Has Kraft Heinz Done Unilever Shareholders A Favor?

Unilever shares (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) jumped nearly 15% on February 17 after Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ:KHC) intention to acquire the company for $143B or $50 per share became public. Unilever opposed the deal, and Kraft pulled the offer surprisingly fast. After that shares fell back to $45, but recovered again, and the stock has stabilized above $49. Kraft's move led to new speculations about further deals in the consumer goods sector, and triggered a discussion how Unilever could create additional shareholder value.

It was said that Unilever's management was totally caught by surprise by Kraft's approach, and maybe it simply considered the probability that a consumer goods company with a market cap of $130B could become an acquisition target as extremely low. There are not many companies which could stem such a takeover, and Kraft's attempt can surely be described as a bold move as the company's market cap is significantly lower than Unilever's.

Kraft's attempt shows at least one thing. No corporation is invulnerable, and sheer size does not protect from becoming a takeover target. Unilever's management reacted immediately and announced that it would conduct a comprehensive review of options to accelerate delivery of value to shareholders, triggered by the recent "events". So far so good, but as a long-term Unilever shareholder, I was hoping that it would not lead to any short-sighted actions.

The conclusions of the review with the goal of "Accelerating sustainable shareholder value creation" lie now on the table, and leave me with mixed feelings.

Why question a Success Story?

I bought Unilever several years ago, and I do not have any intention to sell the shares. The stock belongs to my core investments, and I believe that the company is one of the best picks among consumer staples. I like Unilever because of its emerging market exposure, the proven capability to grow faster than the consumer goods market and last but not least because of the growing dividend. I also believe that the company's management did a great job over the past few years in a market environment that became more and more challenging, and it continuously created above average shareholder value. I do not see any reason to change this strategy, therefore I am pleased that Unilever rejected Kraft's offer, and that it was pulled shortly thereafter.

If we look at Unilever's long-term performance, the stock climbed steadily and gained 111% since Paul Polman's took over as CEO in 2009 and transformed the company which had been trailing its major competitors for years.

UL data by YCharts

Over this period, Unilever shares outperformed Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), and even more significantly in total return.

UL Total Return Price data by YCharts

These results are even more remarkable, because the stock's performance in US dollars is negatively impacted by severe currency headwinds since the year 2014, and in pounds or euros, Unilever shares gained even more.

Unilever's Measures to unlock Value

Based on Unilever's past performance, I have no reason to complain, and I would be happy if the company just continued to do what it did successfully in the past. However, Kraft's approach obviously put pressure on Unilever's management to come up with additional measures to unlock value.

Unilever's underlying operating margin (before restructuring costs) shall grow from 16.4% in 2016 to 20% in 2020. This ambitious target shall be primarily reached by savings and restructuring programs. The legal structure of the dual-headed and dual-listed company shall be simplified, the Foods and Refreshment categories will be combined and the "Spreads" business will be sold.

Shareholder returns will increase, mainly funded through debt. The dividend will be raised by 12%, a significant increase over the 6% to 7% growth in recent years. €5B ($5.3B) will be directed towards a share buyback in 2017. Leverage shall increase, and with the new net debt/EBITDA target of 2x, Unilever could increase net debt which stood at €12.6B ($13.4B) last year to €20 to 21B ($21.3-22.4B) using the 2017 EBITDA estimate. The good thing is that Unilever has an A1 credit rating, and it can easily tap the bond market. Only a few months ago, the company issued two €600M bonds, the first one with a maturation in 2023 (and a 0.375% coupon) and the second one with a duration until 2027 and a 1.0% coupon.

The question is how sustainable such measures are. The initial buyback program allows Unilever to repurchase a little less than 4% of the outstanding shares. In order to be meaningful, the buyback will have to continue over the next years which raises the question how much cash Unilever can generate. Unilever reported €4.8B ($5.1B) of free cash flow in FY16 and paid €3.6B ($3.8B) dividends which corresponds to 75% of the FCF. With the 12% dividend increase and taking the reduced share count into consideration, the payment will climb to €3.9B ($4.2B). We do not know anything about Unilever's dividend growth target or future share buybacks yet.

Borrowing is still very cheap, at least in Europe, but I am clearly against distributions which are funded by debt. A substantially higher net debt leads to several hundred millions of additional interest payments. Surely, if everything goes as planned, the operating margin will expand and so will the bottom line and free cash flow, but I would prefer to see results first, and one should not forget that there will be substantial restructuring costs (€3.5B) as well.

If we look at Unilever's four categories (Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment), the areas with the highest improvement potential can easily be identified.

Unilever 2016 Category Performance

Turnover [€M] Operating Profit [€M] Operating Margin Personal Care 20,172 3,704 18.4% Foods 12,524 2,180 17.4% Home Care 10,009 949 9.5% Refreshment 10,008 968 9.7% Total 52,713 7,801 14.8%

Source: company website.

Foods and Refreshment will be merged anyhow, and the Spreads business which belongs to Foods will be sold. In today's presentation, Unilever explained how margins shall grow by category.

Source: company presentation.

Home Care's margin shall grow by 600 basis points in only four years to reach the profitability level of Unilever's peers. The new Food & Refreshment category is supposed to expand margins from 16% to 21%, a similarly challenging task. I have my doubts that these targets are realistic which bears the danger that Unilever will disappoint the market by failing to reach them.

What I expect from Unilever

My expectation and my wish as a Unilever shareholder is that the company keeps plowing ahead steadily as it did in the past years. With the developed markets more or less stagnating and slower growth in emerging economies, I do not expect miracles, but I count on Unilever's capability to continue to grow ahead of its markets while constantly improving the operating margin. Simplifying the group's structure and combining Food and Refreshment sound like a logical move, but I fear that excessive savings and restructuring programs will occupy the organization with itself so that it may lose the customer focus.

What Unilever has now revealed is nothing that convinces me. It is primarily a larger savings program that shall help to improve the company's bottom line in a slower growing market environment. Unilever copies the strategy of companies like P&G (PG) or its European peers Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) and Henkel (OTC:HELKF) which restructured more aggressively than Unilever in the past.

At the same time, Unilever seems to be eager to throw money after shareholders. Surely, I do not mind accelerated dividend growth as long as it is sustainable, but increasing leverage just for the sake of buying back shares with a limited impact on EPS and free cash flow per share because analysts call for it, is at least in my opinion a short-sighted move.

Unilever's announcement today did not have any immediate impact, and shares continued to trade more or less sideways. Maybe the company's management has some more explanation work to do.

Conclusion

Kraft's offer might have been a wakeup call for Unilever's management, and it illustrates that even mega cap corporations with a market value in excess of $100B can suddenly become takeover targets. The company has reviewed options to unlock shareholder value, but unfortunately the outcome does not convince me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.