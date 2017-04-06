Glu Mobile: Swinging For The Fences

My recommendation a couple of weeks back was to not give up on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) at $2. The stock was just too cheap and the mobile-game developer still garnered the ability to produce hit games.

Within a day of the article, the stock touched a low of $2.01 and quickly jumped 20% on the speculation surrounding the release of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017. Now the question is how to handle the stock at $2.30 after several failed round trips to the $2.40 range in the last several months.

The baseball game was officially released right prior to the start of the MLB season on Sunday. Glu Mobile has successfully released prior versions of the game so the market had generally positive expectations of this release which is part of the trade that created the rally.

In the recent past though, most games have failed to live up to the hype and a constant trend is that initially strong downloads don't lead to sustained game play and monetization. In the past couple of years under the previous CEO, Glu Mobile overly leaned on the franchise or celebrity name while failing to innovate enough on the newest version to keep gamers around.

So far, TSB'17 has a different feel. The reviews are generally positive about the innovations and improved graphics of the 2017 version though some negative reviews are popping up regarding loading times and bugs. As well, the game reached a key important milestone.

TSB'16 reached top downloaded game on the iPhone, but the game failed to crack the top 10 apps. The new version has already reached the top download spot which means that people far beyond pure gamers are much more exposed to the game.

Source: App Annie

Making the top download spot for nearly a week now has huge bullish implications. TSB'16 produced roughly $11 million in bookings for the first full quarter last year and $27 million for the year.

The game only reached a top grossing ranking of 12 on May 22. The difference between a top 10 grossing rank and the roughly number 20 ranking TSB'16 averaged last Q2 can be $100,000-plus per day on the iPhone in the U.S. alone.

The investment thesis was all about such a scenario. At $2.30, Glu Mobile is only worth slightly above $300 million with a targeted enterprise value of $240 million based on end of year cash targets of $60 million.

The mobile-game developer targeted 2017 billings at $220 million with no amounts included in the forecast for a major hit. Everything Glu Mobile gets out of TSB'17 above the levels of the 2016 version is a huge bonus.

If bookings jumped to $250 million, the market would easily pay an expanded multiple for Glu Mobile. An EV of 2x bookings is only $500 million suggesting an easy double of the stock to $4.

Note how other sports games such as NBA LIVE Mobile Basketball remains a top 20 grossing game as the NBA season ends. TSB'16 hardly held the a top 50 grossing rank as the MLB season ended in September and October last year.

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile may finally have a new hit on hand. The game still needs to hit and hold a top 10 grossing rank for this to occur, but the stock remains a solid bet at $2.30 for those that missed the repeated opportunities to buy around $2.00.