Update On Consol Energy Fixed Income

Ironically, the debt is rated lower yet trades much higher than when we first covered the bonds.

Consol's balance sheet is much better since we wrote about the debt in 2015.

In December of 2015, we wrote an article on Seeking Alpha on Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX). Since then, we have been asked by followers to update our report on the fixed income offerings. When we wrote about the company, the stock was $7.86. Now, it's $17.07. Though this article is on the debt, the stock price and bond prices often trade closely together.

CNX data by YCharts

When we first wrote about Consol, there was $83 million in cash, $237.9 million in accounts receivable, $139.8 millions in other receivables, and $113 million in inventories. The liability side showed $332 million in accounts payable, $957.4 million in short-term debt, and $2.7 billion in debt.

Now, cash is $60.5 million and accounts receivables $407 million. The liability side shows $922 million in payables and $2.77 billion in debt. What's nice is that free cash flow was positive last year. Funds from operations were $470 million and capital expenditures were $227 million. That's a free cash flow of $243 million. The financials have really improved. The company sold a mine in Virginia for $420 million last year.

The first series matures 4/1/20 and The coupon is 8.25 The cusip is 20854paf6 and the bond yields 7.196%. In the last article, the bond yielded 12.538%. The bond traded at about 80 in early December, 2015 and now trades for 101. Add the coupon on top of that and you would have made a nice return.

The second series matures 3/1/21 and yields and the coupon is 5.875. The cusip is 20854pah2 and now the bond yields 6.67%. In December 2015, the issue yielded 13.943%. The price was 70 back then and now 99.

What's funny is that in December 2015, the bonds were rated BB by S&P. Guess what they're rated now? B. Can you believe that? The bonds are 20 points higher, the balance sheet is way healthier, and the rating is lower?

In December 2015, North Appalachian coal was trading about $50 a ton. Now, it's about $45. We'll use that metric as Consul has much of its operations in Pennsylvania. Last month, it was announced that Consol may spin off its coal business and has hired Credit Suisse and Bank of America to find a buyer. That should help the balance sheet even more!

Consol owns 7.1 million shares in CONE Midstream (NYSE:CNNX). At the time, the stock traded at $11. Now, it's trading at almost $23. Consol's worth of CONE is $163.3 million. This too helps the balance sheet.

CNNX data by YCharts

Now let's talk about the natural gas segment. According to a report from S&P, the breakeven point on gas was $3.51 Mcfe in 2013. That has been reduced to $1.92. Very impressive. CNX holds about 413,000 net acres in the Marcellus Shale and approximately 683,000 net acres that have Utica Shale in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

We could go on. The point is that you would have bought at the bottom of coal had you bought in December 2015. Since then, the coal and energy world looks rosier with Trump as President. The bonds have done very well since then too. It will be interesting to see if Consol become a pure gas E&P company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.