3 Reasons To Consider Magellan Midstream Partners

But even if oil prices stay weak, Magellan Midstream will likely continue to do well.

The future of oil prices continues to look uncertain, thanks in part to the surging production from the U.S. That creates risk for a number of energy infrastructure master limited partnerships that are engaged in transportation of crude oil. But Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is one MLP which many income-seeking investors will find attractive.

The price of US benchmark WTI oil has recovered to $50.48 a barrel at the time of this writing after dropping to around $47 a barrel two weeks ago but is still down 12.2% from this year's peak of $57.50 and 3.5% from $52.33 seen at the start of the year. The recent weakness was triggered in large part by the uptake in US drilling activity that has led to an increase in the US oil production.

The drilling activity in the US has been largely climbing since last summer. Last week, the oil and gas rig count in the US clocked in at 824 units (662 oil and 160 gas rigs), showing a growth of 15 units from the previous week and 374 units from a year earlier, as per weekly data from Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). That made 1Q17 the strongest three months for rig count growth since mid-2011. Moreover, the oil rig count has climbed to the highest level since September 2015.

The rig additions has pushed US crude oil production to 9.15 million barrels per day during the week ending March 24 from last year's bottom of 8.43 million barrels per day, according to the weekly estimates provided by the US Energy Information Administration. Some other oil producing countries, particularly Canada, Brazil and more recently OPEC member Libya that is exempt from the cartel's production freeze agreement, have also increased production. That is also likely negatively impacting oil prices, even as the major OPEC members and some non-OPEC producers curb volumes to comply with the production cut agreement.

Persistent weakness in oil prices could force the US producers to scale back drilling activity and reduce output. This could hurt a number of midstream MLPs who have found it difficult to grow crude oil transportation volumes in the downturn. But Magellan Midstream is well positioned to withstand weak oil prices.

Magellan Midstream isn't a high-yielding MLP. The company offers a dividend yield of 4.5%. Although that's higher than the average S&P-500 yield of almost 2%, the 10-year treasury bond yield of 2.3% and roughly 3% yield offered by REITs and utilities, it's still substantially lower than the average yield of 9.8% in the MLP space, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP). But investment in Magellan Midstream still makes a lot of sense for dividend investors.

That's because firstly, Magellan Midstream has a great business model. Unlike some of its midstream peers, such as Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), has a simple business model, with no sister entities or a general partner. Consequently, Magellan Midstream is one of the few MLPs that have no inventive distribution rights (IDRs). All of the MLP's distributions directly go to ordinary unit-holders as opposed to an MLP that contains IDRs and has to pay a higher proportion of distributions to the general partner. A simple organizational structure and lack of IDRs lowers Magellan Midstream's cost of capital and makes this an investor-friendly MLP.

Moreover, unlike a vast majority of its peers, Magellan Midstream mainly focuses on transportation of refined products, such as gasoline and diesel fuel. In fact, it owns the largest refined products pipeline system of the US, with 9,700 miles of pipelines, 53 terminals and 42 million barrels of storage capacity. The MLP helps connect gasoline stations with refineries.

Last year, its refined products segment generated more than $1 billion of transportation and terminals revenues - that's nearly half of the company's total revenue of $2.2 billion. The segment was also responsible for 58% of the company's earnings (operating margin) in 2016.

A significant exposure to refined products gives Magellan Midstream an edge over other crude-oil focused MLPs. Unlike its peers, Magellan Midstream can tap into the strong demand of refined products which occurs in a weak oil price environment.

Secondly, Magellan Midstream is a conservatively managed MLP that has focused on preserving its finances rather than pursuing aggressive growth. Magellan Midstream has been successful in maintaining low debt levels. Its leverage ratio (debt-to-EBITDA) has remained under 4x throughout most of its life and under 3.5x since the start of 2011, which is one of the lowest in the industry.

Magellan Midstream also has a habit of distributing around 80% of its distributable cash flows among unit-holders, as opposed to most of its peers who distribute all of their cash flows. Consequently, Magellan Midstream generates excess cash flows (~$190 million in 2016) which helps the MLP in funding growth projects. The conservative distribution style also allows it to maintain a strong coverage ratio, which was 1.25x in 2016.

Magellan Midstream aims to keep a lid on its debt levels while keeping coverage of at least 1.1x in the long-term. Thanks to low leverage and a strong coverage ratio, Magellan Midstream sports one of the best credit ratings (BBB+ / Baa1) among all MLPs.

Thirdly, Magellan Midstream will also invest $550 million on growth projects in 2017 and $350 million in 2018. These projects, which include the 600-mile Saddlehorn pipeline and the ramp up of the Houston distribution system, will play a crucial role in fueling Magellan Midstream's growth. The MLP has also resolved a dispute with the sole customer of its recently completed 50,000 barrel a day condensate splitter. The facility, which is located at Corpus Christi, Texas, will start contributing to Magellan Midstream's cash flows from this year.

These projects will allow Magellan Midstream to continue growing distributable cash flows in the future, which will be accompanied by growth in cash distributions. For 2017, Magellan Midstream has predicted 5.5% increase in distributable cash flows to $1 billion and 8% increase in annual cash distributions to $3.58 per share. The MLP has also forecasted 8% growth in annual distributions for 2018.

In short Magellan Midstream has a great business model that can actually thrive in a weak oil price environment, is conservatively managed and looks well positioned to grow distributions and distributable cash flows in the near future. It doesn't offer a yield but it lets investors sleep well at night.

