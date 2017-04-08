PRO Weekly Digest: Value Plus A Catalyst Investing With Seneca Park Research

We highlight a noteworthy PRO idea on a misunderstood financial company trading at a significant discount to book with a catalyst that should result in re-rating and a 50% upside.

Fake catalysts, what makes a good short (and doesn't) and the importance of focusing on the key drivers for a thesis are topics discussed, and Seneca Park Research shares its bullish call on Zoom Telephonics.

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage as well as feature interviews and other notable goings on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Feature interview

Seneca Park Research ("SPR") invests both long and short in the public equity and credit markets. It follows a "value plus a catalyst" approach to security selection. SPR's investment program is value-oriented and employs rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify and due diligence attractive candidate securities for its portfolio. We emailed with SPR about how off-the-radar ideas get on their radar, a compelling (and differentiated) industry short and why "plain" value investing is not enough.

Seeking Alpha: You seek out "value plus a catalyst" situations. Can you discuss examples of typical catalysts you look for, why the market tends to overlook them, and why "plain" value investing is not enough?

Seneca Park Research: This is a great question, as many investors confuse "fake" catalysts for real ones.

We believe a real catalyst is a change in business performance that is not anticipated by the market. This could be the result of a shift in business strategy, the introduction of a new product, the entry or disappearance of an important competitor, a change to industry structure or the industry cycle, the market failing to correctly identify the key drivers of a company’s earnings, or some other change that helps the company be stronger and more profitable than the market expects. A catalyst is not necessarily a one-time event; often it is an "event path" we sketch out over a multi-year period. But whatever the timing, the key is that business performance exceeds expectations due to drivers we can identify and have confidence in becoming reality.

A "fake" catalyst, in our view, is financial engineering. Adding two turns of debt to a telecom company to pay out a special dividend is not a catalyst - it is merely shifting risk from one of an investor's pockets to the other. Splitting up a company into separate operating units based on the flavor of the day business structure (conglomerates, spin-outs, etc.) doesn't increase value, it just carves it up into pieces. We tend to ignore situations like these as not impacting underlying value.

The reason we seek out catalysts is because we think doing so improves returns. We are true-blue value investors, but have noticed that many value investors focus so much on price that they ignore timing - they "punt" on when they will get paid. And there is a big difference to an investment's IRR if the gains are reaped in two years rather than ten. We want to get paid in a timely manner - it doesn't have to be tomorrow, but sometime within a 24-36 month period - and don't want to get caught in "value traps" where a cheap stock stays cheap for a long time (or forever). The best way to avoid that pitfall and to enhance one's IRR is to say that value is necessary but not sufficient - that there has to be value, but there also has to be a catalyst for getting paid in a timely fashion.

SA: What makes a good short and what doesn't? Where do you currently see the most short opportunities?

SPR: Our approach on the short side is a bit different from other short sellers.

Most short-sellers focus on the shadier parts of the market - of which there are plenty. They look for frauds and "pump and dumps," for misleading accounting statements and over-promotional management teams, for all the different ways companies can deceive investors. As we enter a new era of deregulation under the Trump Administration, we are confident that the number and scale of these shady actors will only multiply. This is not a good thing for investors, for capital markets, or for economic growth - but this is a discussion for another day.

The problem we find with shorting company "shenanigans," as such an approach might be described, is that the stocks often are heavily-shorted, expensive to borrow, and can be an extraordinarily difficult way to make money. Frauds can go on a long time - if a company's management team is willing to do a small fraud, who says it won't be willing to do a medium-sized fraud or a large-scale fraud? And that can be quite painful from a P&L perspective. David Einhorn, the portfolio manager of Greenlight Capital, wrote a book about Allied Capital, which is instructive in terms of the difficulty of going up against a motivated bad actor on the short side.

This is not to say it's impossible. There are many short-sellers, including activist short-sellers, who do tremendous and valuable work exposing these bad actors to the light of day. Some of them write on Seeking Alpha. We have great respect for them and appreciate their work.

But our approach is different. We call it "supply-side shorting." We try to find companies and industries that will soon be under significant pressure from overbuilding of capacity, new competition entering the space, or new technology disrupting their business models. These tend to be sleepier companies, not heavily shorted, and not expensive to borrow... all of which can be a big help to returns. We also prefer to short companies with honest management teams, because they will be straight with the market when things get worse, allowing investors to actually get paid on the short side.

One theme on the short side we like right now is US hotel REITs. These companies are trading at record multiples, but we think the future for them is dark. The hotel industry in the US is opening a staggering number of new hotels in 2017 and 2018 and thereafter; the pipelines at Marriott (NYSE:MAR) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT), for example, are at all-time highs. So much supply will eventually crush pricing and cause a race to the bottom as hotels compete for occupancy. Adding to the pressure is Airbnb (Private:AIRB) - real capacity that is not counted in industry data - a company that projects it will 7x its revenues by 2020. Airbnb is already equal to the #2 hotel operator in the world, so that kind of growth moves the needle in a mind-numbing way.

Importantly, there has been a significant change in the structure of the hotel industry in the last few years that has caused a serious misalignment of incentives. Many of the large hotel chains have recently split their businesses between C-Corps (which own the brands) and REITs (which own the hotel properties). In a sense, it's a lot like the franchisor/franchisee model, where the franchisor (the C-Corp) gets paid a percentage of revenues generated by the franchisee (the REIT), which owns and often operates the underlying businesses.

The problem is that the C-Corps are incentivized to open as many hotels as possible under their brand names because they are paid on top line revenues. The REITs, however, have the opposite incentive - they are paid on bottom line profits, not top line revenues, so they want as little new competition as possible. Who wins? It's the C-Corp in a landslide, because the REITs have essentially no protection: the C-Corp is largely unconstrained in its ability to license its brand to new REIT owners who wish to open locations all across the US. The C-Corps want more supply (because that's how they get paid!), so more supply is coming regardless of what that means for the bottom line of the REITs. The incentives are badly misaligned. And that's really, really bad news for the publicly traded US hotel REITs.

This is not a theme others have talked about. We are aware of no one else who is public on the US hotel REITs as a compelling short theme. And it's exactly what we look for - a differentiated, off-the-radar thesis with stocks that are not heavily shorted, not expensive to borrow, but where the thesis is "obvious" once you see it.

SA: One of the reasons your long thesis on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was so compelling was that you focused on the main value/growth drivers and didn't "miss the forest for the trees." Can you discuss this as it relates to your investment decision making process and how you communicate your approach?

SPR: A good idea should be "obvious" - it should smack you over the head right away. Oftentimes, investors get lost in the weeds when there are really only one or two important drivers for the price of a security.

Our write-up on BAC had three important elements.

First, we sketched out an intellectual foundation for valuing financial companies. We articulated the philosophy behind it - that price-to-book multiples are correlated to ROEs - and presented a speech by the aforementioned Mr. Einhorn that discusses this idea from the lens of "capital-intensive" businesses and "non-capital intensive" businesses.

Second, we backed up the theory with reality. We showed a long-term chart of BAC's price-to-book multiple overlaid with its ROEs, demonstrating a tangible and clear correlation between the two.

Finally, we made an argument for why the ROE at BAC will be higher in 2-3 years than it is now. Logically, it would follow that the price-to-book multiple would be higher as well. This twin boost of both higher ROE and a higher P/B multiple makes a powerful case for being long the shares.

One issue we have with many Seeking Alpha articles is that they lack "meat." Far too many Seeking Alpha articles focus on recent price action without delving into the fundamental drivers of a business and its valuation. We will never write as many articles as some on Seeking Alpha, but hopefully when we do, the content will be worth reading because it will be serious, thoughtful, and will focus on what matters.

SA: Can you discuss your idea generation process in terms of how a relatively unknown micro-cap like Issuer Direct (NYSEMKT:ISDR) gets onto your radar?

SPR: The most important way to generate ideas is to always be working on generating ideas.

We meet with hundreds of companies each year. We talk to other smart investors. We walk through malls and track business trends and keep up on industry news. We're constantly looking. And every now and then, we find something.

In this case, ISDR came from an institutional investor we know and respect and who holds a position in the stock. This investor had high praise for ISDR's CEO, who is a workaholic. Given the substantial free cash flow, the clean balance sheet, and the "curves crossing" thesis, it seemed right up our alley.

SA: In your write-up on UrtheCast (OTCPK:LFDEF), you identified the nonsensical correlation between LFDEF's shares and the price of oil as part of the mispricing. Do you see any similar correlations currently? In general, where do investors make mistakes when incorporating correlation analysis into their research?

SPR: Strange correlations as in the case of UrtheCast (a satellite company) and the price of oil (not a satellite company) do happen from time to time. But such correlations are not something we typically go out of our way to find.

In UrtheCast's case (see our write-ups here and here), we were puzzled (and continue to be puzzled) by where the shares trade. In general, we try to have an 80% batting average in our long investments - four out of five ain't bad! - and we certainly got part of the thesis wrong with UrtheCast, as the company's ISS sensors failed to live up to expectations. But that setback has been more than offset by the strong sales at Deimos and the strong customer interest and financial backing for UrtheCast's Next-Gen Constellation. We think we underwrote the stock well and the returns to-date have been attractive.

It was big news to get the first anchor customer for UrtheDaily (GEOSYS, which is part of Land O'Lakes). It was even bigger news to get the first definitive contract signed for OptiSAR. Over the next 2-3 quarters, we think UrtheCast will be an awfully "newsy" company as it makes additional progress with UrtheDaily, OptiSAR, agreeing to a selling partnership in the US, and demonstrating continued growth at Deimos. The company's new CFO is also a big deal - UrtheCast has essentially no presence with US investors, but the new CFO was previously the CFO of a multi-billion dollar NYSE-listed company. His ties with US investors run deep. If American investors were to become interested in the stock - which we still think trades at a very low multiple on current EBITDA (not even counting the value of the Next-Gen Constellation) - UrtheCast's shares could reprice higher in a hurry.

SA: What is one of your highest-conviction ideas right now?

SPR: One company we haven't mentioned yet is Zoom Telephonics (OTCQB:ZMTP), which we wrote about on Seeking Alpha about seven months ago (see here).

Since then, the company has repeatedly exceeded our expectations in terms of business performance. Its products have received strong praise via Amazon reviews. Motorola (NYSE:MSI) expanded its agreement with Zoom to cover all wi-fi networking devices globally (not just cable modems in the US). The company added a serious European business executive to its Board, accelerating its launch into Europe by two years. Then Zoom hired an industry veteran to target cable companies (in addition to retail consumers) - a growth path that was not part of our original thesis.

And the company is just getting started. In its most recent public comments, Zoom showed that its distribution is expected to increase another 40%+ in the first half of 2017 alone (see here on page 5).

In our write-up, we talked about revenues potentially growing 100%+. In the most recent quarter, sales grew almost 200% year over year (see here).

With so much progress, and with the company on the cusp of profitability, it has surprised us to see the shares down -25% from our initial write-up. We think the numbers will be big in coming quarters as distribution continues to grow and as the company moves into its seasonally strongest part of the year. If, and when, Zoom reaches profitability - which we think happens this quarter or next - a significant re-rating could occur. We are likely to provide an update on the company after it reports Q1 2017 numbers later this month.

Zoom is in a better position business-wise than seven months ago, at a lower stock price. That's a risk/reward we can get behind!

***

Thanks to Seneca Park Research for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is up ~350% since Stephen Simpson, CFA, cited the extreme negative sentiment as a potential buying opportunity in March 2016, as its Cologuard test offered enough efficacy and value for the money. In an update for PRO subscribers, he attributed the significant price gain to coverage wins, volume growth, and higher test ASPs, though he said it was difficult to argue shares were undervalued now without more aggressive assumptions.

PRO Weekly Digest idea playing out

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is now up ~70% since Jim Roumell said it was one of his highest-conviction ideas in the PRO Weekly Digest in November 2016, after the company announced positive top line results from its key Phase III study of Omadacycline in CABP. In a follow-up comment for PRO subscribers, he said the valuation (even after the gap up) still appears quite inexpensive given the market opportunity, and PRTK may attract the interest of Big Pharma given the multiple indications, oral/IV formulations, and once-daily dose.

Call from the archive - SHSP

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is down ~5% since Tech Opportunities said it offered venture capital-like opportunity in September 2016. This could be due to lower-than-expected retention of customers following the migration to its new product SharpSpring Mail+. However, after a recent restructuring, along with triple-digit revenue growth for its flagship SharpSpring marketing automation solution, the core growth thesis appears intact. With an original price target of $19 (>100% above the current price), this pullback may offer an attractive entry point.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the Top Idea we published this week, we wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Tim Travis highlights the lagging market sentiment for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), as the stock trades at a significant discount to book due to fears over the health of the auto market despite recent steps taken to diversify its business. Strong financial performance enabled it to initiate a dividend and a share buyback.

Idea screen of the week

Each week, we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, editor Marc Pentacoff looks at high-quality business models which should outperform the fully valued market.



I've run a screen above to showcase all PRO articles tagged with "high-quality business model" on the assumption that in fully valued markets, securities representing fundamentally good business models will produce above-market returns. This turns up two ideas (prices as of April 6):

Issuer Direct (ISDR): Published on March 30, 2017, up ~10% since publication, author's price target offers 100%+ upside. For those with a lower AUM, Seneca Park Research highlights the inflection point at Issuer Direct as the legacy business declines are finally more than offset by their newer, faster growing segments.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI): published on March 30, 2017, unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~60% upside. For those with an opinion on the commercial real estate market, Chris Karlin highlights the leading commercial real estate broker, Marcus & Millichap. The stock appears undervalued given its modest valuation in relation to its low-capital intensity business, leading market share, and excess cash on the balance sheet.

About the PRO Weekly Digest

PRO members automatically receive the Weekly Digest and other PRO content in their inbox. If you are not a PRO member and would like to be notified of this, click "Follow" at the top of this article to follow the SA PRO Editors account, or click to subscribe to the free newsletter below to receive these in your inbox. You can view all past PRO Weekly Digests here. And if you're interested in SA PRO, check out the details here to sign up or learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. The interviewee and related persons or entities ("Interviewee") currently holds a long position in certain securities mentioned in this article, which can be considered long-term holdings. Interviewee may buy additional shares, or sell some or all of Interviewee’s shares, at any time. Interviewee has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Interviewee’s view of BAC, ISDR, ZMTP, or UR CN / LFDEF. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While Interviewee has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, Interviewee makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note, and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in BAC, ISDR, ZMTP, or UR CN / LFDEF. READER AGREES TO HOLD HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST INTERVIEWEE RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.