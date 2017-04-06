Innophos - 2022 Targets Look Too Ambitious After A Softer 2017

Given the comments about a soft 2017, I am even more skeptical, yet the recent pullback is appealing, which makes me a buyer in the low forties.

The outlined targets for 2022 look ambitious and can result in real value creation, but I am skeptic if the goals can be achieved.

Innophos Holdings (IPHS) is a phosphate producer, something that does not sound attractive at first sight. Most investors associate phosphate companies with low and volatile margin businesses.

These characteristics do not apply to Innophos as it distinguishes itself from other players by focusing on specialty grade products, resulting in both higher and more stable margins.

Innophos has long used these stable cash flows to pay attractive dividends to investors, but new management seems to focus more on inorganic growth in the years to come. I applaud the move, but do think that the 2022 targets are somewhat optimistic, certainly as 2017 is not expected to show a recovery yet.

For these reasons, I remain cautious, as I take note of the big run-up seen in the stock price already over the past year. While I would love to buy shares around the $40 mark, I am not too hopeful about the chances that I will be able to buy shares at those levels. The near 4% dividend yield continues to attract interest from yield-hungry investors.

The Business

Innophos has been a publicly traded business for little over a decade now. The company was once part of Rhodia, which sold this business to private equity company Bain. This investor subsequently offered the shares in an, IPO which took place back in 2006.

The company focused on a reduction of leverage following its IPO, but growth has been nonetheless disappointing. Sales have ranged between roughly $700 and $900 million in each year since 2008, as investors have seen some growth through share buybacks. Roughly, a tenth of the outstanding shares have been retired by the business since the IPO.

While the company is certainly not a commodity play, margins have the tendency to fluctuate somewhat. That being said, the business has been profitable in each of the past ten years, as operating margins averaged at a respectable 13% of sales.

The lack of real growth is somewhat disappointing as the company seems well positioned. The food & health as well as industrial specialties businesses each make up roughly half of sales, as a fraction of sales are classified as "other."

Phosphate applications in food include binding, hydration, leavening and supplementation of food, among others. The company holds a dominant position in the $1.5 billion North American market. Industrial applications range from cleaning applications to detergent, as the usage of phosphate has come under pressure for environmental reasons.

Accelerating Growth Is Much Needed

With sales being flattish over the past decade, the management team at Innophos has been shaken up. Kim Ann Mink was appointed CEO in December of 2015. This appointment was followed by a new CFO, CTO and legal officer. The background of the leadership team seems to suggests a greater focus on M&A going forward.

This is very much needed as total sales fell by 8% in 2016, coming in at $725 million. Despite the fall in sales, Innophos managed to maintain profitability amidst cost-cutting efforts. Adjusted earnings were up slightly towards $50 million, as adjusted EBITDA improved to $122 million. The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, and GAAP earnings, which were eleven cents lower than that.

Fortunately, the company has a reasonable balance sheet, which supports its growth ambitions. The company ended 2016 with $53 million in cash and $185 million in debt, for a net debt load of $132 million. This is equivalent to merely 1.1 times EBITDA, leaving incremental financing room to pursue more deals.

The 2022 Plans

The new management team has outlined its new 5-year plan, which call for quite some growth, although much appears to be driven by acquisitions. The company gave the 5-year growth plan a fancy title: "Vision 2022: The path to Revitalized Growth." In essence, the company aims to strengthen the core, add $450 million in sales through dealmaking by buying attractive growth companies with high margins, pursue partnerships and deliver on $35 million in savings.

This seems nice, but the overall numbers require some explanation. By 2022, sales are now seen at $1.25 billion, as adjusted EBITDA margins are seen 250 basis points higher than today, expected to come in around 20%. If we subtract the projected $450 million in sales being contributed by dealmaking, organic growth seems modest. The target suggests that organic sales are seen at $800 million by 2022, which is disappointing as those sales reached $725 million already in 2016. This seems to suggest that organic growth is seen at just around 2% per year.

The Potential

Innophos currently has roughly 20 million shares outstanding, which trade at $48, for a $960 million equity valuation, or close to $1.1 billion including debt. That means that the business trades at around 1.5 times sales. If the company pays similar sales multiples to buy $450 million in additional revenue, it will have to spend roughly $700 million on dealmaking through 2022.

That will be a real challenge to achieve on an organic basis, as earnings come in around $50 million a year, while dividends "eat" most of these cash flows, currently trending at some $40 million per year.

To achieve the project growth, the company will have to leverage up significantly or issue shares. If the company would use a 3 times leverage ratio with $250 million in EBITDA by 2022, it could operate with some $750 million in debt. If we subtract current debt holdings, incremental debt financing capacity stands around $600 million, a number, which is pretty much sufficient to finance this dealmaking.

If the targets can be achieved, the potential is rather great. An EBITDA number of $250 million translates into decent earnings potential. Depreciation charges come in around 5% of sales at the moment, as D&A charges could grow towards $65 million by 2022. If we assume a net debt load of $750 million at the time and 4% cost of debt, financing charges could come in at $30 million.

After applying a 30% tax rate, after-tax earnings would come in at $108 million. Based on the current share count, that translates into earnings potential of $5.50 per share if everything goes right. A market multiple would imply that shares could double over the coming five years, but everything has to go right for that to happen.

Part of the reason why the market is not upbeat at this moment is that the company commented on the current year of 2017 as well. The company had a nasty surprise for investors, projecting a 4% drop in full year sales amidst price pressure in less differentiated products. Earnings are seen flattish as top line pressure is again expected to be offset by cost saving initiatives, resulting in flattish earnings around $2.50 per share. That suggests that shares now trade at a market multiple of 19 times.

Final Thoughts

To me the market reaction makes a lot of sense. Even after shares have already dropped from a recent high of $58 to $48 at this moment, shares still trade with gains of 50% over the past year. As such, the momentum has been solid, as the valuation seems fair at best, but not necessarily attractive. This is certainly the case as sales are down some 10% between 2015 and 2017, although cost savings allow for flattish earnings.

If the company can deliver on its 2022 goals, which essentially calls for earnings per share to nearly double, the future arguably looks bright, but you can smell the skepticism. If management can deliver, decent value can be found, but given the growth struggles over the past decade and momentum run seen in the shares already, I am not a buyer yet.

If shares re-test the $40 mark or management shows incremental sales improvements or announces a decent deal, I am willing to reconsider my stance. With the yield already approaching 4% at these levels, I am not too hopeful that dividend yield investors will allow me to get in at these levels.

