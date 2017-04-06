Lockheed Martin: Be Defensive With This Powerhouse Defense Stock

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is one of the major holdings in both our conservative and more aggressive model portfolios that we offer to subscribers of our "Friedrich Global Research" offering here on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, which both Seeking Alpha Contributor Mark Bern and I will be running. Lockheed Martin can be considered both a conservative investment as well as an aggressive one, as it is a perfect balance of a growth and value. Additionally, Lockheed Martin also pays out an excellent dividend (currently at 2.7%) and thus can also be considered a strong dividend play as well. Finding stocks like Lockheed Martin, that meet all the above criteria, is like trying to find a needle in the haystack these days. We are able to do so because we operate our research efforts in all four corners of the globe (North America, South America, Europe and Asia.) We are able to find such needles in the haystack stocks because of Friedrich.

Lockheed Martin is a company that is often in the news these days as President Trump's first budget, parts of which were introduced on March 16, 2017, has Defense spending increase by about 10% or $54 billion.

The President's request, which will raise spending for the Defense Department to $639 billion for fiscal year 2018, aims to fulfill several of the promises he made on the campaign trail and early in his presidency, including efforts to "demolish and destroy" ISIS, increase the total number of ships in the US Navy fleet and build additional F-35 fighter jets to expand the Air Force. "To keep America safe, we must provide the men and women of the United States military with the tools they need to prevent war. If they must, they have to fight, and they only have to win," Trump told lawmakers, military brass and members of his Cabinet during his recent address to Congress. "I am sending Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the defense sequester and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history."

Despite the occasional negative tweets that the president has made about Lockheed Martin in the past, about cost overruns and how costs need to be cut, he is starting to come around to the realization that Lockheed Martin is the world's premier defense company and that if he wants to fulfill his campaign promises he will have to eventually work with Lockheed Martin and not against it. This is simply because Lockheed Martin is the key market share leader in fighter/attack aircraft by a wide margin, so Trump's options are rather limited as demonstrated below.

The reason for the F-35 cost overruns is because the F-35 does not just come in one model, but actually comes in three variants and each serves a different purpose. Therefore, just like when one adds special options to a new car that one is looking to buy, it costs much more to make three separate versions of an aircraft, rather than one. Here are three versions as described by Lockheed Martin:

F-35A

The F-35A conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) variant is designed to operate from conventional runways and is the only version to carry an internal cannon. The F-35A will be the most prevalent variant of the F-35. The U.S. Air Force as well as the majority of allied air forces and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Force nations will operate the F-35A, replacing their 3rd and 4th generation aircraft.

F-35B

The F-35B model short takeoff/vertical landing (STOVL) variant is designed to operate from austere, short-field bases and a range of air-capable ships operating near front-line combat zones. The F-35B can also take off and land conventionally from longer runways at major bases.

F-35C

For the first time in U.S. Naval aviation history, radar-evading stealth capability comes to the carrier deck. The F-35C carrier variant (CV) is the Navy's first stealth fighter and the world's only 5th Generation, long-range stealth strike fighter designed and built explicitly for aircraft carrier operations.

Also with President Trump now in command, he has access to the experts who are simply telling him the truth about the F-35 and that it currently has no comparable competition. Here is the most truthful account I have found about the F-35 so far.

F-35 pilot: Here's what people don't understand about dogfighting, and how the F-35 excels at it.

According to Lt. Col. David "Chip" Berke, the only US Marine to fly both the F-22 and the F-35, the public has a lot of learning to do when assessing a jet's capability in warfare.

The whole concept of dogfighting is so misunderstood and taken out of context," Berke said in an interview with Business Insider. "We need to do a better job teaching the public how to assess a jet's capability in warfare. There is some idea that when we talk about dogfighting it's one airplane's ability to get another airplane's 6 and shoot it with a gun ... That hasn't happened with American planes in maybe 40 years," Berke said. "Everybody that's flown a fighter in the last 25 years - we all watched 'Top Gun,'" said Berke, referring to the 1986 film in which US Navy pilots take on Russian-made MiGs. But planes don't fight like that anymore, and comparing different planes' statistics on paper and trying to calculate or simulate which plane can get behind the other is "kind of an arcane way of looking at it," Berke said. Unlike older planes immortalized in films, the F-35 doesn't need to face its adversary to destroy it. The F-35 can fire "off boresight," virtually eliminating the need to jockey for position behind an enemy. The F-35 can take out a plane miles beyond visual range. It can pass targeting information to another platform, like a drone or a US Navy destroyer, and down a target without even firing a shot.

The Pentagon's brass really love the F-35 and how it gives them the advantage with its advanced capabilities, but what about the investor in the company? Do Lockheed Martin's financials give us some insight as to whether the company is a good investment at this time or not? Well, to find out let's ask Friedrich and have our algorithm crunch Lockheed's numbers and show us what is happening on Main Street.

In this article, I will present a real-time quantitative analysis of Lockheed Martin employing two unique ratios that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process. When analyzing almost any company, concentrate on its free cash flow generation, as that is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to finding out the truth.

Here is an introduction to the two ratios that we will be using in our analysis:

Many years ago, while reading Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 1986 letter to shareholders, I discovered a ratio, which Mr. Buffett entitled "owner earnings," or what we may consider to be Mr. Buffett's version of "Free Cash Flow." To my amazement, in that little footnote, Mr. Buffett explains how to use it and basically states that it is one of the key ratios that he and Charlie Munger used in analyzing stocks. In that article, he defined the term "owner earnings" as the cash that is generated by the company's business operations.

[Owner earnings] represent [A] reported earnings plus [B] depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges... less [C] the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume.

I have used this free cash flow ratio for decades, using data from the Value Line Investment Survey, whose founder was Arnold Bernhard. Mr. Bernhard was a big fan of free cash flow and probably introduced it sooner than Mr. Buffett did. I know this as I was able to calculate the FCF ratio using old Value Line's sheets for my 60-year backtest of the DJIA from 1950 to 2009.

In the backtest I mentioned above, I demonstrated that if one can purchase a company whose shares are selling for 15 times or less its price-to-free cash flow ratio, the probability of success will dramatically increase in most cases. I have renamed the ratio the Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio in honor of both men. The following is how each ratio below is calculated:

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital Long-term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor. A major concern that I have these days in analyzing companies is the amount of debt each takes on relative to its operations, and whether management is abusing this situation by taking on more debt than it requires. Debt, when used wisely, allows for what is called leverage, and leverage can be extremely beneficial within certain parameters. On the other side of the coin, the use of debt can also be excessive and put a company's future in jeopardy. So, what I have done to determine if a company's debt policy is beneficial or abusive is to create the Sherlock Debt Divisor.

What the Divisor does is punish companies that use debt unwisely and reward those that successfully use debt as leverage. How do I do this? Well, I take a company's working capital and subtract its long-term debt. If a company has a lot more working capital than long-term debt, I reward it, and punish those whose long-term debt exceeds its working capital. So, if this result is higher than the current stock market price, then leverage is being used, and the more leveraged a company is, the worse the results of this ratio will be and the less attractive its stock will be as an investment.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Having successfully given everyone an introduction on how these two key ratios work, let us now analyze Lockheed Martin using each.

Lockheed Martin

Market Price Per Share = $267.30

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $15,108,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $12,542,000,000

Working Capital = $2,566,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $14,282,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 303,100,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $267.30 - (($2,566,000,000 - $14,282,000,000)/303,100,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $267.30 - ($-38.65) = $305.95

Since Lockheed Martin has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we, therefore, must punish it and use the $305.95 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $305.95

Net Income per diluted share = $5,198,000,000/303,100,000= $17.15

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,215,000,000/303,100,000= $4.00

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-1,063,000,000/303,100,000= $-3.50

$17.15 + $4.00 + ($-3.50) = $17.65

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $305.95/$17.65 =17.33

17.33 is considered an above average result for this ratio, but had you used our chart below back in 2008 you would have seen your LMT investment go from $84 to $267 in about eight years.

The above chart's results are backed up by our Lockheed Martin Datafile and Quantitative Chart below.

In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, we also rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is the FAST Models result for Lockheed Martin:

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence.

