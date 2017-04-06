Buy Universal Forest Products For The Value, Hold It For The Opportunity

Thesis

Everywhere I look I am seeing new homes, condos, apartments, etc. being built. Naturally, I try to think of the companies I expect to profit from this trend. Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) is one of those companies. Throughout the article I will refer to the company as 'Universal'. I believe that there was pent up demand for new construction during the financial crisis. I believe that Universal will benefit from this pent up demand.

About The Company

Universal Forest Products designs, manufactures, and markets wood products for home centers and retailers. The company offers lumber, decking, trusses, wall panels, plywood, and oriented strand board for use in construction. The company also supplies siding, electrical, and plumbing products to housing and RV customers. A growing segment for the company is the production of wood forms for concrete. Further, Universal provides framing and specialty wood packaging. Whew.

The company is safely mid cap with a market cap just under $2B. It has an average trade volume of under 100,000 share per day. It does not have any overwhelming insider or institutional ownership. Universal is global and has quite the geographic diversity. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Universal Forest Products Locations

Source: Universal Forest Products Q4 Presentation

What I Like

Universal has a fair valuation. The company has a P/E of 19.1 and a forward P/E of 14.6. PEG is 1.67 which is lower than the industry average of 2.53 although this does bake in some growth. It trades at a discount to sales with a price/sales of 0.6. Valuation metrics compared to the capital goods industry average are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Universal Forest Products Valuation Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Universal is only covered by one analyst so opinions on the company's future growth is somewhat limited. However, earnings are expected to grow 18% next year based on the one analyst.

The company's performance metrics are a little hit and miss. Return on equity is 13% which is way below the capital goods industry average. Return on assets is 8.6% which is above average. Return on capital is 16% and also above the industry average. There is nothing too spectacular or worrying here, in my opinion.

Universal has an excellent balance sheet. The company's current debt/equity is just 15%. Operating cash flow more than covers total debt. It is worth noting that Universal pays a dividend of 0.95%. Although, the company states it plans on increasing its dividend going forward.

Opportunities And Drivers

I believe the biggest driver for Universal is the pent up demand for new construction. There are many graphs that show how financials for the company fell during the recession. However, there is a clear upward trend over the past couple years. EBITDA and EBITDA margin is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Universal Forest Products EBITDA Over Time

Source: Universal Forest Products Q4 Presentation

It may be anecdotal evidence but everywhere I go I see new houses going up. As time goes on, millennials will pay off their student loans and begin to purchase homes of their own. Currently, 18 to 34 year olds who own a home is at a 30 year low. I believe this will change eventually and the demand for new homes will stay.

A segment displaying strong growth for Universal is the concrete framing section of its construction business. This is already being used to form elevator cores, bridges, and other commercial structures. If the much hyped 'Trillion Dollar' infrastructure plan goes through, this division would be in even higher demand.

It is worth noting the company's decking segment. As the economy continues to improve, more and more people may focus on home improvement. Universal has a brand, 'Deckorators', that supplies wood for deck building. I think this will grow going forward too.

Risks

The biggest driver for this company is perhaps the biggest risk. In the event of another downturn for housing and construction, Universal would suffer. The company depends on a strong economy to do well. However, it is worth noting that Universal has been profitable every single year since its founding in 1955.

Lumber is a commodity and subject to price fluctuations. Universal may not be able to source enough high quality lumber. Lumber may get more expensive and hurt margins. There are many risks associated with being pegged to a commodity.

Final Thoughts

I believe that the combination of housing growth, infrastructure spending, and home improvement will propel Universal to success. I believe that the potential rewards outweigh the risks. I believe the company is an attractive value and has excellent growth prospects.

