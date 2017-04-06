DryShips: The Inevitable Has Come

Earlier this week, I detailed how shipping company DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) saw its shares plunge after another equity deal with Kalani was announced. With the outstanding share count likely to more than double again, I detailed how the stock price was likely to head toward $1 at which point another reverse split would come.

With shares hitting another 52-week low today under that key level, the company announced just that. DryShips will reverse split its shares 1 for 4, with shares trading on a split-adjusted basis as of April 11th, which is next Tuesday. This will be the fifth reverse split in just 13 months, following the previous ones seen here:

March 11, 2016: 1 for 25.

August 15, 2016: 1 for 4.

November 1, 2016: 1 for 15.

January 23, 2017: 1 for 8.

Interestingly enough, the time between this reverse split and the January one almost matches the Nov.-Jan. amount. Prior to the announcement of the latest Kalani sale, DryShips had 152 million shares outstanding. Assuming that some shares have been sold to Kalani already, I figure that the split adjusted outstanding count will be around 40 million, but it will certainly shoot up from there.

So here we are again, but investors should not be surprised at all. When the company announces it likely will more than double the outstanding share count again and shares are already below $2 a share, the inevitable outcome is another reverse split. For DryShips, this will be the fifth one in just 13 months. Shares set a new 52-week low of just 91 cents during Thursday's trade, but they are currently 7 cents below that in the after-hours session. As the chart below shows, we continue lower, and that is likely to occur once this reverse split takes place. Keep shorting if you can.

