The Downside To Rocky Mountain Chocolate

When something is too good to be true, it often is. In the case of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF), I'm still looking for the caveat. This microcap sells for 13x its trailing 12 months earnings. The company, if you're unfamiliar, is quite beloved. It is tiny at a market cap of $65 million, but for those who have visited their stores, there is strong affinity for the product. Yelp reviews of their stores seldom dip below 4 stars out of 5, and the steady growth of their franchise through decades speaks to their viability. So if you have a company with a great product, little to no debt, high return on equity, steadily growing long-term revenues and earnings, then what's the catch? Below are a couple of potential downsides to the business.

The Mall Issue

The company likes to point out that their stores are strategically located in high-foot-traffic locations. While they do hold some star locations, 45% of their locations are split between regional centers such as the Mall of America in Minnesota and Outlet Centers. Both segments are heavy on retail, and if you've picked up the Wall Street Journal for the last 3 months, you've probably noticed much of the carnage hitting the retail industry.

Foot traffic to malls is down, and several retailers are folding up or closing stores at a draconian rate. This could hurt RMCF as less people will stop for a chocolate should the store fall in one these suffering retail centers. Like most of the chocolate industry, sales have a lot to do with impulse buying and their high-foot-traffic model makes good sense for that reason.

With that said, is this a threatening problem? No, in the worst case scenario it's just a matter of relocating to where the foot traffic is taking place. Further, the retail stores that are going under are surely to be replaced in time. REIT executives have noted in conference calls that sites where the Limited was located are quickly being leased if they haven't been already. Moreover, these executives are also noting that the reality of the mall situation isn't as dire as the press is leading you to believe. From their vantage point the stores that are failin, such as The Limited, already had problems and were in decline for years. Wet Seal had already gone through bankruptcy, and these struggling retailers are shedding business because of stores like H&M and other successful retailers within the mall.

In spite of the reassurance about malls, there is agreement that the bottom tranche of malls are struggling while the top tier of malls are performing. From my own casual observation of Rocky Mountain Chocolate the stores do tend to be in the better half of malls, at least here in California. But if their sales are slowing because of mall foot traffic, then it is possible that that trend could continue. But for the long-term investor these are problems that will be worked through. The business itself is not at risk. If another novel chocolate company was growing at a high clip I would be more concerned.

Competition

Lindt recently expanded its store footprint for premium chocolate as that's where they believe growth in chocolate is heading. Though their stores are in a much higher end category than Rocky Mountain, their business could very well encroach in the future. This I find to be more threatening than any mall problem. Competition is the largest threat, and while the chocolate store industry is not as competitive as the fast casual business, it could become increasingly competitive if other chocolate brands follow the lead of Lindt.

U-Swirl

The yogurt subsidiary of RMCF has seemingly stabilized. This business has largely been the culprit for waning revenues, though the recent 9 months may have shown the light at the end of tunnel. In their latest 10-Q RMCF showed U-Swirl's segment profit nearly doubling to $1 million while the segment margin increased from 9% to 23% on the back of lowered revenues (9 months). Stores have been shutting at a high clip, and it appears the stores that remain are highly profitable. Whether or not these margins are sustainable going forward is uncertain, and perhaps investors doubt these rates going forward. Further closures could also come at the expense of revenues and earnings.

Management

A concern that was brought to my attention from my earlier more upbeat article was that management was selling shares and thus not acting in shareholders interest. Surely it's not a positive for the company, but it's probably not a red flag either. The CEO's share sale can say many things. He could be observing first hand the decline in sales as a consequence of the retail suffering. He may know that Wall Street won't like the news and it will weigh on the stock. Maybe he is thinking he would like to free up some cash for personal use (as he is in his 70s) and that unlike Warren Buffett his holding period is not forever. Moreover he may just want his wealth diversified for his kin. In that case it may make sense for him to sell even though he may expect the company to perform well in the long term.

These risks don't justify the the modest value Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is receiving. There is little reason why revenues and earnings should not grow well into the future. Competitive risk is the most critical and that environment has not changed. As long as customers keep coming for the chocolate and candied apples, this business should much more richly valued.

