Snap Among The Priciest Tech IPOs Of All Time

Having witnessed probably one of the craziest episodes in the recent bull market, it is overwhelmingly clear that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) investors are formidably optimistic, opportunistic and willing to take risks with a significant downside deviations.

Admittedly, every time you get one of these companies asking investors for their money, lots of headlines appear about the unrealistically rosy prospects sell-side is trying to sell. However, there's rosy and there's ROSY.

Just how crazy those valuations are?

Just to get the sense of the extent of this presumed overvaluation, we can try comparing bunch of groundbreaking tech IPOs by various subjective fundamental and market metrics. The companies being compared to are picked subjectively, so if you feel there is a company of global/non-EM geographical scope and has been the groundbreaker/headline-grabber during the IPO, please, point it out.

So, here are the peers:

quite recent IPOs of LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

dot-com era stars Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) and Globe.com (OTCPK:TGLO)

the one in the middle, which date/value/market position-wise don't fit into both of the previous groups - Google (Alphabet -GOOG GOOGL)

We can compare Snap Inc. to this band using some fundamental and market perception ratios. I will be making notes on every line and figure it out, where Snap Inc. stands in terms of historical IPO valuations and its historical peers.

Years to IPO

Yahoo Amazon Globe.com Google Snap Inc. Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Years to IPO 2 3 4 6 6 7 8 9

We start with somewhat subjective, though straightforward indicator - years since the company was founded to the actual market listing. The idea behind is, again, quite straightforward - should the market mood be optimistic, a company does not have to have a long track record of business success, healthy balance or any of that sort of "old-fashioned" stuff. On the other side of the spectrum, if the market is rather moody and feeling less optimistic about the future, the prospective public company should work extra hard and extra long just to convince this generally pessimistic public that the investment is worth the price.

Using this kind of metric, first of all, shows what most of us already know - the companies that stand out in terms of young age at the time of their IPO are the dears of dot com. The trio of Amazon/Yahoo and Globe.com took, on average, only three years to get from the "garage days" to the vast plains of Nasdaq. You could easily notice the somewhat receded market optimism using the "years to IPO" metric on the recent IPOs - Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn ranged 7-9 years before going public (more than twice as long).

There's optimistic, pessimistic, and there are two companies left out in the middle - these are Google and Snap Inc. Both companies were 6 years old when they joined the market. However, they did so under quite different conditions - Google has done so after a lot of postponing during the dot com crash - you could subjectively say, that Google took its time during the bad years of market perception to gain some muscle mass to impress the public. Snap Inc., on the other hand, is yet another company in the line of tech IPOs - we already had three successful IPOs, so Snap Inc. could have possibly rushed to the market so as not to miss the party. In short, Snap's 6 years to IPO show the market being more optimistic compared to 2011-2013, though rosy days of dot com era stay sufficiently long way to go.

Profit

Year of the IPO 2017 2012 2013 2011 2004 1997 1996 1998 Snap Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Google Amazon Yahoo Globe.com Any profit? No Yes No Yes Yes No No No P/E 70 1158 364

The notorious era of dot com has been marked by the hordes of companies rushing to the market with no profits to show for their standing. Being the hyper optimistic market that was prevalent back in the day, it was all fine and usual practice, though highly criticized in retrospective.

Bearing that in mind, we can simply tick the "quality" sign next to the issues, which actually had ANY profit at the time of the offering.

Without much surprise, profitable companies are the minority between tech IPOs - it's Google that shines, in addition to Facebook and LinkedIn - whereas Twitter and the dot com bunch lagged financially and actually managed to sell their stock without being able to turn the profit.

Snap Inc., interestingly, in terms of rubbishness goes a step further - not only it does not have any profit, its loss is larger than the revenue, thus showing us just how long the way to success is going to be.

The very fact that we can use the profit-related ratio to compare some of the stocks bears some credit on those companies, even though the P/E valuations are staggering. Expensive as it is, Facebook appears to be the best value P/E-wise among the 7 of its IPO peers.

Price to Sales ratio

Facebook Google Twitter LinkedIn Amazon Globe.com Snap Yahoo P/S 8.64 14 18 21 44 54 59 360

As the majority of the companies in comparison had losses in the year of their respective IPOs, we are forced to take into account another metric of "value" - the Price to Sales (P/S) ratio. The ratio has gained in popularity during the dot com boom years as many investors found themselves in the situation of valuing the companies without profits. Therefore, the fact that we're in the same situation again trying to make sense of investing into another loss-making company Snap Inc. is rather sad - but let's just put that aside for a moment. That was the reality at least for the majority of these companies and that not necessarily meant the quick bust.

In terms of P/S, Snap Inc. is the king - not exactly in a good way. The ratio of almost 60, four times the level of Google's P/S during the IPO, 6 times the one of Facebook during its IPO. The only issues that could possibly make some competition are the ones of the crazy era - Amazon and Globe.com.

Cash flows

mUSD Snap Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Google Amazon Yahoo Globe.com CFO -611 1612 1.4 133 977 -0.7 -1.3 -0.6 CFI -1021 -7000 -1306 -338 -1582 -118 -74 -0.1 CFF 1141 6283 1942 452 1202 126 103 0.9 CFO/CFI -60% 23% 0.11% 39% 62% 0.6% -1.8% n/a

One of the more important metrics are the actual cash flows - after all, as long as we got the positive cash flow, there's no need to worry about the very survival of the company. In the long run, the only way to have a sustainable business model is to generate a positive operating cash flow - CFO - which, ideally, would cover the investments needed - CFI - and the dividends paid out to the shareholders, CFF (otherwise, why bother with the investment in the first place?). Admittedly, to many companies, especially during the IPO stage, this target is far off as it is usually engaged in lots of capital-requiring projects, making investments and borrowing/taking capital in (hence the share issue) rather than paying it out. Having said that, as an investor, you would ideally seek to have as much reassurance as possible by looking for a positive CFO or even a better position as close as possible to the "target" model.

While trying to evaluate this "quality" of the current cash flows, we could possibly use the very subjective CFO/CFI ratio - while admitting the fact that the company is in the rapid expansion phase (hence the high CFI), we would like it to finance its expansion through the operations channel and minimize its exposure to investors' sentiment (which can be wildly volatile). By this, we assume that investor's/creditor's patience is finite and the financing should be cut off, eventually. Also, largely CFF-financed expansion puts the company at the unwanted mercy of investors' general market sentiment as hot money could stop flowing to the market because of reasons not necessarily related to the company directly (again, think of dot com crash).

Cash flow structure-wise Snap Inc. stands together with one of the first social networks in the world - Globe.com, which was de-listed only three years after its heavy loss-making IPO.

For now, cash flows are terrible - initiated by the loss on the income sheet, CFO stays negative as well - figure to that extent is extremely rare among the companies being compared. CFI is, naturally, large and negative at this stage of the expansion and will continue to hover around this level. What's interesting is that even during the year of IPO hype and with all the money attracted from the investors (CFF), Snap Inc. is not going to make a positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) - this year - these massive cash injections have reduced the outflow, but surely have not reversed it. In other words, Snap Inc. is showing the same character that would like to be avoided - it is at extreme mercy of the investors/creditors to finance its further growth and its own operations is not much of help, but actually a drag on the current cash situation. The grave situation is that it overshadows even the dot com couple of Amazon and Yahoo - at the time of their IPOs, these companies were breaking even on the CFO front while managing a positive FCF with the money they attracted from investors.

Clearly, not all of the tech companies are the same - Google shines again among the peers, as during the year of IPO, it could actually finance up to 60% of its investments from the operating cash flows. This performance is really exceptional among the companies being compared and fits nicely into the theory that Google had to show extra quality when the market sentiment is rough (post dot-com era, recession etc.). Among the companies of higher quality cash flows are the recent market newcomers, social networks LinkedIn and Facebook, which during the years of their IPOs managed to cover 40% and 22% of their investment needs through the operating cash flows.

Not impossible

AMZN data by YCharts

As the current fundamentals of Snap Inc. look rather depressing, we could interestingly point out that the similar story line could have been applied to another company right after the IPO - Amazon. Starting off as a loss-making online bookstore, Amazon sold its shares to the public only three years after it was founded at the impressive P/S valuation of 44. Despite the mammoth competition and zero CFO, the stock managed to catch a massive investors' wave of optimism shooting up 71 times during the 1997-2000 period before retreating ~ 93%. It actually turned a positive CFO in 2002, only, and the first formal profit was earned 9 years after the company was founded, 6 years after the company was made public. However, bit of luck, bit of strategy, bit of Mr. Bezo's magic, and lots of investors' optimism going to the day (its current P/E ratio 183) has transformed this once online bookstore to the giant conglomerate of 400 bn USD capitalization.

Before we jump to conclusions, we must remind ourselves that Amazon is more of the exception here, owing its success to the factors not necessarily related to Snap Inc. or any other companies mentioned. Sometimes, it is just too easy to focus on the success story and forget those thousands of companies that went under in a similar situation - just ask Globe.com, eToys.com, Webvan.com or even Pets.com. They are all now long gone and forgotten, but the IPO created hype and the major disruptions they promised at the time were very real, though unfounded.

Conclusions

Snap Inc. IPO has reminded us all again of the good old days of late twentieth century. The business is in extreme competition, has not turned the profit yet and the cash flows are terrible - all this seems of secondary importance to investors, who rushed to value the company over 25 bn USD in no time.

We could hardly say that Snap Inc. is "another Facebook" or "another Google" - these two have joined the market on a much stronger footing and the comparison to these companies seems vague at best.

The only success story so far, which we can take inspiration from, is Amazon - current conglomerate has started off in a similar position (ceteris paribus) with many hurdles and, possibly, negative reviews. Any chance to repeat that story of Amazon? For now, unfortunately, figures show that we are much closer to the bunch of forgotten names than to Amazon.

