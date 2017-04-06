U.S. Oil Production Up 100,000 Bpd Since October, Expected To Maintain Pace

Pace of rigs added in U.S. for Q1 is at the highest level in 6 years.

source: Stock Photo

I heard some analysts say U.S. oil production can't exceed another 300,000 per day by the end of 2017, yet the resilient U.S. producers have already proven they can maintain that pace, as they have boosted output by over 600,000 barrels per day since October, when OPEC and other participants announced they were going to agree to quotas, according to ING Bank.

Not only that, they are expected to add another 100,000 barrels per day in April, and there's nothing to suggest they won't be able to continue to do so going forward.

It appears to be the reason many analysts are underestimating shale production is they're basing estimates upon former production levels that have been vastly improved. It's also why projections concerning rigs need to be upwardly revised as to how much oil production it represents, as companies are adding more wells per rig while getting more oil out of each well.

For those reasons, the old rules of analysis, based upon prior production levels, no longer apply.

Offsetting OPEC deal

There was never a chance that U.S. shale oil would on its own offset the production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC participants, but there has never been a doubt shale would take a significant bite out of the desired impact of the deal.

But shale producers aren't the only ones boosting production. Canada and Brazil will add over 400,000 barrels per day this year, increasing supply to the degree those three countries alone

will come close to making up for the oil taken off the market. When I say that I'm including the fact a lot of non-OPEC quotas haven't been met, and even if they are in the last couple of months of the deal, it won't make up for the weak compliance in the earlier months.

So when media outlets continue to tout the 1.8 million barrels per day in production cuts, take into account it's a figure that's never been met.

What about demand?

What's left to think about is whether or not organic demand growth will help rebalance the market. I think it's obvious that's not going to happen by the end of June, when this deal is scheduled to be ended.

For that reason it's almost a certainty OPEC will push for an extension of the quotas. If it were to close the deal, the oil taken off the market would re-enter, and that would drive the price of oil down. Even with an extension that could happen, but not to the degree it would without it.

Participants in the production cuts have trapped themselves, and the only way out is to extend the deal in hopes the latter part of the year demand will surge to high enough levels to rebalance the market and support the price of oil.

Conclusion

At this time U.S. oil production alone cuts into about 40 percent of the output quotas. That percentage will continue to rise for the remainder of the deal - whether it's extended or not.

Commerzbank also noted that the number of rigs added in the first quarter in the U.S. were up 137, an average of 10.5 a week. That's the biggest increase in six years. And as mentioned earlier, the wells per rig and the amount of oil per well are both up substantially, which means production will continue to exceed expectations for those using past performance as the main driver of their analysis.

Barclays, among other banks, have lowered the price projections for oil this year, according to the Wall Street Journal, as the bank sees U.S. oil production approaching the all-time record set in 1970.

The offsetting impact of soaring shale production has resulted in a survey of banks showing they've downgraded their outlook for Brent crude by $5 per barrel in 2018, and by $8 per barrel in 2019.

When including all the oil from major producers like Canada and Brazil, along with Libya about to boost production, even those estimates may be found to be far too optimistic. Also important is the eventual downward pressure the strengthening U.S. dollar will have on the price oil.

The bottom line is there is nothing to suggest the price of oil will break out to the upside anytime soon.

