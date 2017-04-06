Buy AMD On The Goldman Downgrade

Mr. Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) offered up some interesting commentary on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), predicting the company would go to $11 a share. Thank you, Mr. Toshiya Hari, for the opportunity! Goldman Sachs did not become one of the most powerful Wall Street bankers by its heart-felt charity. No... Goldman Sachs makes money by doing whatever it takes to make that dollar (which has gotten them in hot water in the past). First, we will show you that Goldman might not have your best interests at heart, then we will move on to potential AMD news, and last - we wrap it up with how to play this opportunity via stock options.

Hot Water

Sometimes Goldman downgrades stocks and they get it right - but sometimes they do not. Take Tesla for example: Goldman downgraded the stock October 2016, and now look at Tesla. Did Goldman expand a long position on the downgrade or sell off a short hedge? We will never know. What we do know is that if you sold on the advice of Goldman, you would have missed out on a spectacular run:



Other interesting facts concerning Goldman and its quest for the dollar include:

1. Manipulating swap rates (per the CTFC.gov);

2. Commodities games (per CNBC.com), and last, but not least

3. Insider trading (per Sec.gov).

The point being made here is to do your own thinking and research and do not take anything at face value. Moving on, let's look at what is in store for AMD this summer and you be the judge. Personally, we are buying more AMD on this "upgrade."

Hype, hype, and more hype.

For AMD, the months of December to March were filled full of news and hype and AMD's stock reflected such with its continuing rise. Late March (and so far April) have been quiet. This is to be expected though, but the hype game is about to restart. Now is the time to get into AMD stock before the masses awaken.

Various Catalysts in the Works

AMD has several potential opportunities for news this summer from short-term events (Scorpio) to server CPU launches later this summer. Let's review:

1. Microsoft Scorpio - After a long wait, we will learn what is powering Microsoft's project and this might be of some interest to investors. It is certainly bad news for Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY).

2. Vega - The closer we get to its rumored launch in June, the more AMD will tease concerning its reentry into the high-end GPU market (and those very high margins). This will obviously impact Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), but, overall Nvidia is going very well with its self-driving car endeavors.

3. Earnings - AMD is set to announce earnings in late April. This will be the first quarter that will include some Ryzen sales. We fully expect AMD to beat on revenue.

4. Refresh - The 4xx series of graphics cards will get a minor refresh, yielding a rumored 6% speed bump. The new name will be 5xx.

5. Ryzen 5 - AMD's mid range CPU is set to launch on April 11th. Widely known, this positive event should attract new money to the stock and yield much positive media.

6. Optimizations - Several developers are optimizing for Ryzen and the results have been magical. The game "Ashes of the Singularity" has increased in speed by 30%. This is great news because this is a widely-used game when it comes to benchmarks.

7. Intel / AMD Deal - The AMD deal that may or may not be true. Consider this a wild card. If it pans out... then great. If not... then no harm, no foul.

8. Naples - AMD is set to launch Naples this summer. Expect considerable hype from AMD and various vendors chiming in on this one. We expect to see a deal with Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) for a super computer win down the road, given the historic relationship and how well Ryzen (and thus we can assume Naples) performs.

9. Various official launches of AMD's mid-to-high end Ryzen solutions via OEM vendors. Consider the free marketing (we will soon see) when the various OEMs start pushing Ryzen.

How to play the hype

OK, so you are sold on AMD rocketing off to infinity and beyond. Great, so how do we play this? We could buy the common stock, but surely we have safer plays? Yes we do.. options. But... But... I thought options were dangerous and never to be touched? Wrong! Options are your friend as long as you do not go overboard.

Play 1 - The covered call

Step 1. Buy AMD, sell a strike price you do not expect AMD to hit within your time frame, or sell a strike price that you think AMD will hit if you want the stock called away. Note: You can sell just a few contracts against your AMD holdings. You do not have to sell against the entire position. While this is not a bullish stance, it is a great move if you like to get paid while you wait for your main holding of AMD to rise.

Play 2 - The cash secure put

Step 1. Having the cash on hand, sell a put at a strike that you are comfortable owning AMD stock. This is a great way to get AMD at a discount or the contract expires worthless and you walk away with a tasty premium.

Play 3 - The gamble

Given the pullback in AMD we are buying the July 21st $15 strikes at $1.10 a contract, The May 12th $13 strikes at 1.25, and the January $15s at $2.04. This should give us a little breathing room to play all the various hype that is set to come out this summer. Of course, this assumes: Our presumptions on hype will be true, that Goldman is playing games as usual, and that AMD will rise based upon earnings.

Note: This is not investment advice, this is just an example of how we are playing this dip. Yes, this gamble has considerable risk.

Takeaway

Now is the time we buy common stock and options, then sit back and we wait for the hype to start up. Patience is the key here. Once we see a large pop, we might consider selling covered calls and cash secure puts, while exiting our long option positions. Thank you, Mr. Toshiya Hari of Goldman for the opinion and thus creating an opportunity.