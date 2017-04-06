Tesla Bulls: Lock In An Additional 12% Gains For A 6-Month Period (24% Annualized)

Back in April 2, 2014 when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was trading at $230.29 a share and expected to sell 35,000-40,000 vehicles that year, I wrote an article questioning the stock's valuation at that time. I argued that TSLA would need to capture 14% market share (or 2 million vehicles per year) to justify its then market cap of $28 billion. Today, the stock is trading at over $300 a share, or $48 billion market cap, equivalent to or more than the market caps of GM and F. Clearly, I was wrong back then, and for TSLA bulls (including a close friend of mine), you have done well and have won the debate. My hats off to you and I am envious.

However given today's valuation and potential downturn in the U.S. auto industry, it may be a good time if you own TSLA shares (including my friend) to sell call options and lock in realized gains. Given current implied volatility around 35-40%, selling call options will earn you a premium of $35 a share ($300 strike price and November 2017 expiration). Selling call options will allow you to lock in an additional 12% gain ($35/$300) over a six-month period, or a 24% annualized rate. Bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered. Don't get too greedy and convert some paper profits into realized profits.

Sales and Unit Growth are Projected to be Strong, But Cash Flows or Profits Remain a Concern:

I like to start with a valuation summary. I start with balance sheet figures from 12/31/2016 and adjusted for the recent equity and debt raises.

By 2018, the sales multiple begins to come back down to earth at 4.4x, as the mass-marketed Model 3 rolls out (see unit sales growth below).

However, profitability remains a concern, with 2018 P/E still trading at 148x. Model 3s $35,000 starting price point (before any add-ons) may help with sales volume, but it may not be helpful on profit margins. TSLA's current gross margins selling the $70,000-plus Model S is around 25% (before SG&A expenses). Additionally, annual capex will remain around $1.5-2.0 billion a year, resulting in negative free cash flow through 2018 (meaning additional capital raises needed).

Cyclical Downturn in U.S. Auto Sales:

Auto sales in the U.S. have recently slowed down, and a downturn appears likely in 2019/2020 if not sooner.

This upcoming cyclical downturn is partially driven by the wave of currently leased vehicles (2.5 million vehicles a year) coming into the market in 2019/2020.

Supply of cars is both provided by new and used cars. This is no different than home sales come from both new and existing homes. The oversupply of leased vehicles driven in recent years by the cheap rates and auto financing will eventually flood the used car market, leading to lower new car sales and well as driving down the residuals of existing used cars. This not only impacts demand of new cars (too much supply from used cars), but also the residual assumptions used by leased cars will get driven down. Interest rates moving up and residual values going down will lead to auto loan rates increasing back to historical norms.

Just like everything else in life, supply and demand always balances out. Too much supply of cheap auto financing in the past 3-4 years is bound to catch up to the industry in 2019/2020.

China/Hong Kong Growth Dependent on Tax Credits:

China (including Hong Kong) accounted for 15% of TSLA's 2016 sales. In fact, U.S. and China combined account for nearly 75% of TSLA's sales. The U.S. market's potential slowdown is highlighted above, and China's potential concerns I will highlight below.

As noted in the recent Bloomberg article, on April 1, 2017, the tax exemption on electric vehicles expired which raises the price of electric cars in Hong Kong by at least 50 percent. This means the Model S price in Hong Kong jumps from $73,000 USD to $120,000 USD. TSLA dominates the EV market in Hong Kong, but not nearly as dominant in China. China's auto sales is dominated by Chinese brands (43%).

Looming Liabilities:

As pointed above, TSLA will remain cash flow negative until at least 2018. On top of that, TSLA has potential debt obligations totaling $18 billion, including obligations of SolarCity. Negative cash flows and large looming liabilities should be a concern for TSLA bulls. Just look at the swift rise and fall of another solar company SunEdison.

Execution Risk:

There is just so much execution risk in TSLA, from Model 3 production ramp up to SolarCity integration, to employee turnover at TSLA, to Elon Musk's time and responsibilities spread over several companies including TSLA, Space X, Neuralink, Tunnel Company.

Conclusion:

If you have been long TSLA, you have killed it and have absolutely punished the shorts. I salute you. However with TSLA trading at all-time highs, potential cyclical downturn in auto sales, tax credit impact, and high execution risk remaining, it may be time to ring the register and turn your paper profits into real profits. If you don't want to sell TSLA outright, then a sell of call options could help you lock in a 10-12% additional return for a six-month period (but any additional upside you obviously give up).