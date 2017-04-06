WTI Continues To Rally

Veresen considering selling 40% of its Jordan Cove LNG to a third Japanese buyer.

Saudi's foreign exchange worsened over the last two months.

Top well results in Alberta shows Yangarra outperforming, and Gear ahead of its risked-type curve.

Welcome to the rally edition of Energy Daily!

WTI

WTI rallied another 1% today on the back of traders realizing that the OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts are impacting global storage.

While EIA reported an overall build in storage yesterday, total liquids stockpile draw in March was counter seasonal to the usual build.

Source: Energy Credit

Data sources are also now confirming that global storage drew down in the first quarter of 2017 led by a severe drop in floating storage, which we highlighted here.

Our research continues to support the assertion that oil prices will continue its rally from here.

Top Well Results in Canada

AltaCorp published a sell-side report highlighting all of the top Alberta well results this morning. Here's the commentary to what it said:

Source: AltaCorp

Gear Energy (GXE.TO, OTC:GENGF) is our best idea for 2017. While the share price performance has lagged, the well results are currently above the risked-type curve estimates.

Source: Gear Energy March Presentation

We owned Yangarra (YGR.TO, OTC:YGRAF) and Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO, OTC:KELTF) previously at C$1.29 and C$6.02, respectively. We have since sold both positions.

Veresen

Veresen, Inc. (VSN.TO, OTC:FCGYF) is considering selling 40% of its Jordan Cove LNG project to off-takers. Bloomberg quotes VSN's CEO as saying a third Japanese buyer could reach an agreement by fall.

BP

BP (NYSE:BP) cuts CEO Bob Dudley's maximum pay by as much as $3.7 million over the next three years. Sadly, he will only make $15.3 million instead of $19 million.

Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum (OTCQX:GDPP) announced today that the common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE market. The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol GDP on April 11, 2017.

Raging River

News leak yesterday that Raging River (RRX.TO, OTC:RRENF) hired GMP Securities to engage in a sale was denied today by the company.

Share price has sold off all the gains it took on yesterday and more.

We are bullish Raging River and maintain the view that it's one of the highest-quality Canadian oil companies an investor can buy today.

Here was our public write-up on this name.

Saudi's Finances

No surprise as Saudi's foreign reserve continues to dwindle.

Source: Bloomberg

The latest reading had Saudi's foreign reserve dropping $11.8 billion in January and $9.8 billion in February.

Despite Brent averaging over $55 during that period, Saudi was unable to stem the decline.

