New York Community Bancorp: Only Upside From Here

Everyone is unhappy with this stock right now, yet nothing has fundamentally changed with the company.

It seems that everyone is unhappy with New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) these days. The market has punished the stock ever since the announcement that the merger with Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF) was terminated. At the end of the day, however, this is still the same fundamentally superior bank it always has been. Investors today should take advantage of the extreme pessimism and buy the shares, knowing that the future is almost certain to improve from here.

For anyone who is unaware of the backstory, in 2014, New York Community Bancorp began to implement a strategy of purposefully managing its balance sheet so that it remained just below $50 billion in assets. They began doing this in order to stay under the threshold of being designated as a Systemically Important Financial Institution, or SIFI. For years, the company would sell loans every time it brushed up against the $50 billion level.

Source: New York Community Bancorp

In 2015, New York Community Bancorp decided it was time to cross the line once and for all. Rather than walk across the line, which triggers significantly higher non-interest expenses to comply with the increased regulations, the company decided to leap across the line by merging with Astoria Financial. The deal would have significantly increased assets and income, which would allow the company to leverage a lot of the added expenses that would come along with being a SIFI.

After more than a year of delays, New York Community Bancorp and Astoria Financial mutually ended the merger agreement with a simple press release and very little in the way of commentary. On the year-end conference call, management simply stated that the regulatory environment was to blame for the failed merger. Once the merger was called off, nearly every investor was upset. Income investors were upset over the company cutting its generous $1.00 per share dividend for nothing.

Many shareholders were upset over the efficiency ratio of the company rising meaningfully in preparation for being a SIFI, only to not become a SIFI. The failed merger left plenty of uncertainty and lots of frustrated shareholders, and the stock has been crushed since then, even during a time when banks have had the wind at their backs.

Source: New York Community Bancorp

While Wall Street has plenty of valid reasons to be upset about the failed merger. The reality is that when we are analyzing stocks to purchase, the best opportunities come from periods of high pessimism surrounding high-quality companies. With New York Community Bancorp almost totally silent on the failed merger, Wall Street wants nothing to do with the stock. Understandably, there is reason for frustration. Dividend cuts, inefficiency, and uncertainty about the future are never viewed as positives by the market.

At the end of the day, however, this is still New York Community Bancorp, one of the safest, most wonderfully well-run banks in the country. A company that managed through the entire global financial crisis with only 37 basis points of cumulative net charge-offs, a truly stunning number that speaks volumes about how conservative the company is when it comes to originating loans.

Source: New York Community Bancorp

This is also a company that, even with the worsening efficiency ratio, still is clearly better than industry peers.

Source: New York Community Bancorp

At the end of the day, investors have to look forward as opposed to looking in the rear view mirror. We have to constantly assess information and compare what you pay with what you get. With New York Community Bancorp, it appears that we already know the worst-case scenario, which would be for New York Community Bancorp to simply continue managing assets just under the $50 billion level, avoiding SIFI status. In this case, investors can sit back, collecting a 5% dividend, knowing that they own arguably the safest bank in America.

New York Community Bancorp will likely still end up combining with another bank in a highly intelligent, earnings accretive merger. The company also could benefit from decreased regulation. The Trump Administration openly says they want to relax regulations on banks. One specific goal would be to increase the threshold that separates non-SIFI banks from SIFI banks.

There have been rumors of potentially increasing the threshold to up to $250 billion. This type of move would allow New York Community Bancorp to stop managing its balance sheet to keep assets under $50 billion. It would allow them to originate more loans, keep more loans, and even acquire or merge into a larger bank and still remain off the radar of the Federal Reserve and the regulators.

New York Community Bancorp could also benefit from a reduction in corporate taxes. Given that they are a purely regional bank, with no international exposure, the company currently projects a 37% effective tax rate for 2017, one of the highest out there. If we get a corporate tax cut, New York Community Bancorp will be a huge beneficiary.

At the end of the day, it appears that we already know the worst-case scenario here. All of the variables are all likely to be very positive. Given this reality, where is the logic in being pessimistic on this stock?

NYCB data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.