The Takeover Of Sky Plc By Twenty-First Century Fox Will Very Likely Close And Offer An Upside Of Almost 12%

As a reminder, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) has made an all-cash offer of GBP 1,070 per each share of Sky Plc (OTCQX:SKYAY) that it does not currently own. Fox already owns approximately 40% of Sky.

This deal comes with three hurdles:

Antitrust

Fit and Proper

Media Plurality

Let's take a look at all of them.

Remember that the buyer today is Twenty-First Century Fox, which used to be simply Fox in the 2010/2011 transaction, when Fox already tried to buy Sky Plc, and then desisted because of a major phone-hacking scandal with political implications at newspapers that were part of Sky. Looking at that deal is by far the best way to understand where things today stand.

Antitrust

Antitrust is an easy one. The EU commission has requested to review the deal because of its European impact (Sky owns small businesses in Italy and Germany), and the UK commission has not requested it back, hence the deal will be reviewed by the EU. The News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) bid for Sky in 2010 received approval from the EU commission without any concessions. Quick and easy, the deal did not create issues. Antitrust will likely not even need remedies. The review has an expected outcome within this month, and this will be a positive catalyst to start with.

Fit and Proper

Whoever has material influence over a broadcast license in the UK has to be considered "fit and proper" by Ofcom. This requirement applies at any given time, so technically this has nothing to do with this M&A. James Murdoch was perfectly fit and proper until this deal was announced, and he has been so for over 10 years. It is really difficult to imagine that couple of articles on employees at Fox could change the status of a person who went through the scandal of 2010 and many years as CEO of Sky already. In fact, Ofcom already found James Murdoch fit and proper in 2012 in the aftermath of the hacking scandal. This new review should be completed by May 2016.

The people and or entities that have to result to be Fit and Proper are i) James Murdoch, ii) Rupert Murdoch and iii) Twenty-First Century Fox as a corporate entity.

There have been recent allegations against Fox in the US. Allegations of all kinds within a TV and media company with 22,000 employees are common. What matters is how the company dealt with them, and Fox has a good track record of taking quick action, as when it fired Mr. Ailes last year following an internal investigation on sexual harassment. Settlements also happen, and claims that the $3.1m settlement to Ms Luhn in 2011 should have been disclosed because it's "material" to investors are groundless, as such amount was definitely not material in a company that in 2011 had sales for $33.5bn and net income for $3.3bn.

As long as Twenty-First Century Fox as an entity or the two Murdochs are not directly accused and proven to be at fault, the current sexual allegations versus O'Reilly or any other employee of Fox are not material within the takeover of Sky.

Here's Ofcom's decision in 2011:

Anything wrong that O'Reilly or others did cannot be tied to the Murdochs or Fox, because O'Reilly does not control or influence Fox:

"The behavior of persons (individuals or corporations) other than Sky can only be relevant to an assessment of Sky if such persons' relationship to Sky is such that Sky's fitness and propriety is affected by their character and conduct."

Even in the worst-case scenario that Fox or the Murdochs are found to be short of good corporate behavior, this is not enough to be declared not Fit and Proper:

"Ofcom considers on the basis of the evidence available to date and for the reasons set out in this decision that James Murdoch's conduct in relation to events at NGN repeatedly fell short of the conduct to be expected of him as a chief executive officer and chairman. However, Ofcom considers that the evidence available to date does not provide a reasonable basis to conclude that James Murdoch deliberately engaged in any wrongdoing."

You need reasonable direct evidence, and settlements are not per se an indication of being complicit in a cover up:

"In our view, the evidence available to date does not provide a reasonable basis to find that James Murdoch knew of widespread wrongdoing or criminality at NOTW or that, by allowing litigation to be settled and by allowing NGN and News International executives to make the representations they did, he was complicit in a cover up." "There is no evidence that Sky was directly or indirectly involved in any of the wrongdoing either admitted or alleged to have taken place at NOTW or The Sun."

In addition, keep in mind that with this 40% stake in Sky, Fox has already been controlling Sky for a long time and proved to be a reliable and Fit and Proper owner. Ofcom already recognized this in its 2012 review:

"Ofcom has reviewed the compliance history of Sky channels over the period 2006-2012. Our view is that Sky's compliance record in broadcasting matters has been good. We recognize that this period includes James Murdoch's tenure as chief executive officer (November 2003 to December 2007) and later as non-executive chairman (December 2007 to April 2012) of Sky and he must be given credit in this regard. We recognize that during James Murdoch's tenure Sky continued to be a successful company."

Media Plurality

In 2011, as a result of the assessment on media plurality, Fox was asked to divest Sky News as a remedy, and it was ok with it. Sky News is a free news service, one channel out of several hundred that compose the Sky offer in the UK today. It is completely non material within the deal, as the value of Sky Plc is in its pay-per-view TV and broadband/Internet operations.

Finally, and this is just personal speculation, I would argue that if you are a lawyer and want to win for you and your clients, you should try to be loud when you perceive that your counterparty is weak and possibly more generous in negotiations and settlements. I would imagine that many think that Twenty-First Century Fox today is in that weak spot given its desire to close the Sky deal.

This, together with the request for comments from Ofcom, which had a March 30 deadline, could be a reason for so much noise around Fox recently, and it could also be the reason why a good opportunity just opened.