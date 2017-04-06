Schneider International - IPO Drives At A Fair Valuation

As the differential in the relative valuation is not large enough, I am not contemplating a pair trade yet.

The company has gone public at what appears to be a fair valuation, although it looks cheap on a relative basis.

Schneider International (SNDR) has gone public in what is a sizable IPO. Shares opened just above the final offer price which has been set at the middle of the preliminary range.

Schneider´s strong and large business is doing relatively well and appears to trade at a valuation which is in line with the rest of the market. That said, many of its peers trade at earnings multiples in the mid-twenties. While I appreciate comments about long term contracts and capital-light business models, I am not willing to attach such a multiple to Schneider or any logistical business.

While the valuation looks reasonable for now, I see no compelling reason to buy into the shares at these levels, although any pullback from the IPO levels could be used to gradually built up a position.

The Business

Schneider is a transportation business which operates a very large for-hire trucking fleet. After being founded in 1935 the company has seen continued growth to the point at which it has become the second largest truckload business in North America. The company is mainly a play on truckload but has a substantial intermodal and logistics services business as well.

To put the size of the business into perspective, Schneider owns 10,500 company-owned trucks (excluding another 2,850 owner-operator trucks). With roughly 38,000 trailers and many intermodal containers, Schneider serves over 16,000 customers each day.

The trucking business is ripe for further consolidation. Trucking companies need to make large investments into technology, in terms of fleet tracking, efficient routing etc. Furthermore long term trends such as driverless trucks benefit larger companies as well, having the financial room to make such investment. On the other hand, the industry remains highly fragmented.

The US trucking industry is roughly $725 billion in size, yet only 10 carriers have sales of a billion or more. Many smaller businesses will be consolidated as scale is important in order to make technology related investments, while serving customers in an effective manner.

Key strengths of Schneider to differentiate itself from the rest is a relentless focus on safety and its Quest platform (which provides real savings and improvements). The company furthermore made two acquisitions as of recent, expanding its focusing on e-commerce operations, as nationwide rail access allows for effective intermodal transportation.

The Offering

Schneider offered 27 million shares at $19 apiece, right at the middle of the preliminary offering range of $18-$20 per share. Some 16.8 million of the shares were offered by the company itself, as the remainder was offered by selling shareholders. Excluding the greenshoe option the company is set to reap $319 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

Note that the offered shares are so-called class B shares which have far fewer voting rights than the A class, leaving the real power in the hand of the family Voting Trust.

Upon completion of the offering there will be 173 million shares outstanding which value equity at $3.29 billion. That valuation excludes a pro-forma net debt load of roughly $300 million, valuing the overall business at $3.6 billion.

For the year of 2016, Schneider posted revenues of $4.05 billion, up little over 2% compared to the year before. That growth number doubles if the lower fuel charges are adjusted for. While that looks very solid, note that the business acquired Watkins & Shepard and Lodeso last year, adding an unspecified amount of revenues.

The company posted solid operating profits of $290 million on that revenue base, for margins which just surpass the 7% mark. It should be said that margins have really benefited from 2014 onwards as a result of the plunge in crude prices. Fuel costs amounted to $253 million in 2016, some $200 million less than two years ago.

If we price in modest interest expenses on a pro-forma net debt load of $300 million, and apply a 40% tax rate, pro-forma earnings might come in around $165 million. That would translate into potential earnings of close to a dollar per share. That suggests that the business trades at market multiples at the IPO price.

Final Thoughts

Of course an investment into a trucking company involves typical risks. The business cycle is a key risk, but other factors to consider are shortages in drivers as well as fuel price cyclicality. The longer term trends, such as driverless trucks or perhaps direct deliveries by drones, could change the dynamics of the business in a big way as well.

For now the biggest risks relates to the valuation which is full at a market-equivalent multiple, as earnings come in close to a dollar per share. The other risk relates to the dual share class in which equity investors effectively have little to say about the business, a trend adopted from the technology sector.

The real question from a valuation standpoint is what Schneider looks like vis-a-vis its main rivals. Some prominent competitors include Landstar Systems (LSTR) and J.B. Hunt (JBHT), among others. Landstar goes for about 1.1 times sales as it reports similar margins equal to 7% of sales, while trading at around 25 times earnings.

J.B Hunt is much bigger and commences a 1.8 times sales multiple driven by superior margins of 11%, as its earnings multiple comes in at 25 times as well. A similar premium multiple of around 25 times earnings could yield a valuation of close to $25 per share. While I like to check relative valuations, the argument can easily be made that Schneider trades at a fair multiple, while its peers trade at expensive multiples.

As such the appeal all depends on the price action going forwards. I would become a buyer if shares drop towards a $16-$18 range, but for now hold off investing at the IPO price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.