Ladies And Gentlemen, We Just Got 'Tape Bombed'

Here are some quick thoughts on what happened at 2:50 EST on Thursday.

I hope you were paying attention this afternoon, because something important happened.

Ok, well that was ... weird?

It's Thursday afternoon as I pen this and it was a pretty boring day right up until Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled an abrupt change in the administration's policy with regard to Syria's six-year-ish-old civil war.

I'm going to intentionally avoid discussing the details there (those who are interested "know where to find me" so to speak) and focus on the market implications.

See, Tillerson's comments are what's colloquially known as a "tape bomb." Tape bombs come in all shapes and sizes and vary widely in their actual effect on markets, but they share one common characteristic: they come out of left field in one way or another.

Although we knew things were about to get (MORE) "complicated" with regard to Syria, traders didn't know that the Secretary of State was going to make a series of impromptu pronouncements this afternoon. And that's exactly what happened in Florida.

The reaction across assets was simultaneously a reflection of the markets' resiliency and fragility.

No, stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) didn't immediately plunge triple digits, but what you see in that chart obviously isn't a coincidence.

That's classic risk-off. VIX spike, stocks dip, yields trend lower, USDJPY dips. Pure flight-to-safety.

What you want to be aware of here is the context. That is, think about everything I've talked about over the past week with regard to how vulnerable we are on 10s. You've got Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) refusing to sell-off and really - really - wanting to rally. Remember what I said on Wednesday? Here's a refresher:

In the lead up to the release of the Fed minutes, stocks were buoyant as was the broad dollar following Wednesday morning's ADP beat. Meanwhile, 10Y yields exhibited a bit less enthusiasm, falling after EIA data turned out to be a bit more "supply-ish" than Tuesday's API print seemed to presage and perhaps indicating that Japanese buyers are back in the market for USD assets especially with XCCY basis having come in or perhaps simply reflecting covering of the last vestiges of the 10Y short.

If you're long risk, you absolutely do not want to see 10s break through 2.31-ish. That's not technical analysis. Have a look at this:

You see anything unnerving about that from a risk-on versus risk-off perspective?

Let me help. Imagine drawing a line from where USDJPY is now (red dashed-circle) back to the last time it was trading at current levels.

Now look at where 10Y yields are (two green dashed-circles). See how we're getting really close to post-election lows?

Ok, now look at stocks (top green dashed-circle). See how we're still near post-election highs?

Yeah, so that's what you call "vulnerability." USDJPY and 10Y yields are screaming "risk-off."

As always, this is a completely dispassionate assessment. I have no dogs at all in this fight. But what I am telling you is that the yen and Treasurys are looking for any excuse whatsoever to rally.

Meanwhile, stocks are trading at multiples that, on some metrics, we've never even seen before. Meanwhile, volatility has been completely asleep at the wheel.

The last thing you want in a market that looks like the second chart shown above is a geopolitical environment where a Secretary of State shows up at a hastily put together press conference and suggests we might be going to war.

But hey, what do I know, right?

