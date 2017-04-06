Farm Credit Problems Could Lead To Trouble For Ag Equipment Sector

Crop Prices, Farmer Income and Credit Conditions

Increases in planted acreage and yields have led to growth in the production of soybeans, wheat, and corn that far exceeds growth in demand. Consequently, since 2012, soybean prices have declined over 40%, while wheat and corn prices have declined about 50%. Global soybean and wheat inventories are abnormally high, and US corn inventories are abnormally high. According to the KC Fed, both the US and Brazil reported near record production of soybeans in 2016/2017. Global soybean production has tripled since 1990 and is up 50% since 2005. Global wheat production is up about 20% since 2005. Global corn production has doubled since 1990 and is up 47% since 2005, although global demand may better absorb it compared to soybeans and wheat. Unless there is an epic weather disaster or the discovery of new uses for grains, it is unlikely there will be a shortage of soybeans, wheat or corn in the next few years.

(Source: Farm Credit Administration)

In spite of the steep fall in crop prices, 2016 farm expenses were only 3% below their 2013 levels. Consequently, net farm income has dropped. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service, US net farm income has declined for each of the last three years, and in 2016, was 45% below its 2013 peak. The USDA forecasts an additional 9% decline in 2017.

Credit conditions have weakened alongside lower farm income. According to the Kansas City Fed's Ag Credit Survey:

"Bankers again reported the growing divergence of increasing loan demand and declining repayment rates In the fourth quarter, half of respondents recorded lower repayment rates and elevated demand for renewals and extensions... The steady declines in repayment rates, however, have not yet led to a significant increase in nonperforming loans at agricultural banks. In aggregate, producers appeared to be selling commodities only when necessary to make loan payments but otherwise storing commodities in the hope of better prices in the future."

A Reuters report in October 2016, however, cited FDIC data that showed there was actually an early 2016 spike in non-performing farm loans in Indiana, Iowa, and Illinois. Additionally, Chapter 12 bankruptcies increased significantly in all three states. The Farm Credit Administration, St Louis Fed, Minneapolis Fed, and the Chicago Fed also reported mixes of weak incomes, declining land values, and growing credit concerns in spite of record harvests. Also, see this testimony before the House Agriculture Committee.

Aggregate statistics on debt in the farm sector can be somewhat deceptive, since debt is relatively concentrated. Approximately 1/3rd of US farms raising grain or other row crops have debt/assets of at least 41%. Many farms have no debt. Most of the farms with debt are the larger farms. Consequently, large pockets of distress can develop long before the aggregate statistics look problematic.

The aggregate Debt-to-Assets ratio across the whole farm sector is nowhere near its peak reached during the 1980s, but it is rising:

(Source: Congressional Research Service)

Real estate is the primary asset of most farms (>80%), and farmland prices are elevated by historical standards, but every Fed district with significant farmland reported dropping prices in 2016. If interest rates trend up, cap rates would likely drift up on farm land as well, lowering prices further. This proved to be a vicious cycle back in the 1980s. Also note that an increased leasing of equipment in the 2000s may distort this metric slightly. For an overview of the last century of farm cycles with a focus on income and credit, see this 2011 paper published in the KC Fed's Economic Review.

Farm subsidies are structured in a way that temporarily delays the full impact of the downturn. The agricultural risk coverage (abbreviated as ARC) program created as part of a 2014 farm bill pays out when crop revenues fall below trends seen over the previous five years. As of November 2016, 90% corn and soybean acres were enrolled in ARC payouts. This program provided valuable assistance in 2014 and 2015. However, ARC guarantees will continue to adjust downward in future years, since crop prices and therefore farm revenues have been on a general downward trend since 2013 (see presentation by Jonathan Coppess and this explanation of ARC payment calculations). Additionally, the farm bill expires in 2018, so subsidy programs must be renegotiated to determine payments after 2018.

If the downturn continues, it will have second order impacts on industries that sell to farmers, especially companies that manufacture and distribute tractors, combines, and other farm equipment.

Equipment

Farm equipment is the second-largest asset on the farm sector's balance sheet, and is closely intertwined with the farm credit system. As with leverage, equipment ownership is concentrated. Approximately half of the inventory value of farm equipment is concentrated in the top 5% of farms with $500,000 or more in annual sales.

Data from previous cycles, unsurprisingly, show that spending on equipment is positively correlated with income levels and negatively correlated with debt levels. Between 2003 and 2013, equipment purchases surged as profits surged in the farming sector. Farmers increased real annual capital expenditures on tractors by 40 percent compared to the 1990s levels. This somewhat parallels the 1970s rise in capital expenditures, which was followed by a long-drawn out bust. Although the next bust is unlikely to be as severe as the 1980s farm credit crisis, it's worth looking at the longer-term cycles. The following chart shows tractor capex in the US since 1960:

(Source: USDA)

Starting in 2014, lower income has led to less spending on equipment (if interest rates go up just as farmers are borrowing more to fund operations, that won't help either). This boom-bust cycle may also be exacerbated by tax law: accelerated depreciation under Section 179 of the tax code encourages farmers to make massive machinery purchases in profitable years. The max threshold that farmers could deduct was doubled in 2010 to $500,000. However, with little to no profits, farmers often make do without new equipment.

We are likely entering the early phases of a decline for the agriculture equipment industry. A recent Chicago Fed Letter reported on a November 2016 conference dedicated to the downturn in agriculture. A presentation by Bob Young, Chief Economist at American Farm Bureau, was especially relevant:

"... there was a substantial slippage in sales of large tractors and self-propelled combines in 2014-16; as of September 2016, about 60% of farm equipment dealers considered their inventory levels too high, so a turnaround in sales is not expected anytime soon... Young emphasized concerns brewing about rising agricultural debt, particularly non-real-estate loans backed by farm real estate as collateral. He articulated the view that financial stresses are building for the farm sector, as the benefits of the 'go-go' years fade. Young said that farmers should consider implementing strategies that helped them survive the early 2000s. One way to cut costs would be to forgo equipment purchases, even though enticing deals on used equipment are likely to be offered."

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers also provides data on monthly retail sales. Its monthly numbers have generally shown a steep drop-off in volume for larger tractors used almost exclusively in farming, and slightly positive or flat data for smaller tractors less dependent on farming. AEM's survey, which the American Farm Bureau appears to have used as a source, also shows that compared to dealers, a much smaller proportion of manufacturers (36%) believes inventory levels are too high.

Used farm equipment is an important part of the sector. A lot of tractors are purchased on trade-in, so lower used prices give farmers less money to purchase new equipment. According to one dealer quoted in Farm Equipment, used equipment makes up a much larger portion of inventory, or assets on the dealer balance sheet, in agriculture than in construction and trucking equipment.

Anecdotal evidence is mixed, but does point to a rising volume of used equipment leading to declining prices. Given the surge in equipment purchases through 2013, it does make sense that there would be a significant increase in used equipment for sale. MachineryPete.com, cited in Grant's Interest Rate observer on March 11, 2016, reported a 32% drop in used equipment prices between 2013Q1 and 2015Q4, along with several anecdotes on absurdly bad auction results. On the other hand, there are also examples (i.e., here and here) of used equipment auctions turning out well. MachineryPete.com offers subscription data, although even then, used equipment is still a relatively fragmented market.

According to FarmFutures.com, on October 19, 2016:

The current glut of used farm machinery has provided attractive prices for late-model combines, large tractors, sprayers and, in some cases, big planters. But it also has dealers reluctant to add used equipment to their lots. That has made it difficult for farmers to trade for new equipment, and manufacturers have noticed... While late-model used equipment is selling at discount prices, farmers also are being advised to be patient and assess if they really need to buy now. The glut in much of the used equipment is expected to last a year or more.

If the downturn in the agricultural sector continues, agriculture equipment companies that have taken on credit and inventory risk will likely be the most severely impacted.

Deere (NYSE:DE)

Deere dominates the US market for large farm machinery (over 50% market share for 100 hp and above) and has a strong position globally. In the most recent year, its operating profits were 66% from agricultural and turf, 27% from financial services, and 7% from construction equipment. The US and Canada account for ~71% of the company's operating profits, and the rest of the world accounts for ~29%.

Deere appears to have responded to the downturn in the farm sector by becoming more aggressive with its financing and leasing activities. The company finances roughly half of new equipment sales and 2/3rd of its agriculture sales through North American dealerships. Consequently, it has exposure to the credit of farmers and that of its independent dealerships. Most financing activities are done through John Deere Financial Services and its wholly owned subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation, which files its own public financial statements.

Deere has an agreement with Capital Corporation to make payments to the latter such that its ratio of earnings to fixed charges is not less than 1.05-to-1 for any fiscal quarter. The ratio has trended downwards over past three years, but would only be an imminent threat if there were significant asset write-downs.

The company's current portfolio of loans and leases (consolidated) is about ~$38 billion. Write-offs on loans have been minimal, but past due loans have trended up recently. Agriculture Equipment financing terms generally involve a fixed interest rate and either a 20% down payment and then 3-7 years of seasonal payments or 10% down payment and 36-84 months of monthly payments.

Perhaps even more interesting than the loans, a dramatic increase in farm equipment leasing was covered in the WSJ and in various rural media sources. From farmers' perspective, leasing means less upfront cash compared to buying, and no residual value risk. Deere has become much more aggressive with its leasing activities, taking the risk of falling used equipment values onto its balance sheet just as a glut of used machinery is about to come on to the market.

Overall, 2016 sales are down 30% compared to 2012, but net equipment on operating lease has more than doubled during that time. Deere has been leasing a lot more and selling a lot less. The estimated residual value of machinery out on operating leases has grown, and now is quite large in proportion to the book value of both Deere and Capital Corp.

Note that when the operating lease ends, Deere does not always sell it or lease it out again right away. Some equipment is held on the balance sheet of Capital Corp. as part of "Other Assets". It's held at the lower of net book value or estimated fair value, and is not depreciated. This figure grew from $96 million in 2015 to $184 million in 2016, but was left blank in the latest 10-Q.

Capital Corp.'s 10-K shows an average original term for operating leases originated in 2016 of 33 months, and this number has generally been the same each year since 2013. New operating leases started surging in 2014 and have accelerated every year through to the present. Therefore, starting in early 2017, Deere is going to be faced with an increasing volume of expiring leases. This volume of expiring leases will continue accelerating at least through 2020. The company will be forced to choose between flooding the market with used equipment, thereby cannibalizing its own sales and damaging the dealer ecosystem, or sitting on an expanding pile of aging equipment. This problem might be exacerbated by a painful macro environment for the farm sector.

The potential problems at Deere have been widely covered. Grant's published bearish articles on the company in March, April, and September of 2016 (I only have access to the March article, which was released as a marketing piece). Hedgeye has posted Deere short cases on and off since at least 2014. JPMorgan and Barclays have also been negative on the company. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated Deere stock in 2014 and 2015, but exited its position in 2016Q4.

In spite of all the published pessimism, the stock has trended consistently up. Leasing has propped up the agricultural equipment market, and farmers started the down cycle with significant unused debt capacity. The company has been able to exceed relatively low expectations for several quarters. Is there a catalyst that will cause the Deere stock price to fall? If credit conditions continue to decline in the farm sector against a backdrop of low crop prices and declining ARC subsidies, a large upswing in non-performing loans and/or major write-downs on operating lease residual values would likely be a catalyst for stock correction, but the exact timing is uncertain.

If a bearish macro thesis on agriculture is correct, and Deere is the right place to express it, there may be other ways than just directly shorting the common stock. There is a pretty liquid options market. It may be possible to buy long-dated put options coinciding with an expected peak in lease expirations and/or a time when Deere can no longer postpone write-downs. Further, Deere and Capital Corp. both have a lot of outstanding bonds. Additionally, John Deere Receivables issues asset-backed securities to finance Deere's operations. Overall, it seems highly likely that trouble will crop up somewhere in the Deere complex.

Cervus Equipment Corp. (OTC:CSQPF, TSE:CERV)

The Deere dealership network might be another place to look. Cervus Equipment Corp. is the largest independent dealer of John Deere products (and Peterbilt trucks) in Canada. It has 64 locations globally, including 35 John Deere dealerships. As of the most recent year, it had approximately $1.1 billion in annual revenue from Agriculture (67%), Transportation (25%), and Construction (8%). Overall, about 86% of its revenue is from Canada (mainly Western), the rest in New Zealand and Australia. It started out mainly as a John Deere dealer, but its diversification strategy was subject of the Farm Equipment article.

I took a quick look at trends in inventory turnover and days sales in inventory on a consolidated basis:

Cervus 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Inventory turnover 3.2 2.9 3.2 4.0 4.2 Days sales in inventory 113.8 126.5 115.8 91.9 85.9

This is just the consolidated information, and disaggregating the agriculture segment from the transportation and construction segments might reveal a slightly different story. Other important issues to examine include how much inventory and credit risk Cervus is actually taking and the exact structure of the relationship with John Deere Financial Services.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

CNH Industrial manufactures the New Holland and Case brands of agriculture equipment, which are among the main competitors to Deere. Its operating profit came mainly from agriculture equipment (57%) and construction equipment (23%), with the balance from powertrains, commercial vehicles, etc. Net sales are diversified geographically: ~21% in North America, ~56% in Europe, and the rest in Latin America and Asia. CNHI's 2016 revenue was approximately $25 billion, down roughly 24% since 2012. If Deere experiences problems, it is likely CNHI will too.

The company's financing and leasing activities are probably worth looking at. Similar to Deere, CNHI has a captive financing company that provides retail financing to equipment purchasers and wholesale financing to dealers around the world. CNHI depends primarily on the asset-backed securities market for financing.

CNHI is a Netherlands-registered company that trades on the NYSE and on Borsa Italiana. Exor (OTCPK:EXOSF) owns about 27% of the stock and effectively controls the company. Several finance subsidiaries of CNHI also file publicly in the US. CNH Industrial Capital America and CNH Capital Receivables have issued asset-backed securities and other credit instruments. New Holland Credit has issued notes.

CNHI has at least two publicly traded dealerships in North America. Both have shown a decline in inventory turnover, but not as severe as one might expect from media reports on the industry.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan represents all of the CNH brands. It is the largest retail dealer of Case IH agriculture equipment in the world, the largest retail dealer of Case Construction Equipment in North America, and also a major dealer of New Holland brands. Titan has 89 locations in North America and 20 in Europe. Its revenue is roughly 60% agriculture, 25% construction, and 15% international. The company's agriculture segment revenue was down 35.8% in the fiscal year ended 1/31/2016. 2017 numbers have shown a similar decline.

Inventory turnover has declined significantly over the past few years:

Titan Machinery 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Inventory turnover 1.5 1.6 1.9 2.2 2.4 2.4 Days sales in inventory 246.4 224.2 194.8 164.7 155.4 154.2

Rocky Mountain Equipment (OTCQX:RCKXF, TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Equipment is basically a roll-up of agriculture and construction equipment dealerships throughout Canada, primarily focused around the CNH brands. It is the largest independent dealer of Case IH and Case Construction equipment in Canada, and the second-largest in the world. Approximately 95% of RME's sales are in its agriculture segment.

RME has publicly said it is trying to reduce inventory levels.

Rocky Mountain Equipment 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Inventory turnover 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.8 1.9 Days sales in inventory 215.8 224.6 224.6 205.8 189.5

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.