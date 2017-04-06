Tesla Stock: Coming Price Range As Seen By Big Money Funds

No guarantees, but explicitly stated are odds of profitability now, and extent of interim price drawdowns and ultimate payoff opportunity, based on actual market history.

Comparisons of today’s expectations for the subject with similar prior upside-to-downside prospect forecasts made in the past 5 years tell what subsequently happened to its price.

This is not a “technical analysis” of past prices. Instead, it is a behavioral analysis of forward-looking protective hedging actions. For TSLA stock now, is a price problem arriving?

Competitive, economic, technological, political reasons won’t be discussed since they are subsumed in the analysis producing the price forecasts. Please consult other Seeking Alpha Contributors for such details.

This fixed-format report is focused on next 3-4 months prices yet to come, how big gains might be, what drawdowns may be encountered, and ODDS of possible loss.

The upfront conclusion

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock here is only marginally attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth-building through capital gains. Investors with interest in income or defensive protection are urged to invest their time and attention in more productive (for them) articles on Seeking Alpha.

This stock ranks 12th in the 50 stocks and ETFs of most interest to SA readers, and now ranks 284th among the ~2,500+ issues we evaluate daily, based on coming price expectations of experienced, well-informed, at-risk, market professionals.

The past 6 months daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital -- necessary for balancing buyer~seller transaction volumes -- provides a sophisticated, indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel. Beliefs of experienced professionals witnessing the "order flow" of clients in daily contact with them, typically over several years.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those expectations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of TSLA price expectations - from recent prior to current day -- and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end of day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 32, indicating 3 times as much upside as downside, normally a good proposition. Maybe this time the future will be different.

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following each of 192 similar RIs of the past 5 years.

Definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range lying below Current Price

Sample Size: The number of prior day forecasts at RI s like today's, out of past five years' days of forecasts

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next three-month experiences

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at three months or on first Sell Target closeout

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252)

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff

* position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The current RI is in the middle of the 5-year distribution, but to the right of the most frequently seen RIs. This often is a warning of better times ahead to be a buyer. This sample of 192 prior forecasts like this is large enough for its results to be taken seriously.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from

The average of current MM population ( 2621) forecasts and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 2, along with the current forecast for the market index ETF, SPY.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once-a week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Analysis of Figure 1's data row

Some points in time offer little help on many stocks and ETFs for investors concerned with building capital wealth by equity investment.

That may not be the case here, now, for Tesla, Inc.. It is one of the more intriguing promise stocks of high interest to Seeking Alpha readers and contributors. Its upside prospect now is no larger than its drawdown experiences following prior forecasts like today's. Its Win Odds of 55 make the potential for a buy today a near coin-flip.

The Figure 3 picture of the past two years makes apparent a price rebound has returned the stock to where it topped out a couple of years ago. The question here is: How likely is its continuation, and if so, how far and how fast?

Looking at the data row in Figure 1 may help. Or not. The past history of prior forecasts with today's RI nature of 2 times (or more) as much upside as downside is pictured in Figure 4.

Figure 4

source: blockdesk.com

This unusually-organized table takes its data from all the market days of the past 5 years. Each day is a starting point for the CAGR calculations of price changes from the date of the MM's TSLA price range forecast to the number of subsequent market days indicated by the yellow column footers.

The blue central row averages all of those forecasts, so it is a measure of the annual rate of rise in the stock's price over that prior 5-year period.

Each of the other rows contains only those forecasts indicating upside to downside proportions (or greater) indicated by the red and green row captions at left. The magenta 1065 row indicates the present Range Index (21) - proportions.

The bold white vs. grey differentiation of the row,column cells indicates a t-test of that cell's statistical significance from the blue row's same column value.

What the magenta and bold white clues are telling us is that the odds are very good that in the next 16 weeks TSLA's price rise may be far below average.

Tsk, tsk!

Instead of a 50%+ rise, it may go up only half to 4/5ths as much.

Whaddaya got that may do better?

The alternatives suggested in Figure 2 are not very compelling, but there may be some that might be more appealing. The 20-best choices offer next two month gains averaging +10%, which would compete with raw percentage gains of 5% to 6% for TSLA, but lose that difference by the end of three months, on the basis of an average price trend for TSLA.

Odds of encountering a loss situation in TSLA are about 45-55 or nearly 1 for 1, while the top20 choices came up with a loss averaging only 1 time out of 5. And that loss averaged less than -8%, rather than TSLA's history of a -15% scare. So, how are your nerves - and your financial reserves? Circumstances could make a rational difference in your investing action here.

Conclusion

Tesla, Inc. stock here is marginally attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth-building thru capital gains. At the present time and price it is more of a higher-risk, higher return prospect than alternatives present in our top-20 rankings.

For investors with limited risk exposures in other holdings and with adequate financial resources to ride through any 6-month hiatus, considerable recovery potential appears to exist. On the other hand, those with enough current distress potential may choose to find useful investment reassurance elsewhere for an interim few months or until TSLA's stock price prospects improve.

Consideration of alternatives

The ability to monitor such forecast trends frequently is provided by subscription access to the daily updates of pictures like Figures 1 and 3, and other comparative tools looking at reward vs. risk and odds vs. % payoffs. Its annual cost may be the equivalent of two intelligence lists depending on how intensively stocks of interest will be monitored.

Meanwhile, there are at least 20 other (than TSLA) good prospects (Figure 2) to put extracted or otherwise available capital to work. The MM Intelligence lists provide the screening and comparisons which economize the investor's time investment.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.