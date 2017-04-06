Gazing Into The Crystal Ball For Advaxis: What To Expect At ASCO 2017

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is slowly carving inroads in cervical cancer, with recent findings from GOG-0265 showing favorable survival in recurrent, metastatic disease. This has created significant attention for itself in cervical cancer. But as many shareholders know, the attenuated Listeria program is being explored in a variety of tumor types, and there is the looming collaboration with Amgen on the NEO-MINE program, a $400+ million partnership.

The currently depressed price point represents a highly favorable position from which to consider an investment before the news. ADXS will almost certainly be represented at ASCO in some form or another, though it is not possible to predict to what extent.

Thus, we can don the "speculation" cap and get a feel for what to expect in the coming weeks as ADXS rolls out their presentations at the big show.

Recurrent cervical cancer updates

Since we just saw results from GOG-0265 at SGO 2017, I won't be surprised if we don't get a meaningful update to these findings. Moreover, we have had plenty of updates on phase 1 studies showing some promising activity. Recurrent cervical cancer is probably a little bit tapped out for now, and I expect ADXS to focus on other disease areas first.

Anal cancer

The anal cancer platform is one of the more tantalizing and elusive Listeria-based therapy strategies for shareholders, since there hasn't been much update since the first presentation of preliminary results 2 years ago. We know it's phase 2 study. We know it has orphan designation in the EU. It might be about time for a critical mass that blows open the field of anal cancer for ADX

HPV-positive Head and Neck

The last we heard about the head and neck combination study with AstraZeneca's durvalumab was the SITC meeting in November 2016, which had a median follow-up time of 84 days. I would expect that ADXS wants to jump onto an update of this study, as these patients now have substantially longer follow-up.

A study at last year's AACR meeting in axalimogene filolisbac prior to robotic surgery for oropharyngeal cancer was also supposed to finish recruitment sometime in 2016, so it would be reasonable to expect updated results from these patients.

Prostate cancer

A program we haven't heard much about in a while is the collaboration with Merck on prostate cancer. A form of attenuated Listeria designed to target prostate-specific antigen was combined with pembrolizumab in castration-resistant disease (KEYNOTE-046).

The study has been enrolling patients since late 2015, and it completed its first two dosing cohorts last year, so I should expect it is about time to hear about results of this study, mostly relating to safety and initial efficacy of the approach. However, since part B commenced in October 2016, it may be premature to get meaningful results from that cohort, but we may get a preliminary look.

ADXS-MINE

With the neo-epitope program now in phase 1 study, it is possible ADXS will want to provide a glimpse into the technology for clinicians, as well as an update on how enrollment is proceeding. We will almost certainly not see results from the phase 1 at this point.

Still, many clinicians who are distantly familiar with the concept of attenuated Listeria immunotherapy will be curious about this new form of individualized treatment. I have a feeling this is going to be especially true as CAR-T cell therapy finishes priority review and puts a lot of energy into the bioengineered immunotherapy space.

AIM2CERV trial-in-progress

We have not seen a formal poster presentation describing the study design of AIM2CERV at ASCO just yet. These so-called "Trials in progress" abstracts (denoted in the abstract number as "TP###" for ASCO) often lay out the methods and give participants at ASCO a chance to speak with the authors, though they are light on details. It's possible there could be an update on enrollment, as so far we only know that the first patient was dosed back in February.

I am nearly certain that results from AIM2CERV will not be seen at this year's ASCO meeting. This will take a while to mature.

Conclusions

ASCO is a big chance for ADXS to generate attention for itself in a variety of tumor areas. If anyone knows anything about the company, then they are laser-focused on the cervical cancer studies. However, the company has many irons in the fire, many of which are due for an update.

So you're hearing it here first, my predictions for presentations at ASCO 2017. In the coming weeks, we should get formal confirmation as ADXS announces via press release which studies will be covered. And we'll know for certain April 20, when abstract titles are released.

Of course, any prognostication on my part is risky, and you need to consider your own due diligence with ADXS. They are still relatively early in the game, though they are accelerating with respect to cervical cancer. As such, you need to consider factors like their cash runway in bringing a therapy to clinic. At the time of writing, the company maintains around 5 quarters of cash on hand. This could be enough to move AXAL to clinic, but any delay could throw that off and require additional dilution or a partnership. Caveat emptor!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.