Finally, data center investors should be aware of the supply/demand dynamics of the sector. While there's a substantial amount of new data centers coming online in the next one to three years as companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have poured their cash reserves into the physical construction of data centers, to this point, there's still more demand for space than supply available. Demand is driven by bandwidth usage, which is estimated to increase by 25% or more per year over the next decade, driven by cloud computing, 4K video, artificial intelligence (including self-driving cars), digital medical records, and big data analytics.

Recent Developments and Performance

Data center REITs have been among the best performing REIT sectors over the prior quarter, and have gained 20% over the past 52 weeks. Q4 earnings were very good. Of the five REITs we track, four beat Street expectations (DLR, DFT, COR, QTS), and one met expectations . While nearly every other REIT sector disappointed on forward guidance, data center REITs painted a rosy outlook for 2017 and beyond, expecting 12% YoY revenue growth this year. Leasing has improved considerably this quarter following concerns late last year that volumes were slowing. The supply/demand outlook remains moderately favorable and executives have expressed that developers, including the REITs themselves, appear to be disciplined despite the increased flow of capital into the industry.

Below is our REIT Heat map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. Data center REITs have gained 4.5% over the prior 13-week quarter. We highlight the strength of Treasury notes, as well as investment grade bonds, which explain much of the sector's outperformance.

Valuation of Data Center REITs

Compared to the 12 other REIT sectors, data center REITs appear moderately expensive based on current earnings, but very attractive after factoring in the robust growth expected over the next several years. Data center REITs trade at 23x current free cash flows, making them the fourth most expensive REIT sector we track.

When we factor in two-year growth potential, though, the sector appears far more attractive. We use a modified PEG ratio, using the forward FCF multiple divided by the expected two-year growth rate which we call FCFG. Based on FCFG, data center REITs are the second most attractive sector, as the sector is expected to grow 10-15% per year over the next three years compared to the broader REIT average of 6-8%.

Within the sector, we note that the larger players, CoreSite, Digital Realty, and DuPont, trade at moderate premiums to the smaller REITs, CyrusOne and QTS. All five REITs are within the top 10 of the FCFG metric across the entire REIT sector.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Followers of our research know that we put a lot of emphasis on factor analysis, specifically looking at how REITs have historically responded to changes in the broader equities market, interest rates, and to movements in the REIT index itself. We believe it is critical that investors understand how their investments will respond in different economic environments.

Using our Beta calculations, we show that data center REITs are among the most interest-rate sensitive REIT sectors, which is a surprise to many investors. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of the sector's long lease terms and relatively high dividend yields. The low Beta to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) shows that these REITs are not particularly sensitive to movements in equities.

Within the sector, we note that there are significant divergences in factor sensitivities. Digital Realty is among the most interest-rate sensitive REITs in any sector, which is a surprise given its double-digit growth rate expected over the next several years. CyrusOne, on the other hand, is among the least interest-rate sensitive.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Finally, when it comes to dividend yields, data center REITs are among the higher-yielding sectors. Again we see the divergence in strategies between the established players and the newcomers. DuPont is the highest yielder at 4%.

Bottom Line

Data center REITs are the growth engines of the broader REIT sector. Once a "fringe" sector, they have gained mainstream acceptance among both REIT-focused and generalist investors, and for good reason: These companies are at the epicenter of the internet and the explosion in data consumption.

Powered by our relentless appetite for data and connectivity, data center REITs continue to outpace the broader real estate industry. After badly underperforming in the second half of 2016, data center REITs have come back in favor in 2017. Q4 earnings were better than expected, and guidance impressed. Leasing has improved considerably this quarter following concerns late last year that volumes were slowing. The supply/demand outlook remains moderately favorable despite the increased flow of capital into the space. Valuations appear attractive, but we reiterate that data center REITs are surprisingly very interest-rate-sensitive.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon and moderate risk tolerance. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view CoreSite as the most attractive REIT within the sector, followed by Digital Realty and DuPont Fabros.

