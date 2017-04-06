Itron: Taking A Reading After Enormous Run

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is a metering device company whose shares have risen from around $35 at the beginning of 2016 to roughly $60 currently. A nice run-down of industry and competitive dynamics is contained in an earlier Seeking Alpha note here. This article will focus on some company-specific developments that make the stock's inexplicable run-up a potentially interesting entry point for a short-sell investment.

The chart below shows the recent run the stock has enjoyed since the beginning of 2016 through the end of Q1 2017.

And below is a longer-term chart to add some context to the recent move.

ITRI has outpaced the S&P 500, mainly owing to bullish sentiment around an apparent bottoming in the company's non-GAAP adjusted EPS trend. The last column in the chart below shows the mid-point of guidance for 2017 provided by management during the Q4 2016 earnings release.

Taken at face value, anything approaching $3.00 of earnings would seem to be an auspicious continuation of the momentum delivered by the company's 2016 non-GAAP EPS of $2.54 per share. However, a closer look at some of the underlying dynamics might explain why the shares' rally seems to have stalled out here in the low-$60s.

First, look at the orange highlighted amounts in the chart. Despite generating nearly $600 million of free cash flow over the time frame, the company has tallied impairments and restructuring charges approaching $1 billion (or ~40% of the current market capitalization). These charges are, of course, added back to the company's preferred metric of non-GAAP EPS. But ITRI's regular and recurring use of these restructuring charges, as seen in the chart, would argue for their being included as an ongoing piece of the company's model, not "one-time" non-recurring items to be ignored.

Despite the recent gains, the chart below supports the arguments presented in the earlier article, namely that the overall space is intensely competitive, and that top line growth and genuine profitability improvements may prove to be elusive.

The chart shows that, regardless of the metric, ITRI has basically no top line growth in the last five years. Furthermore, management has guided for flat to slightly negative revenue growth for 2017. Again, it is hard to reconcile this fundamental backdrop with the run the shares have experienced during the last 12-18 months.

Competition and Market Share

As an illustration of the intense competitive dynamics that are making true top line growth so hard to come by for ITRI, I'd point to recent presentations from the company, which suggest that its market share has stagnated versus competitors such as Honeywell (Elster), Landis + Gyr, and Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI). This slide is taken from a company presentation in September 2016, and cites a 2015 edition IHS Research report showing that ITRI's market share was about 8% across electricity, gas, and water (highlighting by me).

Moving forward to March 2017, the company's presentation showed that it had updated this slide to include the 2016 edition of the same report. Note that market share remained the same at 8%.

Despite the argument of growing end markets that management emphasizes in these presentations, the stagnation in market share clearly shows through in actual results achieved.

Thoughts on Valuation

At the very least, holders of the stock should be aware of the assumptions embedded in the current stock price. Using the mid-point of management's 2017 revenue guidance, the table below depicts a range of 2017 free cash flow and multiples thereon.

The green highlights denote the current area of trading for ITRI shares. Current valuations imply a substantial recovery in ITRI's FCF margins, back up to or above 5%. Even if the company achieves this profitability level in 2017, you would still be paying a hefty multiple of 20x-25x. Compare this to the 11x multiple on the S&P 500 previously mentioned.

A final note to mention on valuation: management and the Board appear to also believe the stock climbed to overvalued levels during 2016. Note in the Long-Term Profitability table above that after five years of consistent buybacks ranging from $27 million to $47 million during 2011-2015, there were no share buybacks made during 2016. This might be the one redeeming development regarding management's capital allocation decisions.

Horrible Earnings Quality in the Most Recent Quarter

Going into the Q4 earnings release, ITRI had delivered four consecutive quarters of beating analysts' consensus estimates for non-GAAP EPS. In Q4 2016, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.68, against analysts' consensus views calling for $0.58. While this appears to be a pretty healthy beat, a closer inspection reveals that it was due almost entirely to ITRI's application of an abnormally low tax rate to Q4 non-GAAP earnings. The components of recent quarters' non-GAAP EPS are shown below.

In fact, ITRI actually applied a negative tax rate to Q4 adjusted pre-tax earnings. Had the company applied the average tax rate of the previous four quarters of 10.5% (itself a seemingly low rate), non-GAAP EPS would have come in at $0.59 - right in line with consensus EPS estimates of $0.58. Investors' reaction to the earnings release perhaps confirmed their displeasure, as shares traded down from $66 toward $60 immediately following the release. But given the valuation ranges presented above, in combination with the intense competitive pressure on margins and the anemic top line growth, a share price 40-50% lower does not seem unrealistic.

Abrupt Resignation of CFO

One final factor for investors to consider is the recent announcement of the CFO's resignation. The announcement, effective immediately as of March 28, is an interesting development when also taking into account the company's need to re-state GAAP earnings for periods presented in its 2015 10-K filing. Also in the proxy p. 63, we learn that in 2015, ITRI did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and replaced its auditor in September of that year.

Conclusion

Given the variety of factors outlined here, the reward-to-risk profile for a short-sell investment is attractive. Even if profitability improves through 2017, current valuations still assign a hefty multiple. Whenever so much optimism is already priced into a stock, any slip-up can cause a significant sell-off, and there are many possible pitfalls outlined here.