Barrick Finds Its Mojo

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) has moved from selling non-core assets to accepting partners in declared core assets when it announced the sale of a 50% stake in the Veladero mine to Shandong Gold Group of China on April 6. The deal comes with a $960M price tag and is scheduled to close before the end of the second quarter.

This shift in attitude has hardly come as a surprise, as intentions to reduce exposure to Veladero had been thoroughly leaked, and duly reported by mainstream media and Seeking Alpha alike.

A deal at Veladero has been widely expected, and it serves as a welcome catalyst to note certain emerging themes in Barrick's corporate culture. We would like to take the cue with the present article and point to certain shifts we are observing in Barrick's business model.

1) Balance Sheet Remains Top Priority

Much has been written about Barrick Gold's resolve to fix up the balance sheet after a decade of abuse. The company has shown remarkable success in this regard over the past two years, and has pulled back from the brink through rigorous cost-cutting and asset sales. The process is ongoing, and a good portion of the cash from the Veladero deal will quite probably go towards debt reduction yet again.

This is a welcome change in attitude from the past. Growth for growth sake is no longer the governing mantra, and balance sheet discipline seems to remain a high priority even as other majors are loosening the purse strings again. We don't say this lightly, as we have been outspoken critics of the company in the past, but Barrick's balance sheet is no longer a reason for us to steer clear of this major.

2) Chinese Connections

Shandong Gold is a fast growing Chinese gold miner controlled by the Shandong provincial government with a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Operational data is sketchy, but it seems that this company is among the largest gold miners by output in China. The language in Barrick's news release firms up a growing impression that Barrick is, in fact, actively seeking partnerships with Chinese entities. This latest deal is the second concrete piece of evidence in this regard, with the sale of half of Barrick's stake in the troubled Porgera mine being the first.

3) Risk Sharing

Veladero has been a trouble child for Barrick Gold, and this is, in fact, another parallel to the mentioned Porgera deal. Several incidents, including cyanide spills, have been reported at Veladero in recent years, and these incidents have caused growing opposition to the mine in the communities located downstream of this high-altitude and environmentally-sensitive mine site. Sharing the risks at problematic assets is another theme emerging in Barrick's corporate culture.

And it's not just operational and social risks Barrick is apparently seeking to share with other parties. Country risk also seems to feature prominently on this agenda. Argentina has been touted as a much-improved mining jurisdiction following last year's demise of the Kirchner government, but below the surface headwinds are brewing. The new Argentine president Mr. Mauricio Macri is facing an uphill battle to convince provincial powers of his plan to welcome foreign investments in mining ventures. Looming mid-term elections are likely to reduce his leverage on these local powers further. For the time being the hype about Argentina as a mining jurisdiction continues, but Barrick might well have responded to the gathering dark clouds on the Argentine horizon with the recent deal.

4) Let Others Pay For Development

The co-operation at Veladero is only a first step in developing ties with Shandong Gold according to the news release. The two companies are also planning to jointly develop the Pascua Lama and perhaps other projects in the general area.

Last week's deal with Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) across the border in Chile might serve as a blue print in this context. Barrick is giving up a portion of the stake in the Cerro Casale project, and gets to free-ride development of this project for a significant stretch of time and money. Goldcorp is buying its way into this project by footing a significant bill in development costs, a structure similar to an option agreement as far as the two majors are concerned.

We speculate that a similar structure might emerge at Pascua Lama and Shandong Gold might position itself to eventually drive the development at this troubled project. Investors would presumably welcome such a move, as justifying more spending on Pascua Lama would certainly be a hard sell for most shareholders. And regulators might also welcome a new set of minds when negotiating the permitting deadlock on the Chilean side of the project.

N.B. Two other companies will be pleased to hear about these intentions as well. Royal Gold (RGLD) owns a royalty on Pascua Lama, and Silver Wheaton (SLW) a silver stream. While the former has no choice but wait for payments, the latter is receiving silver from other mines, but only for another year. After April 1, 2018, the streaming agreement in its current form expires with plenty of associated contractual complications. A credible pathway to production would certainly support a resolution of this looming impasse.

5) Achieving Better Prices

Barrick Gold struggled to sell its assets at the bottom of the market, and some counter parties came away with company-making bargains at the time. This is no longer the case, as market conditions have improved, and balance sheet related selling pressures have ceased.

The $960M consideration for Veladero is, in fact, a very good result by comparison for Barrick Gold shareholders, even when looking purely at the numbers and ignoring the strategic implications. The price implies a valuation of $284 per reserve ounce or roughly $2,400 per ounce of annual production. This valuation seems generous in comparison with other recent transactions and comes close to the valuation Barrick could achieve with the sale of the Cowal mine a couple of years ago, which was arguably a better asset in a better jurisdiction.

Turning to NAV considerations confirms the view. Extrapolating from known reserves (6.75M ounces) and 2017 guidance (800,000 ounces at AISC of $900/oz), and using a 5% discount rate and a $1,200/oz gold price yield a back-of-the-envelop NAV estimate of $1.6B for 100% of Veladero. The purchase price of $960M looks like a favorable outcome for Barrick Gold yet again.

We argue that Barrick has moved into the driver seat when it comes to negotiating deals. There is no longer a pressing need to sell, and the company can pick and wait for conditions to be right before inking an agreement. This is another sign of new-found strength, at least in our interpretation.

Takeaway & Investment Thesis

Believe it or not, Barrick Gold is finally run like a company again.

Furthermore, we note that Barrick is taking a shrewd angle on enticing others to pay for development of its project pipeline while focusing on optimization of its core assets. And we also note that Barrick appears to be reducing its risk profile by actively seeking (Chinese) partners to share high-risk investments.

Take all these new-found qualities and combine them with a first-rate asset base, then add a much improved balance sheet, and suddenly the company appears investable again. We admit that our long-held distaste for the major is no longer justified, and, in fact, Barrick has become a tangible investment proposition even for this scribe.

And Before We Go...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.