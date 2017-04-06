Buy Those Dips In The Dollar

It seemed like eons ago when the dollar traded at the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the nearby dollar index futures contract. However, the greenback reached that elevated level at the beginning of January, just three short months ago.

Since then the dollar index had declined to lows of just over 99 on February 2 and then rallied to over the 102 level later in the month and in early March as the prospects for a Fed interest rate hike moved from 20% to 100%. In the wake of the Fed action, when they pulled the trigger with a 25 basis point hike in the Fed Funds rate on March 15, the dollar index moved lower as it bought the rumor and sold the fact of the central bank action. The greenback index fell to below 99 on March 27 only to recover back above 100 level last week.

The pivot point for the dollar index is at 100.60. In November 2016, the dollar broke above that technical resistance level and embarked on the next leg up of its rally that started back in May 2014. The index rallied from 78.93 during the spring of 2014 and over a ten-month period moved to a high of over 100, an increase of 27%. A move of that magnitude is extraordinary for any currency, particularly for the world's leading reserve foreign exchange instrument. After the May 2015 highs, the U.S. currency then entered a twenty-month period of consolidation where it traded between 92 and 100, establishing 100.60 as resistance.

It looked like 100.60 would become a critical support level in January when the dollar moved to the highest level in almost as decade and one-half, but that level now is looking like a pivot point which will contain price action on both the up and downside for coming months. However, I believe that any price action below that pivot point will present traders and investors with a buying opportunity as the dollar remains in a bull market and the path of least resistance will eventually resolve itself to the upside.

The bull market will continue for four reasons

After the latest dip to under 99, the dollar index has returned to its pivot point at the 100.60 level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the greenback snapped back to over 100 on the index. While the dollar has been making lower highs and lower lows since early January, there are four reasons why the U.S. currency remains in a bull market, and it is likely we will see another rally to a new high over the weeks and months ahead.

Reason one - the trend favors consolidation and new highs

The dollar index has been in a bull market since May 2014, and it remains close to the highs and far from the lows. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that momentum in the dollar is higher although it displays an overbought condition on both the slow stochastic and the relative strength index. The U.S. currency is above the midpoint of the trading range on the index from the 2001 highs to 2008 lows which stands at just over the 96 level. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows the index has been making higher highs and higher lows since 2014 and while it has risen to overbought territory, the trading pattern of the last almost three years remains firmly in place. Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial displays a neutral trend at this time, indicating that the dollar is like to spend some time consolidating in a trading range. I believe that the bottom end of that range is around the 96 long-term midpoint level which now represents critical support for the greenback. The technical picture for the dollar is bullish, but that does not mean the currency will not experience periods of selling as many events on the horizon could cause two-way volatility in the currency markets around the globe.

Reason two - interest rate differentials

Perhaps the most compelling bullish factor for the dollar these days is interest rate differentials. The difference in interest rates traditionally drives currency values and with U.S. short-term rates at the 1% level today and rates in Europe and Japan stuck at negative 40 basis points, the dollar offers a 140 basis point return when compared with the two other reserve currencies. With more interest rate hikes on the horizon in the U.S. in 2017, it is likely that the differential will increase from the 140 basis point level which is supportive for gains in the dollar.

Reason three - fiscal stimulus in the U.S.

President Trump has pledged to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure in the United States with the largest construction projects when it comes to roads, bridges, tunnels, rails, and airports as well as constructing a security wall along the southern border of the nation. The project would be the biggest government building initiative since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. Recently, Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Chao said that the President is now putting the $1 trillion project together for presentation to Congress.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, central banks have stimulated economies using monetary policy; slashing interest rates and instituting tools such as quantitative easing or purchasing debt instruments to keep rates low. A massive infrastructure project in the U.S. will amount to fiscal rather than monetary stimulus. The fiscal shot in the arm would likely cause an increase in the inflation rate, higher interest rates and additional support for the dollar as U.S. economic growth will increase.

Reason four - tax reform will strengthen the currency via repatriation and other factors

Another set of initiatives by the Administration in the U.S. is also bullish for the dollar. Fewer regulations will spur economic growth by increasing the number of jobs and lowering production costs for many companies. However, tax reform will strengthen the dollar on two fronts. First, it will increase corporate profits causing more business investment. Secondly, the plans to bring manufacturing and other businesses back to U.S. shores could create a repatriation of significant funds held offshore to avoid the current high corporate tax rates when compared with other countries. Tax reform and a more friendly business regulatory environment are bullish for the dollar.

It is possible that the greenback got a bit ahead of itself at the beginning of 2017 when it rallied to the 103.815 highs. Optimism at the start of the year was high and even the Chairperson of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, referred to increasing confidence as a reason for the March rate hike and the potential for increasing economic growth in the United States over coming months. However, there are issues on the horizon that could cause the dollar to correct lower towards the bottom end of the long-term trading range at the 96 level.

The European economy has experienced some detectable growth over recent months, and the President of the ECB told markets in February that Europe has avoided the perils of deflationary pressures. Mario Draghi held off on hiking interest rates from negative 40 basis points or tapering the QE program because of upcoming elections that could threaten the future of the European Union and euro currency if the wave of populism and nationalism continues in 2017. In the first election, the status quo candidate was victorious in the Netherlands which gave a boost to the euro. The next test will come in France. A victory by Marine Le Pen would cause selling in the euro, and a status quo victory will likely strengthen the currency. Germans will also go to the polls to decide whether they will give Chancellor Angela Merkel another term in office. Status quo victories in France and Germany will likely cause the dollar to fall to the bottom end of the long-term trading range while a continuation of nationalist victories could cause the dollar to move to new highs in the short-term.

2016 was a year of surprises with the Brexit referendum and U.S. Presidential election. Right now, a continuation of the trend is not inevitable in fact polls favor a continuation of the status quo in Europe. In any case, there will be lots of volatility in currency markets over the weeks and months ahead as they are a reflection of political and economic conditions and changes.

I continue to believe that the dollar is in a bull market that will take it to new highs. In early 2017, the greenback moved to the highest level since 2002. I am a scale down buyer of the dollar on dips over the coming weeks. I continue to believe the U.S. currency is in consolidation mode and the 100.60 pivot point will serve as a median level for the foreseeable future until the currency decides like it did last November, it is time to move into new territory on the upside. On Thursday, April 06 the June dollar index futures contract closed at 100.570, just a few ticks below its pivot point .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.