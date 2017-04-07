Exxon Mobil: Day Of Reckoning Looms

In this article, I will do my best to deconstruct the current state of affairs and determine if Exxon Mobil currently offers a buying opportunity for dividend and income investors.

Current consensus is more pain lies ahead for the oil patch. Yet, I surmise a day of reckoning is fast approaching that could drastically change things.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is the best-positioned company to navigate the latest oil price shock. The three primary reasons are Exxon Mobil's integrated model, financial wherewithal, and vision. In the following article, I will do my best to deconstruct the current state of affairs and determine if Exxon Mobil currently offers a buying opportunity for dividend and income investors.

Current Oil Patch Development

According to the latest EIA report, total U.S. energy production fell in 2016 after six consecutive years of increases.

Source: Eia.gov

According to the report, U.S. primary energy production totaled 84.1 quadrillion British thermal units (BTUs) in 2016. This is 4% below the 2015 level. This marks the first annual decline in U.S. energy production since 2009. The decline in production coincided with an increase in both total energy imports and exports.

Counterintuitively, this is good news for the price of oil. Furthermore, it may be a sign we have found a bottom in the price of oil. In fact, oil looks to be in a long-term uptrend at this point if you ask me.

Source: CNBC.com

On top of this, it looks like Exxon's stock price has bottomed as well. The stock has bounced approximately 4% off its 52-week low.

Current Chart

Source: Finviz.com

What's more, Exxon's solid blue-chip status provides a substantial margin of safety. Here is why.

Exxon Mobil has the financial wherewithal

The company's integrated model greatly reduces its exposure to commodity price changes. Exxon's balanced and diversified portfolio of upstream, downstream and chemical business units vastly mitigates the company's commodity-related risk. This will allow the company to weather lower oil prices much better than most.

The cyclical strength in the company's downstream and chemicals segments highlights the resilience of Exxon Mobil's integrated business model. The integrated cash flows underpin the dividend and enable investment throughout the down-cycle in the commodity. Another important point to remember is Exxon Mobil takes the dividend very seriously and has achieved dividend aristocrat status.

Dividend aristocrat status

Exxon Mobil can weather the downturn in oil prices even if prices sink to $40 per barrel. The main concern for dividend growth investors is the growth, safety and security of the dividend, and the financial wherewithal of the company in question. Exxon Mobil fits that bill. The company has grown the dividend for 34 years straight. The current yield is 3.26%. The annual payout amounts to $3.00 per share.

Source: Dividend.com

Exxon Mobil's saving grace is the fact it has a fortress balance sheet.

Source: Yahoo.com

With substantial current assets currently sitting at approximately $41.4 billion, I don't believe there is much to worry about in relation to a dividend cut. The company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders. Furthermore, we may be close to a turning point in the near future.

Seeds of the next boom have been sown

The oil industry is cyclical in nature. When a supply/demand imbalance occurs, oil's price moves drastically in one direction or the other. Furthermore, the price usually overshoots in either direction. Exxon's superior management is continuously enhancing and right-sizing the company's global organization.

Reducing the cost structure regarding existing operations and new developments is a top priority. Exxon Mobil maximizes the value of assets by increasing facility utilization and reliability. The company has a time-honored track record of superior project execution. Moreover, I believe the odds of some type of exogenous geopolitical event occurring has gone up substantially.

Day of reckoning looms

I submit the odds of a geopolitical event have increased greatly with the election of President Trump. This may lead to a return of oil's risk premium. Over the past few years, it seems to me the markets have become desensitized to geopolitical unrest and terror attacks.

I remember a time when the markets reacted to terror attacks and North Korean saber rattling. Now it barely even makes the news and certainly doesn't move the markets. I posit this is because no one expected President Obama to take any military action.

I feel that has changed with Trump in office. With the recent tumult in Syria, the change in stance on North Korea, and Iran's constant harassment of U.S. ships in the Strait of Hormuz, something got to give. It seems as though these states are testing Trump's resolve. I believe Trump will soon put his foot down and take action. When he does, I expect oil prices to react. That is what makes Exxon's stock a valuable safe-haven play.

The Bottom Line

Exxon has bounced off its 52-week lows and is now trading 4% above support. What's more, the price of oil is trending higher as well. On top of this, the oil giant is a dividend aristocrat that has proven itself through the test of time. Furthermore, I see a paradigm shift coming. As Trump states, he is not going to tell reporters what his military plans are. We will all wake up one morning and hear the news that the U.S. has taken action in some far off land I surmise. Exxon offers a unique safe-haven play as this type of event will cause oil prices to skyrocket. Please know I hope nothing like this occurs, but it feels to me like Trump is going to take some sort of military action just to let the world know he means business. The use of chemical weapons in Syria and the provocations by North Korean missile launches could justify some type of military action. I am long Exxon and looking to add at this level. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

