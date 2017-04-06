Luby's Is A Restaurateur With A Big Real Estate Portfolio

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) is an owner and franchiser of restaurants based in Texas. The company is now trading below its market price in the depths of the 2008-2009 recession in the midst of a poor market for restaurants as well as company-specific operational issues. That being said, the company has assets with a conservative valuation that easily exceeds their $89 market capitalization at the current share price of $3.06.

The operations of the company are rather varied. They operate Luby's Cafeteria, a homestyle large format restaurant. They also operate the Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants (Jimmy Buffett inspired), as well as Fuddruckers, which is partially operated by them and partially franchised. Finally, they have a culinary services division, where they operate food service for hospitals, universities and in other institutional settings.

The main reason for the terrible share price performance is that operational performance has been poor. In the most recent quarter, their loss increased to $5.6 MM from $1.8 MM in the prior-year quarter. The same-store sales in the quarter decreased 2.3%, which is also a poor result, especially given the operating leverage inherent in restaurants. That being said, Q4 2016 was a terrible quarter across the industry, with same-store sales nationwide down 2.4%. That suggests that the company's woes are at least partially a macro problem. For the fiscal year ending in August 2016, their same-store sales were up 0.7%, which isn't a blow the doors off result, but at least suggests the restaurants aren't completely beyond hope.

A business that is losing money isn't one that is naturally attractive to own. That being said, even a business that is losing money has the potential to have value, and the company has positive EBITDA, of $19 MM in fiscal 2016. That puts the company at an EV/EBITDA of 7, which is reasonable even for a relatively low quality business. Another metric that I think is interesting (although not one I often use) is the price/sales ratio. Luby's is at 0.24, compared to an industry average of 2.5 (according to Morningstar). That industry average includes profitable and growing companies, so isn't directly comparable, but does give an indication on the severity of the discount, given the size of the company. That price/sales ratio suggests there is a material upside if the business turns around.

The company has a few initiatives that have the potential to improve the quality of their operations, and it is adding to their higher quality businesses. The company has recently begun offering frozen grocery products (Luby's Macaroni and Cheese) through a regional grocery chain in Texas. That is a business that has the potential to add high margin revenue with no associated capital costs. Another potentially high margin business is franchising restaurants. The company's Fuddruckers brand runs a significant franchise operation, with 114 franchisee-owned locations compared to 73 company-owned restaurants. Their franchise operations had 69% gross margins in the most recent quarter, but only on a small revenue base ($1.9 MM). That being said, new franchise locations are being opened (4 in the last quarter) so the revenue stream is growing.

Valuation

But beyond the potential for a turnaround, the company has a significant hard asset base that provides not only a margin of safety but potential for upside as well. My preferred course of action would be for the company to sell the Fuddruckers restaurants to franchisees. The company already owns a franchise operation, and the Fuddruckers branded restaurants are doing more than $1.5 MM in sales each. Meritage Hospitality (OTCQX:MHGU) has been buying Wendy's franchised restaurants for approximately $650k each for leased locations, and they do less sales. The company is buying unrenovated "fixer-upper" locations, so I think that is a reasonable comparison. They are a better known brand, but a smaller operation. I will discount those comps to $500k for conservatism. That suggests the Fuddruckers locations should be worth $36.5 MM.

The company also owns the Fuddruckers franchise business, which is a naturally great business. The brand is obviously still worthwhile, as they have been able to sign franchisees up at a reasonably significant clip (>3% of existing base opened in the last quarter alone), which is sufficient to offset closures and keep things fresh. The company had $5.4 MM of franchise income in the trailing twelve months, at extremely high margins. If they were to sell off their owned locations, this number would almost certainly rise, but even as-is, I think high quality franchise income is worth 15X earnings. That suggests the franchise business alone is worth $81 MM.

I'm not attributing much value to the Luby's Cafeteria or Cheeseburger in Paradise operations. They have been converting Cheeseburger locations to Fuddruckers, suggesting they have poor economics, and a business with cafeteria in the name isn't something I think has a bright future with millennials. That being said, I think even a poor quality restaurant that has 4 wall profitability is worth something. The company had restaurant profitability of $51.2 MM, and 28% of their revenue was Fuddruckers. I'll figure Fuddruckers is twice as good as their other brands, so that leaves an estimate of $22.5 MM for profits from the other brands. I think most of these earnings are probably related to the very low cost of occupancy at the owned locations.

Therefore, I will assume the remaining restaurants have no value.

That being said, I think the 91 locations where the real estate is owned by the company have material value. The company has a combined $220 MM in land and buildings on its balance sheet at their original cost (Note 7, most recent quarterly report). They unhelpfully don't break down their depreciation by item, which means the book value of the buildings is an unknown. I will assume 1/3rd of their depreciation is associated with buildings, and the rest associated with leasehold improvements and restaurant fixtures. Those items are depreciated much more quickly than buildings. That would imply a book value for land and buildings of $174.4 MM.

Luby's has been closing locations over the last few years, and has sold 8 associated properties. The average gain on sale has been greater than $880k per restaurant (they lump losses on disposal of other PP&E in the same category). Essentially, they report the gains on real estate sales and losses on disposal of restaurant equipment together, which understates the gains on the real estate sales. While my estimate of book value for land and buildings is likely imperfect, the conservatism added by first deducting the loss on their other assets adds a margin of safety to this analysis. That suggests that the 91 owned restaurants should be worth $174.4 + 91*0.88 = $254 MM in real estate value.

I will also deduct the company's $36 MM of debt and their $31 MM of current liabilities less current assets. They also have $8 MM in other liabilities that I am choosing not to deduct. It is primarily made up of deferred rent on leased locations, presumably from landlords paying for tenant improvements. These locations are mainly Fuddruckers, and if they were sold, the new owners would take on the leases, and use the improvements the landlords paid for. The unredeemed gift card balance, which I did deduct at 100% is also a partial offset, as some of that will go unredeemed.

The biggest deduction here is for SG&A. The company had $42.9 MM of SG&A in the last fiscal year. Pulling that off the valuation at a reasonable multiple for SG&A would eat up more than 100% of the value in the company. So there is a risk here that the company continues on their current path, burning their money on G&A as they go, and shareholders end up holding the bag.

That being said, I've calculated a pretty conservative liquidation value of $304.5 MM. This for an enterprise with a market cap of less than $90 MM. While I don't necessarily expect the company to be liquidated, the vast majority of the G&A is offset by earnings from the assets I've valued, which makes the runway for change longer. This liquidation scenario would most likely be a great strategic choice, but management is probably going to continue the business as a going concern, at least partially.

I think a reasonable price target would be book value. The real estate and franchise business is almost certainly understated, and the restaurant equipment and leasehold improvements are probably not worth book value given the low earnings. The company has 74% upside to book value. Given the ownership of the Pappas brothers, it seems plausible that they may want to take the company private (and merge it with their other restaurants held outside of the public company). At a 10-year low in a cyclical downturn for restaurants would be a good time for that to happen, providing a potential catalyst.

Risks

There isn't much of a liquidity risk here, as the company has only $4.4 MM drawn on its $30 MM revolving credit facility. The remainder of their debt is a term loan (under the same credit facility with the same bank) that is not due until 2021. That provides them with a material runway to either turn around the company or begin to sell its assets. Of course, there is a chance that management could squander the runway while taking no productive action.

Management's significant ownership stake in the business suggests to me they at least care about the company's success, as the Pappas brothers own approximately 30% of the outstanding shares. That is of course a double-edged sword, as it also reduces the susceptibility of the company to activist pressure.

One potential significant risk to the company is that Texas may raise its minimum wage, which is currently $7.25. While Texas is a decidedly red state in a Trump-electing nation, there have been a number of bills introduced into the Texas legislature to raise the minimum wage. Payroll costs are the company's largest expense, and a 10% increase in payroll would have increased the company's loss by 70% in the most recent quarter. The one potential benefit of a dramatic increase in costs might be that it has the potential to force management's hand to engage in some of the value enhancing actions that are possible.

Conclusion

The company is mostly a mediocre business, but the franchise business hidden inside it is of a very high quality. That, combined with a huge amount of real estate assets provides a very real margin of safety, even though management is of moderate quality at best. There would be material upside in the shares for them to trade even close to book value of $5.55, and a management takeover is a distinct possibility. If the restaurant business improves, there is also potential for gains. This is very much a heads-I-win, tails-I-don't-lose-much type of prospect. If enlightened self interest ever caused them to liquidate, it could be a home run.

