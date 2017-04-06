Sears Holdings Could End Up In Ch.7 Bankruptcy, Not Ch.11

Many investors have been expecting that Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLD) will eventually file for bankruptcy. Even if there is a restructuring support agreement negotiated prior to filing for Ch.11 bankruptcy, the case may be converted to Ch.7 bankruptcy with a trustee liquidating the company without Eddie Lampert's running the liquidation.

Going Concern Statement

There was a lot of confusion in the market when management included this statement in their 10-K report on page 48:

Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. We believe that the actions discussed above are probable of occurring and mitigating the substantial doubt raised by our historical operating results and satisfying our estimated liquidity needs 12 months from the issuance of the financial statements. However, we cannot predict, with certainty, the outcome of our actions to generate liquidity, including the availability of additional debt financing, or whether such actions would generate the expected liquidity as currently planned.

First, this is not the same as an auditor including a "going concern" warning. It does not trigger a covenant breach. Their accountants did not include this warning in their opinion. Second, I doubt that the timing of the two different statements is significant. The accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche, filed their opinion January 28 and management March 21. I do not see any major changes during that period.

The reason management included this statement was because of a new FASB accounting standard that became effective for annual filings after December 15, 2016 and not necessarily because of a drastic change in finances/operations. There is now stricter guidance on when a company must include this statement in their reports. Nevertheless, the statement still indicates that there are serious financial issues, but the sharp drop in the stock price also shows that too many investors do not pay attention to changes in accounting standards. This statement was expected.

The recent purchases of additional stock by insiders Eddie Lampert and Bruce Berkowitz, who collectively control about 80% of SHLD stock, may have been a public relations attempt to reduce the impact of the going concern statement. Their goal was successful because the stock price soared after the news was released.

Chapter 11 v Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Under a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing, management is usually given an exclusive period to create a reorganization plan and disclosure statement. Often the exclusive period is extended multiple times before the plan is approved by creditors and confirmed by the bankruptcy judge. During this time period, the bankrupt company continues to operate. While assets could be sold under a plan, the company is not liquidated.

The plan could contain components that allow for lower priority classes to get some recovery even though a higher priority class gets less than full recovery. The disclosure statements contain a liquidation analysis that attempts to show that various stakeholders get greater recovery than under the proposed plan than under a liquidation.

Under a Ch.7 bankruptcy, an independent trustee - not management, liquidates the assets. The operations are wound-up over time. There is no reorganization plan or disclosure statement. There is no voting by the various classes of creditors. The absolute priority rule is followed in paying various creditors. Shareholders are last to get any recovery - if any.

Trustee

Under Ch.7, the trustee has many responsibilities including under section 704(a)(1) "collect and reduce to money the property of the estate for which such trustee serves, and close such estate as expeditiously as is compatible with the best interests of parties in interest."

The selection of a trustee is critical to the SHLD case. Creditors vote to select a trustee. Insiders, including Eddie Lampert and Bruce Berkowitz, cannot select the trustee. In fact, they cannot even vote on who is selected as per section 702(a)(3) "A creditor may vote for a candidate for trustee only if such creditor...is not an insider." If the creditors are unable to agree on a trustee, the interim trustee, who is appointed by the U.S. Trustee from a panel of private trustees, continues as trustee. It is still possible for Lampert to be involved in the case, if he becomes a member of the creditors committee, but he will not control the liquidation.

Conversion From Ch.11 to Ch.7

Assuming that SHLD initially files for Ch.11 bankruptcy even with a restructuring support agreement already negotiated, the case could still be converted to Ch.7.

Some party of interest may not be satisfied with what they would recover under a possible Ch.11 reorganization plan and decide to litigate. Usually recoveries under Ch.7 are easy to prove that they would be less than would be under a liquidation. This liquidation analysis is included in the disclosure statement that is associated with a Ch.11 reorganization plan. Therefore, it is rare for an interested party to even attempt to get the case changed. They have the right to request a change as per section 706(b)

"On request of a party in interest and after notice and a hearing, the court may convert a case under this chapter (Chapter 7) to a case under chapter 11 of this title at any time."

There is, however, a provision under the code [read section 1112(b)(2) ] that would not allow the case not to be converted. This has caused some confusion because some assert that if a plan is most likely going to be confirmed under Ch.11 it cannot be converted. Many investors assume that Lampert has enough dollar amount of a claim class to get a plan approved because all you need is one impaired class to approve a plan.

Therefore, they are thinking that there would be no conversion to Ch.7. Others, who want the plan converted, will assert that it has to be proven that it "is not in the best interests of creditors and the estate" and not just that a plan can be confirmed within a reasonable time. They will contend that it is in the best interest of creditors to convert.

What would an "interested party" have to prove in a hearing to persuade the judge to change to Ch.7? There a number of different causes that they could attempt to prove, but most likely it would be, "substantial or continuing loss to or diminution of the estate and the absence of a reasonable likelihood of rehabilitation" (1112(b)(4)(A).

The interested party could point to the fact that they have been and continue to burn cash to support operations. They burned $1.4 billion in 2016, $2.2 billion in 2015, and $1.4 billion in 2014. With adjusted EBITDA of negative $808 million in 2016 and negative $836 million in 2015, operations are not generating enough revenue to cover costs and this will continue. It is not just a short-term business cycle problem. They could also assert that they have been in de facto liquidation for years selling stores, Craftmans, and other assets to generate cash to cover basic operations.

The key point, I assume the lawyers will assert is "the absence of a reasonable likelihood of rehabilitation." Sears and Kmart have been working for years to rehabilitate without success. It will be very difficult for SHLD lawyers, in my opinion, to win the argument that SHLD can actually rehabilitate.

Why would some creditors want to convert? Some creditors may feel that Lampert would create a reorganization plan that maximizes his recovery at the expense of other creditors. Some stakeholders may be worried because the court confirmed Peabody Energy's (NYSE:BTU) reorganization plan. Under that plan, those within the exact same bankruptcy class got different total recoveries because a component of their plan that raised capital was only open to a select group of hedge funds.

Many investors could see Lampert doing the exact same capital raising method that would be profitable for him and his cronies, but harmful to other creditors. In general, they would feel more comfortable and that their interest would be better served with an independent trustee liquidating SHLD instead of Lampert still trying to turn the company around burning cash that might otherwise flow to impaired creditors.

Chapter 7 Impact On Shareholders

Some shareholders feel that since Lampert and Berkowitz own about 80% of SHLD stock, that shareholders would not be completely wiped out under a Ch.11 bankruptcy plan. They are hoping for a negotiated plan that may not abide by absolute priority rules. Lampert, however, may try to maximize his total recovery that may actually include no recovery for shareholders. Under Ch.7, absolute priority is followed. There is no negotiated plan. Shareholders would get only what is left after all other creditors are paid in full, which is extremely unlikely.

Conclusion

Sears Holding has been slowly moving towards bankruptcy for years. Many investors assume that Eddie Lampert and his cronies will run the show during bankruptcy. That may be true under Ch.11, but there is a strong case that SHLD will end up in Ch.7 with an independent trustee in charge of liquidating the company.

The "going concern" warning was expected (or should have been expected) because of the effective date, December 15, 2016, for the new FASB standard was prior to the end of their fiscal year. The statement still shocked many investors. (Some may be expecting the same statement next year by the auditors.) It does indicate how dire their financial condition is.

SHLD is rated a strong sell. No recovery is expected if they do file for bankruptcy because I expect that the company will be liquidated under Ch.7 with no money left for shareholders.