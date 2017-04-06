Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - A Very Tight Market

A bearish winter is coming to an end, and storage still managed to draw down by 2 Tcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +2 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.051 Tcf. This compares to the +6 Bcf change last year and +6 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 22 traders and analysts pegged the average at +7 Bcf, with a range between -14 Bcf and +15 Bcf. We expected +6 Bcf and were lower than the consensus. We were off by 4 Bcf on this storage report.

We will be resetting our track record on storage forecasts starting next week. From 12/2/16 to 3/31/17, our storage forecast result was an overestimation of 11 Bcf versus the consensus underestimation of 18 Bcf. Standard deviation of our results to EIA reported results was 8.19 versus consensus of 11.42.

The bearish 2016-2017 winter is finally coming to an end.

Source: John Kemp

Despite another bearish winter backdrop, US gas storage managed to decrease nearly 2 Tcf since the draw season started. The impressive tightness observed in the market today is precisely what's keeping prices above $3/MMBtu. In a piece we highly recommend readers reading today, RBN Energy goes on to break the various scenarios for November 2017 end of storage:

In the above scenarios, most of the outcomes excluding the three-year low demand point to storage ending either slightly above 3.6 Tcf or materially below it. What we want to acknowledge here is that the market will do whatever it takes (demand destruction, supply creation) to make storage reach at least a comfortably healthy level for the 2017-2018 winter season. The only mechanism to do that through is by pushing up prices to the point where power burn is reduced, and additional natural gas supplies are brought online.

One mechanism the market can exploit is by pushing up Canadian gas net imports. Canada's natural gas storage situation, however, is much healthier than where it was last year. On a five-year average basis, Canada's storage is around 12% higher, but it's much lower on a year-over-year basis.

AECO basis differential has recently widened and AECO gas prices fell to keep up with the rally we are seeing in Henry Hub. As a result, we could see much higher Canadian gas net imports going forward if US gas production does not respond.

With May contracts hovering above $3.30/MMBtu, we see the market potentially correcting when US gas production maintenance is over. However, the projected tightness in the market is expected to continue leaving us very bullish on 2018 natural gas prices.

If you are either trading natural gas or invested in natural gas-related companies, we think you will find our premium natural gas daily updates to be invaluable. For a free sample, click here. If you are interested, sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.