Major Upside Breakout In Gold Imminent

In the following article, I will make the case you should buy the GLD now.

GLD looks like it is poised for a major upside breakout based on the rising price of gold.

In 2004, the launch of the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) leveled the playing field of gold investing by allowing for a less expensive option than buying the physical metal. I use this investment vehicle as a supplement to my physical holdings when I feel gold's price is on the rise. I just increased my position based on this. In the following sections, I make the case the GLD may be on the cusp of a major breakout.

Geopolitical risk not priced in

Geopolitical tensions have increased since President Trump was elected. What's more, they seem to have increased exponentially in just the last few days. According to a CNBC.com report, the markets gave up most of their gains Thursday when President Trump stated he is "willing to act alone on North Korea if China does not step up." What's more, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did an about-face on Syria and stated Bashar Assad must be removed from power in Syria. The reversal in policy was based on reports of a sarin gas chemical attack purportedly by the Syrian government. This could turn out to be a big problem as Russia does not agree with Trump's conclusion. All this leads me to believe we may be heading for some type of negative geopolitical event. I consider the GLD as good hedge against the blue chips in my portfolio. What's more, the GLD looks primed for a breakout technically.

GLD on the cusp of a breakout?

Gold recently crossed its 200-day moving average mark, which is a crucial indicator of potential upside for gold. The GLD simultaneously just broke through major upside resistance as well.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The GLD has been in an uptrend since the start of the year rising nearly 10%. Furthermore, the GLD just broke through major upside resistance at the $119 mark. The rally in Gold has been mainly driven by weakness in the US dollar.

USD Vs. Gold

Source: macrotrends.net

I submit this is only the tip of the iceberg. I think the election of Trump equates to a major geopolitical paradigm shift that has not been priced in.

Geopolitical risk not priced in

I submit the odds of a geopolitical event have increased greatly on Thursday. This may lead to a return of using gold and the GLD as a safe haven play. Over the past few years, it seems to me the markets have become desensitized to geopolitical unrest and terror attacks.

I remember a time when the markets reacted to terror attacks and North Korean saber rattling. Now, it barely even makes the news and certainly doesn't move the markets.

With the recent tumult in Syria, the change in stance on North Korea, and Iran's constant harassment of U.S. ships in the Strait of Hormuz, I have purchased additional shares of the GLD as a hedge against my portfolio.

Fed still dovish

Furthermore, the Fed chair's decision to not increase the trajectory of rising rates incited a strong bid for commodities and foreign currencies after leaving the forecasts for future rate hikes in 2017 at two. I believe the Fed is playing it safe by maintaining such a dovish stance. This happens every time. The Fed always seems to tighten or loosen interest rates for long after they should have stopped.

This leaves the door open for inflation to spike even higher in the coming years. Basically, the Fed would rather fight off rising inflation in the future than be blamed for crashing the markets now. Fortunately, the GLD provides an ideal hedge.

The Bottom Line

The markets are trading at all-time highs just as uncertainty and geopolitical risk have spiked. Market participants have been lulled into a false sense of security over the last few years I surmise. Complacency seems to rule the day. The Fed has acted as a put on the market, keeping volatility levels at all-time lows. Well, I say the worm has turned. Now is the time to pick up a few shares of the GLD as a hedge against inflation and a negative geopolitical event. I always hold approximately 5% of my portfolio in precious metals. At times like these, when I feel we may be heading for some type of exogenous event, it helps me to sleep a little better at night. I would never hope for something bad to happen. Yet, as Ben Franklin said so eloquently:

"By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail."

Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult a financial advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

