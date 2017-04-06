The Big Deal That Made Cenovus Energy A Great Deal

A lot of accolades are circulating for ConocoPhillips (COP) about the great deal that company management just made. Sometimes, the other side of a transaction has a great deal also. It may be for completely different reasons, or it may actually be the better part of the deal. But often these giant deals need to be looked at from both sides. Then the individual investor can determine how good the deal is on each side. Sometimes both sides of the deal can be an excellent investment. The ConocoPhillips Side of the deal was already covered. But that article will be referenced quite a bit as the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) side of the deal is now reviewed.

Initially, the market really hit the stock hard. Mr. Market has taken a win-lose approach to the deal so far and Cenovus Energy clearly lost. But the sale of the oil sands part of the deal went to a company specializing in oil sands production. There is every chance in the world that a specialist can run things far more efficiently than a partnership can. That is especially true if one of the partners was known to be capital constrained. The industry downturn also may have hurt efficiency as capital budgets were cut to accommodate low commodity prices.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Cenovus Energy Management Discussion And Analysis for Fiscal Year 2016

The original press release and presentation gave an operating margin for the properties. But that margin has been increasing all year as commodity prices have risen. As shown above, the latest operating margin is more than one-third of the fiscal year total margin. Commodity price increases and operational improvements have increased the margin. Even though the previous twelve-month figure is accurate, it is also a very conservative estimate for the current fiscal year. Commodity prices are unlikely to revisit the first quarter, 2016 lows in the near future. So the losses of the first quarter are highly unlikely to be revisited. Operational improvements will now benefit the entire fiscal year, and more cost efficiency proposals will be implemented this fiscal year. So investors should expect a better financial performance at the same price levels.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise State)

Source: Cenovus Energy Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2016 Quarterly Report

The report quite clearly shows working capital being squeezed in the first quarter to provide cash flow. The first quarter of fiscal year 2016 was very rough for the industry in general. Adjusted working capital was in excess of C$1,400 because the working capital accounts bounced back as the cash flow improved during the year. Vendors will complain and abandon the company business if a company continues to late-pay as industry conditions improve. There may be another (working capital increase) adjustment next year because operations have enlarged. But the cash flow before all the non-cash account adjustments is very relevant. It provides a far better picture of the cash flow once industry conditions stabilize and acquisition effects have shown themselves.

The last few years basically resulted in an industry contraction. Cost savings and efficiency drives were paramount for survival. Fortunately, technology changes enabled a lot of material savings so the industry could adjust to much lower commodity pricing. Until costs were properly adjusted and a proper profit margin was re-established, this company hunkered down to weather the commodity price crash. Many others in the industry did the same thing.

So there is every reason to believe that the adjusted funds flow from operations will probably be approximately C$3 billion just for the oil sands alone. If the acquisition of the 50% partnership interest does not do it, then the gained efficiency from operational improvements will.

Source: Cenovus Energy ConocoPhillips Asset Acquisition in 2017

This will be the first full year of the lower cost structure benefits. This management is not done yet. There are some potential, smaller, very high return projects and more proposals to lower the breakeven (hopefully) materially. But the current breakeven is very attractive. This oil sands company can compete with some of the lowest cost areas in the industry. There are many companies with far higher breakeven costs. Plus the ownership of refineries is going to help the overall margin also. Even non-operated refineries can upgrade the products.

One caveat is that the acquisition probably will cause production to likely exceed the owned refining capacity. So more capacity may need to be built or acquired. But this is definitely the time to accomplish that also. Costs are low. So any margin issues from lack of refining capacity are likely to be short-lived.

So even though cash flow would be expected to double from the acquisition of the 50% interest. Actual cash flow will likely more than double due to the higher commodity pricing, efficiencies gained by having one owner, and the lower cost structure benefits. I suspect that the $3 billion cash flow shown above will prove to be conservative. At least the 2017 exit rate will probably be higher.

Management knows this asset very well because it is the operator. A lot of large acquisitions fail because they have so many new operational and integration challenges. But management has no new challenges here. It has operated this asset for some time and knows the strengths and weaknesses very well. An expansion of ownership interest implies some general and administration cost savings. Plus the ownership structure is now far more efficient. So management knows how to run things better without a capital constrained partner. So unlike most large acquisitions, this one is far simpler and therefore has a very good chance of success. Material improvements may happen much faster than the market expects. There is no typical "acquisition learning curve" in this case.

Source: Cenovus Energy ConocoPhillips Asset Acquisition in 2017

The Cenovus Energy common stock probably dropped because of concerns about the issuance of all those new shares. As shown above, ConocoPhillips will receive about 208 million new shares and the company is selling another 188 million shares (in Cedar, click on February 24, 2017, prospectus) plus a potential overallotment. The share sales represent about a 50% dilution over the more than 800 million outstanding shares. So there will be a lot of new shares trading just from the common stock sale. ConocoPhillips eventual sales will add more shares to the market.

But, as shown above, the cash flow will likely more than double just from the oil sands part of the deal. That should provide more than enough money to finance the remaining debt and still leave left-over cash to make the deal accretive.

Source: Cenovus Energy ConocoPhillips Asset Acquisition in 2017

As shown above, management does expect a large jump in cash flow per share. Long-term investors may want to follow the overall increase in cash flow from the before acquisition cash flow figure. If the market gets all knotted up in the cash flow declines from the divestiture of properties, a common stock price drop could provide another opportunity to acquire more shares. If management has done its due diligence and is suitably conservative, then it will be the numbers shown above.

The market needs to recover from the issuance of all the new shares. ConocoPhillips has restrictions on the sale of Cenovus Energy common stock. Plus ConocoPhillips has no interest in disrupting the common stock market and decreasing the value of the shares owned. So an immediate bounce-back in the price of the common shares could provide a quick 20% to 30% return. That return could easily increase once the market realizes that management is successfully executing its announced long-term strategy.

ConocoPhillips accounted for the ownership of this partnership differently than Cenovus Energy. ConocoPhillips did not manage the partnership and therefore only reported distributions from the partnership. However, Cenovus will own and manage the whole partnership in the future. Therefore, decisions to reinvest cash flow will be accounted first as cash flow and then as an investment decision. Both ways to account for the investment are legitimate. But what was seen as a low profit investment for ConocoPhillips may have been due to reinvestment of cash flow decisions. The total picture was always shown by Cenovus Energy as operator of the oil sands project.

Source: Cenovus Energy ConocoPhillips Asset Acquisition in 2017

But there is another source of potentially very significant upside potential that the market has ignored. The area where the acreage is located in Canada has potentially some of the best low cost returns out there. Evidence that this acreage has not been properly explored and developed is shown in the second slide where the mention of a lot of vertical wells is made. Regardless of the reason for those wells, ConocoPhillips management could have had a very embarrassing hard time explaining the presence of a lot of vertical wells. They could be the evidence about how much management ignored this part of the company. Possibly the psychologically easiest thing to do is get rid of the problem.

More to the point, Cenovus Energy management breaks down 3 areas in the presentation totaling about 2.760 million acres. If one divides the whole $17.7 billion purchase price by those acres, then the cost is about C$6,400 an acre and the oil sands part of the deal would have no value. The chance to earn the returns shown in the first slide above justify that kind of price. That is before the existing infrastructure and existing production.

Trying to acquire this much acreage for a lower price would have taken years if it could have been accomplished at all. If any reasonable value is placed on the oil sands part of the transaction, then this part of the deal looks like highway robbery.

For example, the previous slides show about 178,000 oil sands production as the part of production claimed by ConocoPhillips. C$30,000 per flowing barrel (a bargain price) would value the oil sands part at C$5 billion. The cost of the light oil acreage would drop to C$4,600 per acre. Admittedly, these are rough calculations, but they give the reader an idea that Cenovus Energy may have quite a bargain. Permian acquirers are paying far more per acre for the same kinds of returns shown above. Here the chance to earn Permian type returns is far cheaper.

Cenovus Energy has never paid much attention to the conventional part of the business. In fact, management could be the "new kid on the block." They may well have to take some lumps before they get used to this business. But run successfully, this acreage will compete for capital successfully with the oil sands business. It may even out-compete the oil sands business because it appears to have some very profitable possibilities.

Management is starting with a three-rig program and undefined expansion possibilities. If the returns shown above materialize and if industry improvements continue to improve returns, a six-rig program by year-end would be easy to project. Management is already looking at a fourth rig. Other operators such as Murphy Energy plan to make their projects self-funding as the project expands with these kinds of returns. Management could embark on a similar plan here. Plus the expansion of the project would be assured.

These unconventional plays can be scaled up or down quickly, and do not lock in large fixed costs as the oil sands business locks in initial costs. So the diversification could prove to be an unexpected boon. This part of the company could add another C$500 million to C$1 billion depending upon the evolution of future capital plans from the current guidance.

Risks

As long as commodity prices do not sustain a large drop along the lines of the first quarter of fiscal year 2016, the company's plans should be able to proceed. A sustained commodity price drop could imperil asset sales and permanent financing plans. Potentially more shareholder dilution could be the result in such a scenario. So management needs to move promptly to get the permanent capital structure in place.

Execution risk in the oil sands projects is minimal because management was already operating the properties. But there should be some operational efficiency obtained from the leaner ownership structure and lower general and administrative costs. Successful achievement of those goals is not guaranteed. Execution risks of the light oil project is more problematic, but not insurmountable.

Operational improvements continue to sweep the industry. Those improvements can cease at any time. However, this management, like many in the industry, does not see the end of significant cost savings at this time. If too much of these cost savings sweep the industry, then the industry breakeven will be lower and commodity supply will increase. So there could be future lower commodity prices if demand does not increase enough. So management forecast could materially change as the future unfolds.

The market has focused on increasing company leverage. But there is a very good chance that cash flow will positively surprise the market leading to a re-evaluation of the company capital structure. Market expectations for this management are currently very low as shown by the price drop. So downward surprises are unlikely to be followed by a significant price adjustment. However, upward surprises, which are more likely, could lead to a positive price adjustment. It is an asymmetric risk. The planned asset sales will also likely assuage the concerns of Mr. Market.

The light oil part of the acquisition has the most risk for management. This has not been the focus of the management for some time. These leases could easily end up being ignored again. But, the upside potential appears to outweigh the downside potential. Management is keeping the existing employees on the payroll. This wise move will limit the downside risk. Plus, if management can maximize the potential of the knowledge those employees possess, then the upside potential could be very large. Clearly, ConocoPhillips ignored these leases. Hopefully, Cenovus management will demonstrate a very different management technique.

Summary

This acquisition is a lot smaller than it appears. The oil sands acquisition does not involve a major projection expansion. Instead, the oil sands represent an ownership acquisition and ownership simplification of an already managed asset. That implies cost savings at a number of key places.

The real expansion is the acquisition of the unconventional properties. They appear to be potentially very profitable. The forecasts shown above by Cenovus correspond to many forecasts in previous articles about other neighboring operators. So it is not that much of a stretch to believe that those returns can be achieved in the future. Those high returns also imply a very fast expansion of cash flow from operations for this small but significant division. So, future allocations of capital are going to be very interesting to watch.

The oil sands division had an operating cash flow of about C$334 million. If that is now doubled and annualized, the figure would be about C$2.7 billion. The conventional and refining business appear to be good for another C$700 million in annual cash flow. The acquired unconventional properties have about $500 million or so in cash flow. Together, the total is about C$3.9 billion in forecasted cash flow as shown above as the operating margin.

The enterprise value is very roughly about C$19 billion common stock value and another $11 billion of net debt. The company had about C$3.7 billion cash and a 3:1 current ratio. Plus, there was a bank loan and committed bridge financing. Management could elect to use all the balance sheet cash to finance the transaction and minimize debt costs until the permanent capital structure is in place. All this results in an estimated enterprise value of about C$30 million.

So the ratio of enterprise value to operating cash flow is about 7.7-to-1. There could be some considerable operating improvements that more than offset the coming asset dispositions. Plus, that cash flow ratio is very low for a cyclical industry that is recovering from some very low commodity prices. Management is projecting an improved cash flow per share that should prove very conservative. Industry operating improvements have made cash flow projections obsolete about every six months. Right now that appears to be continuing into the future.

A stock price bounce-back from the massive stock sale is a near certainty. More price appreciation is likely as the successful implementation of the acquisition plan becomes apparent to the market. Depending upon commodity prices, the pace of integration, cost reductions, and other improvements, cash flow from operations (similar to the GAAP measure) could approach C$5 billion (as an exit rate for sure). That would cause considerable market re-evaluation. Cash flow is very unlikely to be less than the figures shown in the calculations and guidance above. So the downside risk is limited, while the upside return is sizable and more probable.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.