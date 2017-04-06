Banks Valuation Guide: Citigroup Stands Out, But Sector Looks Overvalued

We are introducing our Sector Valuation Guide, starting with banks. The idea is to have a summary in terms of valuation, highlight the positives and negatives, estimate the intrinsic value of the stocks covered and offer conclusions regarding the analysis. It should be updated on a monthly basis ideally, but we could change the frequency depending on how things go.

In this first edition, we highlight Citigroup (NYSE:C) as the most attractive stock in light of its valuation, conservative leverage and potential for earnings improvement as there seems to be enough room for ROE to go up. On the negative side, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) looks overvalued among the big banks and has an 11% downside according to our estimates.

Performance

The banking sector overall performance has clearly decoupled from the market since Trump's election, as it can be seen in the chart below showing the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETS (NYSEARCA:SPY), as going long on the financial sector became a core part of the "Trump trade" strategy. The sector's rally has boosted some stocks, such as Bank of America and JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) by 76% and 51%, respectively.

Figure 1: XLF vs. SPY Performance

In this scenario, Citi's performance was not bad, with 43% one-year total return, which outperformed the sector as shown in the chart below.

Figure 2: Citigroup vs. Financial Sector

Valuation

However, although the rally has boosted the multiples in the sector, the overall valuation is not insanely above the historical average. Here, we can see that Citi is quite discounted when compared to the sector's median. Its P/BV of 0.80x is 29% below the median, whereas its P/E of 11.5x is 12% discounted.

Figure 3: Banks Valuation Comptable

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

In terms of price to book value, the most attractive stocks are Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) and Mitsubishi (NYSE:MTU). Regarding price-to-earnings, Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM), Barclays and ING (NYSE:ING) stand out.

Figure 4: P/BV Multiples

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

Figure 5: P/E Multiples

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

ROE

The main highlight in analyzing the sector's profitability in our view is that HSBC is running significantly below its 3y-median ROE, which indicates a potential improvement in the future, boosting EPS and the stock price. The stock's current valuation of 0.9x P/BV is below the sector's median and does not seem to indicate that the market is pricing in any significant improvement down the road.

Regarding Citigroup, its ROE of 7% is in line with its 3-year level and below the sector's median of 9%. As it has both a net margin and assets utilization rates similar to the sector's medians, its lower ROE is largely explained by its lower leverage as measured by the assets-to-equity ratio.

Figure 6: ROE Table

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

Figure 7: ROEs

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

Leverage

The median leverage (assets/ equity) in the sector is 16x, with the major banks contributing to hold this figure down. Citigroup has a leverage of only 8x, being the most conservative bank in this measure, followed by BAC, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPM. The most leveraged ones are CM, MTU and Sumitomo (NYSE:SMFG).

Figure 8: Leverage

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

Earnings Momentum

Analysts have become more bullish on the sector in the past three months, with a median EPS revision of +4%. The stock with the biggest revision was HSBC (probably already incorporating an improvement in ROE as we previously discussed). East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), BAC and UBS (NYSE:UBS) also had significant upward EPS revisions. The biggest downward revision was RBS (-3%).

Figure 9: Earnings Revision Trend

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

Citigroup's earnings forecast has not been too much revised over the past 90 days, not having much momentum as per this measure. However, consensus forecasts incorporate a decent 12% annual growth rate for the next three years.

Figure 10: Citigroup EPS Consensus Estimates and Revision

Source: YCharts

Figure 11: Citigroup Long-Term Estimates Revision

Source: YCharts

Intrinsic Value

Using consensus forecasts and the Gordon Growth Model, we have calculated the intrinsic values for the stocks covered in this article. As a key assumption, we have calculated the markets' implied ke or r (cost of equity) based on the median EPS growth for the sector (normalized EPS growth for the past 5 years), the current median P/BV and trailing-twelve-months median ROE. This has yielded a ke of 8.3%. We have also used the assumptions mentioned above for the calculation of the target P/BV multiple for each stock. However, we have equally weighted the sector's median ROE and each stock's own 3y-average ROE in the calculation of the target multiples. This way we are assuming that there will be some sort of regression to the sector's mean return, but we are also taking into account each bank's own effectiveness in capital allocation.

Figure 12: Target P/BV Formula

Source: Aswath Damodaran

The output is that the sector has a median 10% downside, as the stocks are trading at a premium on average to what we estimate to be their fair intrinsic P/BV multiples. The overall positive highlight is Citigroup, with an estimated 19% upside and a US$71/share target price. The bank balances well attractive valuations, an ROE on a slightly upward trend and very conservative leverage, which leaves room for an improvement in ROE if management can work on a higher leverage without taking on too much risk.

The biggest upsides come from SMFG and MTU, but these stocks are much riskier as their leverages are considerably higher. On the negative side, BAC has a 11% downside and EWBC a shocking 36% downside as its valuation is sky-high.

Another stock to keep in mind is HSBC due to the potential improvement in ROE, as we discussed above. Our model punishes HSBC's target multiple because of its below-average ROE. If management is able to turn around its returns, there could be additional upside to the stock, and apparently some analysts are already starting to capture that in their models based on earnings revisions.

Figure 13: Estimating Target Multiples and Target Prices

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

Figure 14: Estimate Upside/Downside Potential

Source: Directional Capital and YCharts data

Conclusion

The analysis shows that the sector has probably rallied to far from its intrinsic value, unless we take into account more bullish assumptions. The model's sensitivity to changes in the growth rate is low. What would drive stronger changes in the target multiples are either changing the sustainable ROE or ke assumptions. In the case of Citigroup, assuming an ROE of 9% (in line with the sector's median), its target P/BV would jump to 1.11x (vs. our base case of 0.96x), yielding a new US$82/share target price (38% upside). On the other hand, leaving the ROE estimate unchanged and moving the ke higher to 10%, the stock would have a 4% downside.

Within the banking sector, Citigroup offers a favorable risk/reward ratio in our view due to its attractive valuation, earnings growth outlook and apparently enough room to drive better returns going forward as its balance sheet seems to have enough room for additional leverage.

