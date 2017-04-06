Catch Tetra Tech On The Upswing

Thesis

I believe Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) will be on the receiving end of a major demographic change. I believe this change is already in motion and will only be bolstered by the current administration. The company provides a fair value and an excellent growth opportunity to the patient investor. I believe Tetra Tech will reward its shareholders over the long term.

About The Company

Tetra Tech is a global consulting and engineering services company. It operates in two segments. These are: water, environment, and infrastructure (WEI), and, resource management and energy (RME). Tetra serves governments, commercial, and industrial clients. Tetra achieved number one rankings in: water, dams, environmental management, solid waste, water treatment/desalination, and wind power according to Engineering News-Record.

The company is mid cap with a market cap of $2.3B. RME provides slightly more revenue than WEI. However, the percentage of EBITDA by each segment is about even. The performance and mix by segment is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Performance And Mix By Segment

Source: Tetra Tech Investor Presentation.

What I Like

In my opinion, Tetra Tech is a fair value. The company has a P/E of 26.6 which is just under the commercial services industry average. This may seem high but forward P/E for Tetra is a much nicer 16. PEG is 1.37 which does bake in some growth. It is worth noting that it trades roughly on par with future cash flow.

Earnings for the company are expected to grow 48% next year and 86% over the next three years. Profit is expected to increase more than 50% in the next two. Past and future earnings for the company are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Tetra Tech Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St.

Tetra's performance metrics are neither here nor there. Return on equity, assets, and capital is 10.2%, 6.2%, and 11% respectively. ROE and ROA are under the industry average while ROC just about matches it.

Tetra has a pretty good balance sheet in my opinion. Current debt/equity is 45%. The company also returns cash to shareholders. For the first quarter of this year, Tetra will pay out $5.1m in dividends and repurchase $10m worth of its stock. There is $190m still remaining in the stock repurchase program. The company's dividend yield is currently 0.9% with a target of 1% going forward.

Opportunities And Drivers

Opportunities abound for Tetra Tech. The company threw out some serious growth numbers for 2016 and the first quarter of this year. This will be shown in Figures 3 and 4.

Figure 3: Tetra Tech 2016 Growth

Figure 4: Tetra Tech Q1 2017 Growth

Source: Tetra Tech Investor Presentation.

So why the growth? Well, US infrastructure and US federal were both up a lot. I only see this continuing going forward. By now we have all heard of the trillion dollar infrastructure plan. Should that materialize, it would be somewhat of a jackpot for Tetra Tech. There is bipartisan support for federal infrastructure projects. There is also a lot of opportunity in state and local projects.

Tetra Tech also notes a $5B department of defense contract capacity. Defense spending is something else rumored to get a boost in funding. This looks like a one two punch for Tetra so far.

Further, Tetra Tech identifies opportunity in international development. Tetra is a leading provider of water and infrastructure services and there are a lot of places around the world that need this. The company identifies $6B in international development contract capacity.

Let's move on to Tetra's significant backlog. If you refer to Figures 3 and 4 you will see some serious growth in the company's backlog. It has been awarded many substantial projects already this year. Tetra's backlog and significant wins are shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Tetra Tech Backlog And Wins

Source: Tetra Tech Investor Presentation.

But wait there's more! The company has produced some excellent guidance for the full year. US Federal is expected to grow 5-10%, US state and local 7-12%, US commercial 1-3%, and international 5-10%. Total growth for revenue is expected to be in the 4-8% range.

Risks

What could go wrong, you may ask. Well, the company does carry a high P/E. Yes growth expectations are pretty high, but, should these fail to materialize, the company may experience multiple contraction.

In the company's 10-K, other risks include political and economic uncertainty. I think, in the United States, infrastructure can't go on much longer without being fixed. Whatever the solution may be, there needs to be a solution. I could be wrong, crazy things happen, but I don't think it will be left to rot. It doesn't matter who pays for the infrastructure, it matters who fixes it.

Tetra identifies international legal, political, and economic risks as well. The company generates 28% of its revenue overseas and should any sort of international economic conflict happen, Tetra would be at risk.

The company generates 42% of its revenue from contracts with US federal, state, and local governments. Tetra is dependent on continued government funding going forward. As the current administration lays down massive budget cuts, I don't think anything Tetra does will be part of them.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, Tetra has a very bright future ahead of it. I think there is a plethora of demographic shifts that will benefit the company. It has produced some exceptional growth, a record backlog, and good guidance going forward. I believe the company is fairly valued given the expected earnings growth. I believe Tetra will reward its shareholders in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTEK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.