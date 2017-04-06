Dow Chemical And DuPont Obtain European Merger Approval - And FMC Is The Winner

On March 27, the European Commission cleared the merger between Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) under certain conditions. Dow has to divest some chemical assets and DuPont parts of global pesticide business as well as the majority of its global crop protection R&D organization.

All in all, I would say that green light from the European Union has been obtained rather smoothly and without too much delay. Dow and DuPont notified the European Commission in June 2016, and the expected in-depth investigation ("Phase II") was started on August 11. This review needs to be formally completed within 90 working days, but delays and further information requests are common so that the finalization of the process was postponed from December to February and finally to March.

Since there is surprisingly little overlap between Dow's and DuPont's agricultural businesses, the European Commission had to grant permission after the two companies offered certain concessions.

DuPont will divest parts of its selective herbicides and insecticides portfolio and the majority of its crop protection R&D organization including various early-stage pipeline candidates. The disposal will be part of an asset swap with FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) which will in turn transfer its Health and Nutrition business to DuPont. Both units are very attractive high-margin businesses, but the DuPont part generates nearly twice as much revenue so that FMC will pay DuPont $1.2B in cash and transfer $425M of working capital.

FMC will obtain a business that generated approximately $1.4B of revenue and $450M of adjusted EBITDA last year. FMC Health and Nutrition on the other side reported 2016 sales of $707M and an adjusted EBITDA of $228M.

The transaction which resolves any regulatory issues in Europe comes at a high price for the future DowDuPont agricultural company. Particularly the insecticides which DuPont has to divest, are a true pearl in the company's agrochemical portfolio. The active ingredients rynaxypyr, cyazypyr belong to a proprietary class of insecticides which are patent protected until the mid 2020ies. The products are blockbusters which are still growing, and FMC expects that they will reach a combined revenue of $1B in 2017. The sale is in line with the strategy to give priority to Dow Agrosciences' agrochemicals business and to concentrate on Dow's pipeline and its crop protection R&D activities.

The deal will help to grow FMC Agricultural Solutions, and it will transform FMC Corporation into a pure agrochemical play and make it the fifth largest pesticide company globally. Based on the 2016 figures, FMC's pro-forma revenue will climb by 61% from $2.3B to $3.7B. It will reduce FMC's dependence on the volatile Latin American market, strengthen the company's presence in Asia and in Europe, and add unique high margin products to its portfolio.

The businesses which will be transferred to FMC, represent nearly half of DuPont s crop protection sales of $2,854M in 2016. They account for nearly 6% of DuPont's total revenue and a little more than 8% of the group's EBITDA.

If we leave aside the working capital which will be transferred (I assume that this is not a one-way street and that FMC will also receive something in return), FMC will pay $1.2B for an additional revenue of $700M and an EBITDA of $225M (the difference between DuPont's pesticide business and FMC's Health and Nutrition). This represents an EBITDA multiple of around five which I consider a real bargain. In 2014 when FMC announced the acquisition of the Danish crop protection company Cheminova A/S, it paid $1.8B. At that time, Cheminova reported an annual revenue of $1.2B and an EBITDA of $150M, in other words an EBITDA multiple of 12.

Surely, the future DowDuPont will also benefit from the deal as FMC's business is a good match for DuPont's Nutrition & Health segment which will grow its top line by more than 20% to roughly $4B based on the 2016 figures. The move will strengthen the future DowDuPont "Specialty Products", the smallest of the three entities that will be spun off after the merger is completed.

Source: DowDuPont Merger Fact Sheet.

The Dow DuPont merger still needs the approval of regulators in the U.S., China and Brazil, however the European Commission has been seen as the highest hurdle for the deal to succeed. A few weeks ago, the Indian Competition Commission raised concerns about how the merger would likely negatively affect competition in the industry, but I doubt that India will become a showstopper.

Conclusion

With the European approval, the merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont has advanced a lot. The concessions that have to made are not surprising, but the divestiture of DuPont's insecticides means the loss of a highly profitable business. A clear winner in this context is FMC, and this perception is confirmed by Mr. Market's reaction which sent FMC shares up more than 10% immediately after the deal became public.

