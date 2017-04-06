Union Pacific: An Earnings Surprise Soon?

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has seen a strong last twelve months, providing shareholders with a total return of 39.6%. The focus today is that the company will be reporting earnings at the end of the month and, in the past, Union Pacific has been known to beat on the bottom line. While I expect the same trend this quarter, we may see a miss on sales in light of challenges in the automotive segment. However, a welcomed change of pace is that coal volumes might actually see strength this quarter.

Source: KMAN

Expectations For Volumes

Let's take a step back. The company in Q4 2016 saw agricultural products see a large increase in volumes to the tune of 8%. However, every other segment lagged, with coal notably down 9% and industrial products and chemicals both down 5%. Agricultural prices outperformed last quarter on the back of higher grain exports and generally higher demand. Grain exports should see a continuance of this trend in Q1, as there are early signs of exports continuing to grow. For example, recent USDA reports show that grain volumes continue to remain elevated across multiple modes of transportation:

Recent data for the beginning of this year also indicates that transportation demand for export grain will remain strong. Even with the strengthening of the dollar and barring any unforeseen circumstances, 2017 may be a very strong year for transportation demand for export grain

While this is solid progress, I largely expect it to be offset by a decline in automotive and coal volumes. Union Pacific did experience strong end-of-the-year demand for vehicles last year, despite the 6% decline in finished vehicle volumes. I am expecting weakness in this segment in light of the recent report from Ford (NYSE:F), who experienced a 7.2% decline in sales YOY. Passenger car sales were down 24%, SUVs were down 3.4%, but truck sales were up 2.5%. The statistic to focus on, however, is the fact that YTD U.S. sales are down 4.4% YOY and I think that's going to negatively impact Union Pacific's automotive segment.

Coal weakness in the near-term also seems likely, again. Prices have come down from their 2016 highs, but do remain elevated YOY, so perhaps the "weakness" may not be all that substantial. Pricing challenges were a core issue in 2015, as the stock shed a significant amount of value. Coal volumes, back in Q4 2016, were down 9%, primarily due to higher Powder River Basin stockpiles and falling prices after a summer surge thanks to lower global production. Now, when viewed against last year's volumes, Union Pacific could likely be in a better position. An interesting statistic from the EIA is that U.S. YTD coal production is up 15.5% YOY.

That's quite the large jump and its because producers are still capitalizing on better pricing than what they've seen in the last couple of years, given how challenged the industry has been. This leads me to believe that coal volumes could actually post a quarterly increase in volumes. If that becomes the case, then we should expect to see this stock breach $110 on earnings and rally significantly higher. Below is the Market Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL), showing the substantial progress coal companies have made in the last twelve months, with this ETF in particular doubling YOY.

Source: Bloomberg

Performance Is Top Notch

The stock is up about 2.97%, but that doesn't tell the full story of UNP. As previously mentioned, UNP shareholders have received nearly a 40% total return in the last twelve months, but it looks as though the trend has stalled for the time being. The stock broke $100 back in early December and despite testing the $110 level three separate times, the stock has failed to breach. We're seeing the 50 EMA start to flatten out, but the trend in the 200 DMA is still up, so I'm not expecting the stock to go back down below $100. Rather, I'd expect the market to digest the mixed fundamentals surrounding this company. Even with sideways trading, collecting the 2.27% dividend allows investors to have an incredibly safe yield with the potential for a quick pop in the stock come Q1 2017 earnings.

Source: Bloomberg

A topic to consider is how much room this stock has to run in 2017. Last calendar year was quite lucrative for patient shareholders who waited out the 2015 decline, thanks to lagging coal volumes and plummeting crude prices. As those markets started to recover, so did UNP's stock. I believe investors, however, need to be realistic about this company's prospects this year. More negativity has begun to surround the fundamental situation with certain segments and that could impact performance in 2017.

I don't expect UNP to put up a return of 40% again this year. If that were the case, we'd see the stock trade up to $145 (excluding dividends from the total return). That would mean the stock swiftly takes out its early 2015 highs of $124 and rallies another 20%+ past that. For that to occur, we'd need highly bullish fundamentals. While I expect the stock to break $110 this year, I have a year-end price target of $120.

Source: Bloomberg

Even if the stock stalls, the company pays one of the safest dividends in the public markets of 2.27%. This comes with a five-year dividend growth rate of 16.53%, which is high quality. If the stock trades sideways even for the next couple of months, investors can capitalize on this low-risk yield and spend time performing due diligence on other actionable ideas. Now, 2.27% isn't anything to run home to mom about, as it is just over 30 bps higher than the yield of the S&P 500; however, it is still better than broader equities, even if the differential is small.

Dividend reinvestment in this stock has been shown to work over the long-term, as the stock is up over 540% since its post-financial crisis bottom in 2009 and that return is pure capital gains. That's annualized returns of 25.8% and with an above average yield, investors over the past eight years, have taken home a total return of close to 29% per year on average.

Source: Bloomberg

Earnings Due Shortly

My main focus with this company right now is seeing how the company performs on Q1 2017 earnings. The company is set to report quarterly earnings on April 27. Earnings season is an excellent time to capitalize on this name, in particular, as expectations have historically been rather low for this company, as it tends to beat on both EPS and net income. However, beating the revenue estimate is a different challenge, and it is tough to approximate the impact on volumes that positive or negative fundamental factors have.

Source: Bloomberg

The market is expecting the company to post adjusted EPS of $1.23 from sales of $5 billion and net income of $1 billion. These expectations have come down ever so slightly over the last month, but I don't see that as being a large enough opportunity to make a trade against the market's expectations here. Last year, Q1 2016 showed the worst performance all year, with EPS growth down 11% YOY. Additionally, revenue was down 14% YOY, which really came as a difficult figure to deal with in light of 0% growth in sales on the Q1 2015 report.

The company does have a history of beating earnings on Q1 reports, as it surpassed market expectations on the 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016 reports. However, it came under expectations on the 2015 report, right as the company was having trouble dealing with lower coal volumes. Investors should look at the average/implied one day move, where the stock is projected to move anywhere from 3.6-4% on the announcement of earnings, creating an opportunity for those investors that may have missed out on the 2016 run in this stock to make up some ground.

Conclusion

Should automotive weakness translate to lower volumes on the Q1 report, coal and agricultural volumes could offset some of this weakness. That would help the stock break out of its current trading range and allow the company to continue to provide shareholders with an outperforming return, as well as a stable yield. In light of the company's outperforming returns since the financial crisis, continuing to reinvest dividends at this time makes sense. I expect the company to perform well on earnings, especially considering the expectations are relatively low.