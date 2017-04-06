Cisco: What This Cash Cow Does With Its Cash Flow

The article discusses issues related to the company's uses of cash, focusing on the ability to maintain margins and promote revenue growth.

For the other 50%, cash flow may be considered broadly to include discretionary spending such as R&D, which is an investment in the company's future that is supplemented by M&A.

Cisco states (in the 10-K) that they intend to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders as dividends or buybacks.

Management performance is best judged by checking out what they're doing with cash flow.

From the investor's point of view, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has successfully transitioned from a pure growth model to one that stresses policyholder rewards. From the 2016 10-K:

As part of our capital allocation strategy, we intend to return a minimum of 50% of our free cash flow annually to our shareholders through cash dividends and repurchases of common stock.

Dividends

Cisco started to pay dividends in March 2011, has a respectable history of annual or better increases since that time, and currently yields 3.47%. Looking at fiscal 2016 (ending July) and TTM, the dividend is running approximately 40% of free cash flow. The company has the resources to increase it regularly, but future increases are likely to be measured in amount.

Buybacks

Recent buybacks average about 30% of free cash flow. So 40% dividends plus 30% buybacks means 70% of FCF for shareholders! Not so fast.

As SA contributor Josh Arnold has pointed out, a large part of the company's buybacks are offset by stock issued as employee compensation. This may be analyzed by reviewing the 2016 Statement of Equity.

The company bought back 148 million shares at a cost of $3,918 million, or $26.47 per share. The price paid is less than current market value in the $33 area, and less than intrinsic value as I figure it.

Offsetting that was the issuance of 113 million shares at $24.43 as employee compensation or purchase acquisitions and other. Maybe an activist investor could sit down with the compensation committee and verify that the money is well spent and consistent with what others in the industry are doing.

Netting the two items, $926 million was returned to shareholders as buybacks. That's 7.5% of free cash flow, so together with 40% as dividends the investor received 47.5% of FCF, within shooting distance of the 50% minimum.

Acquisitions

SA contributor Wolf Richter has questioned the company's acquisition performance, noting that revenue growth doesn't seem proportionate to the amounts expended. First, here is the company's strategy, from the 10-K:

The markets in which we compete require a wide variety of technologies, products, and capabilities. Our growth strategy is based on the components of innovation, which we sometimes refer to as our "build, buy, and partner" approach. The foregoing is a way of describing how we innovate: we can internally develop, or build, our own innovative solutions; we can acquire, or buy, companies with innovative technologies; and we can partner with companies to jointly develop and/or resell product technologies and innovations.

Acquisitions, in effect, should be equated with R&D: The company buys as an alternative to developing its own technology.

Over the past 10 years, acquisitions have been 22% of FCF, or 5.3% of revenue. A major use of cash.

The line item R&D runs about 13% of revenue: adding 5% for acquisitions, R&D as interpreted here is 18% of revenue. Comparing Cisco's R&D to a selection of competitors, it's a little light at 13% and about right at 18%.

R&D Effectiveness

While this aspect of performance is critical to the evaluation of technology companies, there is no method I'm aware of that accurately quantifies it. If R&D is doing its job, margins should be high, since the company will have products that are either unique or differentiated from the competition.

Gross Profit as a % of revenue stands at 63.5%, slightly above the 10-year average of 62.3%.

Net Income stands at 20.2% TTM, vs. 18.9% average.

Margins are high: R&D, to include acquisitions, is effective.

R&D is expensed as incurred, while acquisitions of technology or innovation wind up on the balance sheet as goodwill and intangible assets, reduced over time by amortization or impairments. Cisco has not been obliged to take a lot of impairments, suggesting that acquisitions have performed as anticipated.

Segment Analysis

Cisco's historical niche in routers and switches has been under concerted attack, and the company is making a strong effort to develop other lines of business. Under Segment Information, the 10-K includes product categories, which form the basis for the spreadsheet and discussion here.

Switches and routers may be considered as the core, and constitute approximately 60% of the business. Growth is glacial, about 1% annually for the past two years.

All other is 40%, and grew 2% annually over the past two years. Cisco sold the CPE portion of SPV (Service Provider Video), causing the decline in growth of this category.

Leaving SPV out of the computation, growth of all other was 9% annualized for the past two years.

Based on historical results, Cisco is growing its other businesses at a pace that will be sufficient to offset lack of growth in switches and routers and lead to about 4% revenue growth going forward. Adding 1% for buybacks, I see 5% EPS growth for the next five years. Analyst consensus is 10%, you could cut that in half.

Excess Current Assets

Measuring current assets against a 2:1 current ratio, the company has $29 billion or $5.68 per share over and above what is required to operate in a prudent and orderly manner. The money is present on the balance sheet, as a portion of short-term investments.

This use of cash is a long-term strength, since acquisitions can be done opportunistically and short term setbacks will not crimp the company's style or interfere with the dividend.

Valuation

Using my preferred PE5 method, five-year average EPS is $1.88: At a historical multiple of 18.3 on that metric, shares are worth $34, plus $5 for the excess current assets. DCF the way I did it works out to $38. I'm investing on the basis that shares are worth $40.

Summary

A review of management's cash allocation reveals steady trends that have resulted in 5% CAGR of EPS for the past 10 years and may be expected to continue along those lines into the future. I consider the stock suitable for buy, hold and monitor or DGI investors. Patient investors have a reasonable expectation of share price appreciation.

While the market is somewhat overvalued, Cisco seems fairly valued at this time. I'm using an options strategy designed to yield a lower entry point, and will become a proud owner at prices below $32 as of the October expiration date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.