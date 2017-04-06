Neos Therapeutics: Upside Through Adzenys Prescription Growth And Dual Approvals

Recent secondary bolstered cash coffers, but further dilution or other form of funding will prove necessary.

Shares have lost 25% of their value in the past year.

Shares of ADHD-focused biotech firm Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) have shed over 25% of their value in the past year.

NEOS data by YCharts

In May 2016 the company launched Adzenys XR-ODT, an orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD in patients 6 years of age or older. In addition, the company has two other candidates being reviewed by the FDA with possible commercial launches in the second half of the year.

ADHD represents a market in excess of $10 billion, with prescriptions growing over 5% in 2016 and stimulant medications accounting for roughly 92% of the market.

Adzenys is proving to be an attractive option for both adult and pediatric ADHD patients and their physicians.

Figure 2: Patient-friendly features (source: corporate presentation)

The company's launch strategy is relatively straightforward, with 125 sales representatives contacting 12,500 physicians, focusing on high volume prescribers. Trends in prescription growth since launch have been encouraging, with an average of 15% monthly growth in 2017. Growth continues in the number of new and repeat subscribers as well.

Figure 3: Growth in new and repeat subscribers (source: corporate presentation)

Interestingly enough, brand switching is accounting for the majority of new to brand business. In the pediatric population, switches accounted for 73% of new business, while in the adult population that number amounted to 78%. Of note, 16% of switches are coming from Adderall XR, 20% from Adderall IR, and 25% from Vyvanse. New to brand market share is growing rapidly, increasing to 26% in February from 11.9 % in January.

About 25% of business is from new therapy starts, and management believes they will continue to be able to gain new therapy starts in the pediatric population.

Financial

With a market capitalization nearing $200 million, the company reported year end 2016 cash balance of $39.8 million. This does not include the $26.8 million raised via secondary offering in February.

For the fourth quarter product revenues totaled $3.5 million, while cost of goods sold was $4.0 million. Net loss for the quarter totaled $18.4 million, with $9.7 million of expenses due to selling costs associated with commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT.

Catalysts

-PDUFA date June 19th for methylphenidate XR-ODT (Cotempla XR-ODT)

-PDUFA date September 15th for amphetamine XR-liquid suspension (NT-0201)

-All eyes on prescription growth for Adzenys

Thesis and Risks:

Neos provides investors a unique opportunity with multiple near-, medium- and long-term catalysts. Shares should be bought in the near term, with partial profits taken on a potential runup into PDUFA dates and as trends in prescription growth (hopefully) continue in the right direction. Long term upside is probable due to a pipeline of ADHD treatments with differentiated profiles being commercialized.

Risks include continued cash burn, with dilution or another form of fundraising occuring by the third quarter or year end in my estimation. The FDA downthumb would be a significant setback, with Cotempla XR-ODT having already received a prior CRL. Litigation is an ongoing concern- management believes IP position is solid with composition of matter patents to expire in 2032. However, as they stated, it's very early in the litigation process and investors will need to stay tuned closely. Lastly, the company is targeting a highly competitive market and facing off against larger companies with significantly more resources.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long term (multi-year), based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur. If that interests you, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article, next to my name. For my real-time followers, I also post bi-weekly watch lists to discuss names on my radar and fielding your suggestions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.