Frontier Communications: Shorts Are Coming

Telecom services provider Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) has had a harrowing past few months. Its shares have plummeted by about 40% in value over the past quarter alone owing to deteriorating operating metrics and dividend cut fears. And making things worse for its shareholders, short interest in the company has spiked by a significant 15%, reaching its all-time highs, over the last reporting cycle alone. This doesn't come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investor participation and leads me to believe that Frontier's shares are still far from bottoming out. Let's take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

The Data

Let me start by saying that short interest is basically an aggregate number of open short positions in a company, that are yet to be covered. A dramatic reduction of short interest usually indicates that traders are winding up their short positions due to the absence of significant bearish catalysts. In contrast, a sharp addition of short interest indicates that traders are rapidly accumulating short positions as they project a significant drop in the concerned company's stock price over the foreseeable future. So, the metric basically gives us insights about the general market sentiment relating to any publicly traded company.

Now, coming back to Frontier, the chart attached above illustrates how short interest in the company has continued to pile up over the recent months. Frontier saw a net addition of 42 million short positions over a period of just 15 days, between February-end and mid-March, which propelled the metric to its all-time high of 273.4 million shares short in FINRA's last reporting cycle. The short interest figure may not mean much in isolation so to put things in perspective, a whopping 23.48% of Frontier's entire floating stock stands shorted as of now. This makes Frontier one of the most heavily shorted names on both NASDAQ and NYSE.

In fact, a similar story emerges if we take a look at the daily trading data from mid-March till yesterday. The scrip has been experiencing a significant amount of naked short selling, with daily short volume amounting to 20%+ of daily trading volume routinely over the past month. This is a very high short volume, and to put things in perspective, Verizon witnessed sub-10% short volume figures for most part of the past month.

So what does all this data mean?

Interpreting Data Points

Well, for starters, Frontier's shares have been plummeting to their historic lows and meanwhile its short interest has been making all-time highs. This goes to show that market participants are still projecting a material downside to Frontier's shares, even from the current levels. The downtrend is perhaps not over yet.

One could argue that the pile up of short positions in Frontier was merely a byproduct of market participants hedging their long-side holdings. The argument would have held ground under normal circumstances but unfortunately in the case of Frontier, hedging activities could not have contributed to 23.5% of the entire float ending up shorted. The pile up of short positions seems to be a deliberate bet against Frontier stock.

More to the point, a few commenters have suggested recently that a potential dividend cut has already been priced into Frontier's current stock price. But I disagree. The fact that short interest in the company has been piling up even though its shares have been plunging pretty much indicates that market participants are preparing to profit from an impending crash in Frontier's stock, once it announces a dividend cut. This leads me to believe that the downside risk of a potential dividend cut hasn't been priced-in yet.

What lies ahead

Frontier is a prominent name in dividend income portfolios and any potential cut in its dividend payouts would result in a massive sell-off in its shares and force investors to look for other income opportunities. So, it's a big deal for the company and its shareholders.

There have been various projections about the longevity of its dividends but all those projections went down the drain when Frontier missed its earnings. For instance, Citi Research was earlier predicting that Frontier won't have to slash its dividends until 2018. But then Frontier reported dismal financial results along with an erosion of consumer base, and Goldman Sachs eventually came out with a report stating that the telecom service provider would have to suspend its dividends in Q1 FY17 to be able to comfortably furnish its upcoming debt maturities.

This bearish scenario is what is fueling the growth of short interest in Frontier Communications. I suspect that short positions would continue to pile up from here on, and consequently weigh down on its shares, until the company announces some sort of good news relating to the sustainability of its dividend payouts. But for now, it doesn't seem like Frontier's shares have bottomed out yet.

