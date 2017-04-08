Dividend Stock Yields 11%, 7 Straight Dividend Hikes, More Due In 2017, Big Growth

Looking for high dividend stocks with strong dividend coverage? You've come to the right place - this article's focus stock, USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP), has averaged 1.78x coverage/unit over the past four quarters:

Profile: Houston-based USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the US and Canada. The company operates through two segments - Terminalling Services and Fleet Services.

The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal (54% of 2016 EBITDA), an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal (38% of 2016 EBITDA), a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

The Fleet Services segment, (3% of 2016 EBITDA) provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of 12/31/16, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. USDP IPO'd in October 2014.

Distributions: Management has raised the distribution for seven straight quarters.

USDP's CEO Borgen also said on the Q4 '16 earnings call that "I'm confident about the strategic positioning of our assets, about the positive macro signals emerging in the market, and with continued market demand our ability to deliver another year of 5% to 10% distribution growth to our unit holders."

USDP now yields 10.82%, and its $.33 payout is 14.78% over its targeted minimum quarterly distribution. It should go ex-dividend again in early May:

The general partner's incentive distribution rights are currently at a 2% level, and should be hitting 15% shortly, when the distribution hits the $.330625 level, most likely in May 2017. This setup should encourage the general partner to do more dropdowns to USDP in the future, in order to keep those distributions growing:

(Source: USDP 2016 10K)

Earnings: Like many of the high dividend stocks we cover in our articles, USDP operates on long-term contracts. In fact, it has mainly "take or pay" commitments from an overwhelming majority of its customers who are mainly investment grade companies.

(Source: USDP Q4 '16 report)

2016 was a strong year for USDP as it expanded its operations, which greatly pumped up revenue, net income, EBITDA, and DCF.

Units jumped by 33%, but with DCF growing by 54%, they were still able to increase overall distribution coverage by 24.5%, while increasing distributions/unit by 9%:

Q4 '16 saw record amounts for revenue, EBITDA and DCF:

Q4 '16 net income fell by -40.73%, but it was mainly due to a "non-cash impairment loss of $3.5 million associated with the Partnership's San Antonio ethanol terminal." (Source: USDP Q4 '16 report)

Tailwinds: There's a looming shortage of pipeline capacity for Western Canadian crude oil, which should encourage producers to seek alternative transport methods, such as USDP's railcars. In addition to this, USDP's management points out that "rail offers faster delivery time than pipelines - 10 days vs. 30 days."

(Source: USD Q4 '16 report)

Another positive factor for USDP is that its rail services can be thought of as insurance against tight transportation markets. Shippers can hedge their bets by committing part of their supplies to rail contracts:

(Source: USD Q4 '16 report)

Management explained on the Q4 '16 earnings call "The catalyst for re-contracting with our customers will ultimately be the spread of discount that Western Canada crude receives relative to competing grades or crude oil, such as Maya in the Gulf Coast."

As production begins to exceed pipeline capacity, producers of Western Canada crude will begin to offer lower prices in order to incentivize refiners to utilize alternative modes of transportation to access those barrels. Already, Canada reported a 14 month high for crude by rail exports during the month of December (2016)."

USDP has its assets in key areas - most of the western Canadian oil sands production is gathered into two main storage hubs - Hardisty and Edmonton. 84% of USDP's fleet is dedicated to its Hardisty terminal customers, and as the CEO pointed out on the earnings call, "the Partnership owns the only unit train capable terminal serving the Hardisty Hub, and the only unit train capable terminal directly connected to the express pipeline."

(Source: USD Q4 '16 report)

Analysts and Performance: Even though it has strong earnings, great distribution coverage, a very attractive yield, and industry tailwinds, USDP hasn't been getting any support recently, and has trailed for the past quarter, month and year-to-date. It has outperformed the market and the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) over the past year, though.

Even with all of its positive attributes, USDP is still over 17% below analysts' consensus price target of $14.80:

Valuations: USDP looks cheaper than broad industry averages on a P/E, P/sales and EV/EBITDA basis. We don't have industry averages for Price/DCF, but USDP's 5.38 valuation looks much cheaper than many midstream LPs we've covered. (USDP has both traditional midstream assets and railroad assets, so it's a bit of a hybrid.)

Financials: USDP's ROE, ROA, operating margin and its yield all compare favorably to broad industry averages, but its debt load is heavier. (See Debt section for more detail.)

Debt and Liquidity: The company's credit agreement isn't due until 2019.

In November 2015, the Partnership amended its senior secured credit agreement to increase its borrowing capacity from $300 million to $400 million, supported by the Partnership's existing lenders and by the addition of Goldman Sachs Bank USA to the bank group. The Partnership also reset its ability to request an additional $100 million of incremental revolving credit facility commitments.

(Source: USDP 2016 10K)

